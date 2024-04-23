Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Impact Minerals Limited

IPT:AU

Carbon Done Right

KLX:CC
Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Commences Drilling at Lana Corina Where Intersections Included 257m @ 1.10% CuEq

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to advise extensional drilling has commenced at the Lana Corina Project (the Project), Chile, building on the achievements of the 2023 program.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Diamond drilling program underway at the Lana Corina Prospect.
  • The program is scheduled for 2,000m of drilling which aims to extend broad zones of high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralisationi along a >3km prospective corridor, including:
    • 257m @ 1.10% CuEq in CMLCD002 from 170mii;
    • 173m @ 1.09% CuEq in CMLCD003 from 313miii; and
    • 169m @ 1.21% CuEq in CMLCD010 from 239miv.
  • High-grade copper and molybdenum mineralisation has been defined at Lana Corina over a surface area of 500m x 400m, to over 700m deep and is open in all directions.

Figure 1: Drill rig operational at the Lana Corina Project April 2024.

Culpeo Minerals’ Managing Director, Max Tuesley, commented:

“Following the success of the 2023 program and the exceptional results we have delivered from Lana Corina, it is exciting to have commenced another significant drilling campaign at the Project in 2024.

The commencement of this extensional exploration program is an important step in realising the Company’s growth strategy, and we look forward to sharing progress updates with our shareholders over the coming months as we continue to drill our Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects.”

PROGRAM OBJECTIVES

The 2024 drill program is focused on expanding the western and down-dip extension of the high-grade copper and molybdenum previously reported at Lana Corina (Figure 2). Additionally, initial testing of the Vista Montana Prospect aims to extend the potential mineralised corridor to over 3km in strike length.

Figure 2: Plan view of drilling results at Lana Corina.

Culpeo’s exploration team has developed a greater understanding of the geological setting and the timing of both the breccia and porphyry hosted mineralisation in recent months. This new understanding provides a strong backdrop to targeting mineralisation extensions.

LANA CORINA PROJECT

The Lana Corina Project is located in the coastal belt of Chile, approximately 350km north of Santiago. The project benefits from substantial existing local infrastructure including sealed road access and a 75MW power station approximately 3km to the east.

The Project is associated within a structural zone oriented in a northeast-southwest direction with >3km of strike and up to 400m wide. High-grade copper mineralisation is associated with four known breccia pipes occurring in the upper levels of a large copper bearing porphyry hosted mineralised system. The high-grade mineralisation identified to date outcrops at surface and extends to a vertical depth of 700m and remains open.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars.

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) saw upward momentum in the first quarter of the year on the back of tightening supply and increasing demand from the energy transition.

After bottoming out at US$7,800 per metric ton (MT) in the fall of 2023, copper prices bounced back to start 2024 in higher territory, but elevated supply kept the red metal trading in the US$8,000 to US$8,500 range until mid-March.

Since then, copper has seen strong gains, reaching a quarterly high of US$8,973 on March 18. With increasing market volatility since the start of April, prices continued trending up to reach US$9,365 on April 10.

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper

World Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Pre-Announces Items Impacting the First Quarter 2024 Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pre-announcing certain items impacting the Company's quarterly earnings, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 adjusted earnings 1 and adjusted earnings per share 1 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR, OTC:TDTRF)

Trident Royalties: The Fast-growing Diversified Mining Royalty Company


Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project - the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects to the Dalton Highway that would enable the advancement of exploration and development at the Ambler Mining District, home to some of the world's richest known copper-dominant polymetallic deposits.

On April 16, 2024 , the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") issued a press release in response to media reports indicating the Department of Interior plans to block access to the Ambler Mining District by issuing a "no action" decision.  In its press release, AIDEA strongly urges the Department of Interior to comply with federal law and the promises made at statehood to allow access to state lands and minerals for the Ambler Access Road Project.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Results From First Drilling at Abbotts North Confirm LCT System

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Pilot Plant Delivers Iron Ore Concentrate Grading 71.3% Fe and 1.1% SiO2 with High Yields

×