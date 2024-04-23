Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Summit Minerals Limited

Summit to Acquire Transformational Brazilian Niobium, Rare Earth & Lithium Portfolio

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has signed binding agreements (“Agreements”) to acquire tenement packages highly prospective for rare earth elements (REE), niobium, and lithium. Term sheets were signed with vendors RTB Geologia & Mineracao Ltda (RTB), Sandro Arruda Silva Ltda. (SAS), and Mineracao Paranal Ltda (MPL) to acquire legal ownership and title over certain Exploration Permits and Applications for Exploration covering an area of 29,267 hectares in Minas Gerais and Paraiba States, Brazil (Figure 1; Table 2).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Summit has entered into a binding purchase agreement to acquire 100% of JUAZEIRINHO (Nb, REE), EQUADOR (Nb, REE), ARATAPIRA (REE), SANTA SOUSA (REE), T1/T2 (REE) & HERCULES NORTH & SOUTH (Li) Projects situated in the mining friendly and commodity-rich states of Minas Gerais & Paraiba.

NIOBIUM AND REE PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Niobium and REE tenement package consists of Juazeirinho, Equador, Aratapira, Santa Sousa and T1/T2 Projects, covering a combined strategic area of 10,747.36 Hectares (107.47 km2) across 11 granted tenements.
  • Exceptional grades in Niobium Pentoxide (Nb2O5) and partial rare earth oxide (PREO) were produced in panned concentrates from pegmatite and sediment samples at Juazeirinho and Equador (Paraiba State).1:

JUAZEIRINHO ASSAYS (Niobium & REE)

    • 355,400ppm or 35.54% (Nb2O5) + 14,080ppm PREO or 1.408% PREO (SID 099/24)
    • 107,010ppm or 10.7% (Nb2O5) + 142,080ppm PREO or 14.208% PREO (SID 098/24)

EQUADOR ASSAYS (Niobium + REE)

    • 303,400ppm or 30.34% (Nb2O5) + 15,130ppm PREO or 1.513% PREO. (SID 100/24)
  • Nine of 17 rare earth elements were analysed by the previous owner and used in PREO calculations, implying higher TREO (total rare earth oxide) values are probable.
  • Numerous LCT-pegmatite bodies were observed at Equador and Juazeirinho, indicating good potential for columbite/tantalite, lithium, with significant concentrations of niobium across these projects.

LITHIUM PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS

  • The lithium tenement package consists of the Hercules North and the Hercules South projects, covering 18,519.44 hectares (185.19 km2) across 14 licenses (granted and applications) situated in the prolific Jequitinhonha or Lithium Valley (Minas Gerais), where 85% of Brazil’s lithium resources are located.
  • Numerous artisanal mines exist within & near the tenement boundaries, where large LCT pegmatites have been identified that produced beryl, aquamarine, and spodumene in economic quantities, as evidenced by local stockpiles from garimperios production.
  • Artisanal surface mining has been prominent across all projects, providing priority drill targets for deeper-level pegmatite-related mineralisation.
  • Summit has established an in-country exploration team ready to conduct an aggressive exploration program on all tenements concurrently.
  • Summit has a strong balance street, having ~A2.2m AUD in the treasure as of the last quarterly cash report2.

Summit Managing Director, Gower He, commented:

“We are extremely pleased to acquire these highly prospective projects. We anticipate acquiring these niobium, REE and lithium projects will enhance our company’s status as a critical mineral explorer and developer.

Over the last few months, we have assessed many options for project acquisition and have chosen these highly prospective and large-scale projects within the established mining-friendly jurisdiction of Brazil. Additionally, Brazil, being a relatively geopolitically neutral jurisdiction, should provide us with unrestricted access to global off-take and funding options, giving our projects the best chance of success within the macro environment.

In addition to some of the strong historical grades, we received great observational reports from our recently completed on-site DD, from which we await rock chip and soil assay results. Expansive exploration programs are already being planned as we look to rapidly develop our projects, giving ourselves the highest chance of success.

I would like to personally thank all our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to regularly informing the market of our progress.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Summit Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

West Cobar Metals Limited

Positive Findings from Newmont Ti Benchmarking Study

West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Salazar critical minerals project in Western Australia.

Augustus Minerals

High Grade Copper Rock Chips to 18% on New Targets at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the results of recent reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the Ti-Tree Project, located 200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The mapping, supported by 26 rock chip samples, identified two areas containing mineralised veins and historic workings (Figure 1). Neither of these prospects are recorded on GSWA maps.

A view of Earth from space.

Earth Day: Top 5 Miners Forging Sustainable Paths Amid Growing ESG Scrutiny

As global scrutiny intensifies on corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, the mining sector is facing increasing pressure to demonstrate that its operations are sustainable.

The resource sector is undergoing a transformation as stakeholders increasingly demand a unified standard for ethical practices. Just last year, four prominent mining associations — the International Council on Mining and Metals, the World Gold Council, the Copper Mark and the Mining Association of Canada — came together to develop a unified mining code.

This collective, which represents 86 companies that operate 700 mines across 60 countries, aims to establish a single minimum global standard encompassing environmental impact, human rights and due diligence, responding to escalating investor demands and reshaping ethical norms within the industry.

Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Exceptional Uranium Results at Lyndon - 6,612ppm U3O8

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Lyndon Project (“Project”), located approximately 200km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia.

Diatreme Resources Limited

Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS

Emerging silica sands developer, Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX) announced today a significant upgrade to the estimated Si2 Mineral Resource at the Company’s Northern Silica Project (NSP) in Far North Queensland, highlighting the critical mineral project’s potential amid an accelerating solar energy boom.

Conquest Resources Enters into Agreement with VerAI Discoveries for AI Targeting on Belfast TeckMag Project

Conquest Resources Enters into Agreement with VerAI Discoveries for AI Targeting on Belfast TeckMag Project

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") has entered into a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement with VDI Resources LLC (VDI), a subsidiary of VerAI Discoveries Inc. (VerAI), an artificial intelligence (AI) powered mineral discovery generator, pursuant to which the Company agrees to grant to VDI a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on certain target areas with recommended drilling locations generated by VerAI utilizing its proprietary AI technology. The Company agrees to grant VDI an additional 1.5% NSR in return for funding a drill program for testing of the targets identified by VerAI on the Belfast TeckMag Project, a 350 sq. km. land package located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

