Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - April 17, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted on April 3, 2024 by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203").

On April 3, 2024, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements, annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement"). The Company reports that it anticipates filing the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2024 and will provide further updates on the timing of the filing, as necessary.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company's shares. Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.:

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is an innovative UAV and drone management and operations services company focusing on three critical areas for infrastructure and large public and private facilities: drone management and surveillance monitoring, automation and integration for flight planning and innovative sensor payloads, and drone base station infrastructure and technology for autonomous self-landing, power charging, and takeoff. Learn more at www.aethergic.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip Lancaster, CEO & President

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

info@aethergic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward – looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire April 3, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), announced today that, as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by April 2, 2024, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire March 14, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000.00 CAD (the "Offering").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 5, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 CAD (the "Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Both companies will engage with BVLOS regulatory consultants from around the globe to better understand the regulatory pathway for their clients.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to appoint Mr. Ricky Lee, a renowned battery industry pioneer, as the Lead Managerial Advisor. Mr. Ricky Lee is a 35-year battery and energy industry executive with substantial experience with battery material and cell design, mass-production technology, and equipment & process development at globally distinguished companies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that George Mason University is signed up for the ARway platform and will be deploying ten spatial maps across the university campus. The rollout is part of a 2024 project aimed at enhancing the campus navigation and campus experience for students. GMU has an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 27,014 and the campus size is 817 acres. ARway.ai is seeing demand from across the globe for University Campus deployments, and is currently deployed in the Middle East at the Suleyman Demirel University in Turkey, In the EU at the Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii), University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg. ARway has also signed multiple new subscriptions with prestigious universities around the globe including Bicol University in Indonesia, DHA Suffa University in Pakistan, University of Alberta in Canada, University College Cork in the UK and German University of Technology in Oman

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") announces today that it has entered into settlement agreements that will see $149,215 of debt settled by the issuance of 1,755,470 shares at a deemed price of $0.085, and the Company's balance sheet much improved

No finders fees will be paid. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

-

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers will release its audited full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Monday, April 29, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , April 25th

European Q&A Session on Friday April 26 th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Director Resignation

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) announces that Kham Lin has resigned as a director of the Company effective April 9, 2024 and the Board of Directors has accepted his resignation. The Company would like to thank Mr. Lin for his contributions throughout his tenure as director of the Company.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-announces-director-resignation-302113222.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/10/c1267.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

