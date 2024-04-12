Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

-

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers will release its audited full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Monday, April 29, 2024

In February, the Company released the preliminary unaudited results showing strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% with the Company's pivot to India in Q4, 2023. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023.

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2023 results Monday, April 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

  • 2023 Annual revenue growth of 56%
  • 2023 Annual revenue of $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022
  • 70,000 3D models created 12/32/2023.

Conference Call Details:

Title: Nextech3D.ai Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023 Financial Results
Call Date: Monday, April 29, 2024
Time: 05:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Participant Details:

North America Toll-Free: (888) 330-2024
North America Toll: (646) 960-0187
International Toll: +1(646) 960-0187
Conference ID: 7778367
Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/810085104

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's Investor Relations website.


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

