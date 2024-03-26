Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to generate three-dimensional (3D) models from two-dimensional (2D) images. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI GPT patents and solutions while simultaneously generating millions in annual 3D modeling revenue

USPTO has sent a letter to the company stating that the patent will be issued on April 2, 2024. Web reference for the patent :THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES

Nextech3D.ai continues to expand its market share of the swiftly growing 3D model creation market. Across diverse industries, but especially within ecommerce there's a mounting need for 3D product models. As every user transitions from 2D interfaces on phones and computers to increasingly immersive 3D experiences, the demand for superior user engagement escalates. Nextech3D.ai's technology enables effortless transformation of 2D images or content into 3D using user-friendly software tools. With the surging integration of AR and VR technologies in various sectors, the Company sees demand for 3D content and materials continuing to rise for the foreseeable future.

Previously, generating a 3D model entailed laborious processes and human involvement. Yet, with Nextech3D.ai's patented technology, users can swiftly convert a 2D image or CAD model into a fully textured 3D representation within minutes. This streamlined workflow not only enhances productivity but also slashes costs, granting Nextech3D.ai a distinct competitive edge in a large market.

Head of Product Operations at Nextech3D.ai, Hareesh Achi commented, "I am thrilled to safeguard our intellectual property with these patents. It's a testament to our team of exceptionally talented AI engineers and 3D designers who continuously contribute to the development of our groundbreaking products. We are strategically positioned to capitalize on the ongoing evolution of 3D technology in the years ahead.

Nextech3D.ai innovations are streamlining all aspects of 3D for both businesses and customers. Our GPT tools empower users to enhance productivity and swiftly create 3D content."

Previous Patents
In December 2023, Nextech3D.ai announced the grant of a patent by USPTO for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data.

Link to the patent online at USPTO site: patent # 11823328

This patent enables Nextech3D.ai to increasingly capture a larger share of the rapidly growing 3D model creation business.

See a list below of the Patent Portfolio across Nextech3D.ai's group of companies:

CompanyPatentDate FiledStatus / Issued
NEXTECHTHREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES - covers core AI algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photos and is the core of Threedy techJuly 2022To be issued April 2, 2024
NEXTECHEFFICIENT CREATION OF 3D MODEL AND APPLICATION - covers the virtual assembly line concept that helps scale 3D content creation from 2D photosMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHMATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR 3D MODELING AND APPLICATION - covers the AI/ML techniques for creating 3D textures and materials automatically from 2D reference photosMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHAUTOMATICALLY EXTRACTING TILEABLE UNITS FROM IMAGES- describes a method for compressing large textures with regular patterns to significantly reduce the size of the texture filesMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHAUTOMATIC BACKGROUND REMOVAL FOR HUMAN TELEPRESENCE- covers the technologies built into our HoloX app to create holograms without requiring a green screenMay 2023Pending
NEXTECHTHREEDIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM CAD DATA - covers core artificial  intelligence algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photosMarch 2022 Issued
ARWAYGENERATING 3D DIGITAL TWIN FROM PROPERTY FLOORPLAN IMAGES FOR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS - covers the framework for generating a virtual representation of a floorplan from floorplan images, in accordance with some embodiments.March 2023Pending
ARWAYDEVICE LOCALIZATION BASED ON TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) REFERENCE IMAGES - covers integration of visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database.June 2023Pending
TOGGLE / NEXTECHGENERATIVE AI FOR 3D MODEL CREATION FROM 2D PHOTOS USING STABLE DIFFUSION WITH DEFORMABLE TEMPLATE CONDITIONING - creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part.March 2023Provisional filed

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology Company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent Company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public Company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NTAR:CNX
