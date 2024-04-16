Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to appoint Mr. Ricky Lee, a renowned battery industry pioneer, as the Lead Managerial Advisor. Mr. Ricky Lee is a 35-year battery and energy industry executive with substantial experience with battery material and cell design, mass-production technology, and equipment & process development at globally distinguished companies.

Throughout his career, Mr. Lee has served as the Senior Vice President and Chief of Process Engineering at several global Korean and Chinese battery cell manufacturers, including Samsung SDI (the 5 th largest battery manufacturer), SK Innovation (the 6 th largest battery manufacturer), and A123 Systems (one of the U.S.'s first LFP battery companies). He has also served as the Chief Executive Officer of international companies and was a member of the National Research Review Committee and the WPM Operations Committee.

During his tenure at SK Innovation (currently SK On), he was the Vice President of the R&D Center and successfully launched large pouch cells for HEV, PHEV, and EVs in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. Later, appointed as SK's battery factory manager, Mr. Lee improved the defect rate and productivity to achieve quality control of >99% per unit process. He was awarded by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy for enabling an industry-leading mass-production capability.

At Samsung SDI, Mr. Lee was one of the first engineers to initiate large-scale battery cell production. Developing Samsung's first lithium-polymer battery, he led the R&D of polymer cylindrical and prismatic cells and headed the productivity improvement team to enhance profitability, process efficiency, and overall workflow. Previously at Samsung, Mr. Lee was a key developer of high-capacity nickel-zinc batteries that achieved a 200 KM driving range for Hyundai. In the mid-1990s, he pioneered the development of polymer-based solid-state batteries for lithium-ion applications.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO, commented, "We are incredibly excited to have Mr. Ricky Lee join as the Lead Managerial Advisor. Creating one of Korea's first lithium-ion batteries to maximizing cell production efficiency, Mr. Lee's invaluable expertise and advice will enhance NEO's silicon anode development direction. We will also tap into Mr. Lee's expansive network further to support our commercial relationships in the battery supply chain."

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Sung Bum Huh
Director, President, and CEO

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:
info@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery MaterialsNBM:CCTSXV:NBMEmerging Tech Investing
NBM:CC
NEO Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NEO Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang, NEO's Lead Scientific Advisor, as a new Director of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y ") ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from DeVisser Gray LLP (" Former Auditor ") to MNP LLP (" Successor Auditor "), effective March 19, 2024.

NEO Battery's board of directors accepted the resignation of DeVisser Gray LLP and appointed MNP LLP as the new auditor of the Company, effective March 19, 2024, until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Major Process Innovation Improves Silicon Anode Yield, Capacity, and Particle Uniformity
    • Achieved Pilot-Scale Capacity Expansion to 4,000 Kilograms Per Year Without Additional Equipment or Process Change
  • Participated in Battery Japan and InterBattery 2024 to Establish Over 100 Relationships with EV and Battery Industry Players
  • Widening Testing Pipeline Partners and Evaluation Scale Towards Larger Battery Capacities and Formats
  • Appointed Mr. Daniel Lim as Chief Financial Officer

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to report technological advancements in NEO Battery's silicon anode production yield, capacity, and quality through its recent manufacturing innovation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has increased its ownership of the South Korean subsidiary, NEO Battery Materials Korea Co., Ltd. (" NBM Korea "), through a Share Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Automobile & PCB Inc (" A&P ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team

NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has granted incentive stock options (the " Options ") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 5,760,000 common shares, in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that George Mason University is signed up for the ARway platform and will be deploying ten spatial maps across the university campus. The rollout is part of a 2024 project aimed at enhancing the campus navigation and campus experience for students. GMU has an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 27,014 and the campus size is 817 acres. ARway.ai is seeing demand from across the globe for University Campus deployments, and is currently deployed in the Middle East at the Suleyman Demirel University in Turkey, In the EU at the Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii), University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg. ARway has also signed multiple new subscriptions with prestigious universities around the globe including Bicol University in Indonesia, DHA Suffa University in Pakistan, University of Alberta in Canada, University College Cork in the UK and German University of Technology in Oman

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") announces today that it has entered into settlement agreements that will see $149,215 of debt settled by the issuance of 1,755,470 shares at a deemed price of $0.085, and the Company's balance sheet much improved

No finders fees will be paid. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

-

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers will release its audited full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Monday, April 29, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , April 25th

European Q&A Session on Friday April 26 th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Director Resignation

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) announces that Kham Lin has resigned as a director of the Company effective April 9, 2024 and the Board of Directors has accepted his resignation. The Company would like to thank Mr. Lin for his contributions throughout his tenure as director of the Company.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-announces-director-resignation-302113222.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/10/c1267.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

In Addition the Company Has Signed Several New University Student Plans

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce two new SaaS developer deals with leading companies in the Saudi Arabia and Spain. These partnerships underscore ARway.ai's commitment to enhancing spatial computing across various sectors and use cases, reaffirming its position as a leader in AR technology integration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
NEO Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NEO Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Engages Generation IACP to Provide Market Making Services

Gold Investing

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

rare earth investing

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Gold Investing

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

manganese investing

E25 Presents at Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference - April 2024

×