Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Launching Several Enhanced AI Productivity Tools

  • Content Management of 3D models (3D Cloud)
  • New EXPANDED Generative AI texturing library
  • AI 3D Mesh Search Engine
  • Join the CEO Livestreams TODAY April 4 showcasing NEW AI Technology

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group ``Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is thrilled to integrate various AI capabilities from its technology stack into the Toggle platform boosting 3D modeling productivity. The Company's distinctive AI mesh search algorithm is now fully installed, enabling 3D modelers to search for quad 3D meshes using just a 2D image. The new and improved Toggle platform allows for the purchase of the 3D mesh a la carte and then the customization of the 3D model's texture. This AI powered streamlined process empowers users to embark on their 3D journey with only a 2D image, leveraging the user-friendly AI tools available in the Toggle platform. Additionally, this new AI mesh search engine with a la carte buying of 3D meshes allows Nextech3D.ai to create an extra revenue stream by monetizing its extensive 3D mesh library

Furthermore, Nextech3D.ai is expanding its texture library within Toggle3D (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) to offer users an extensive selection of textures for customizing their 3D models. This enhancement positions the Toggle3D platform as a comprehensive ALL-IN-ONE solution for all 3D modeling needs across various applications.

Nextech3D.ai is continuously assessing its users' requirements, integrating additional features into the Toggle3D platform that generate additional revenue streams as well enhance users experience and productivity. Further details on the Company's AI roadmap will be provided shortly.

Livestream Details
Nextech3D.ai will host a special livestream event on Proactive Investors with CEO Evan Gappelberg. Please join us for a demo of these features as the CEO will showcase the various revenue models the Company is able to generate through these enhancements.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the live, interactive online event. Guests are encouraged to join live and ask questions.

Date: Thursday April 4, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m ET / 11:00 a.m PT
Guests: Evan Gappelberg (CEO & Founder of Nextech3D.ai)

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm7SExgFgos

  • Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images
  • Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out
  • Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs
  • Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space As Demand Increases For GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production In Hyderabad, India
  • Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive
  • Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us onTwitter,YouTube,Instagram,LinkedIn, andFacebook, or visit our website:https://www.Nextechar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NTAR:CNX
×