White Cliff Minerals

Board Changes

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. EricSondergaard (“Eric”) as Executive Director, effective immediately.

Mr. Sondergaard's appointment to the Board follows his recent appointment as Country Manager for Canada, delivering on White Cliff's stated objective of building a first class operations team. Eric brings over 20 years of operational experience in the mining industry, including significant expertise in frontier exploration and project management. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the identification of key projects recently acquired by the Company and is an expert in remote project development, logistics and has a proven track record of creating value for shareholders.

In conjunction with Mr. Sondergaard's appointment, White Cliff Minerals also announces the retirement of Mr. Ed Mead (“Ed”) from the Board of Directors effective immediately however will continue to provide, as required, consulting services to the Company in relation to its Australian portfolio. The Company would like to thank Ed for his invaluable contribution throughout this transition phase. As part of this ongoing support, and in recognition of the valuable contribution to the formation of the newly focussed and revitalised White Cliff Minerals Ltd, Ed will maintain his full allocation of the Tranche A incentive scheme with the balance becoming void as per the terms and conditions of the incentive scheme itself.

As part of the Board restructure, Troy Whitaker will move to the role of Managing Director of the Company. The remuneration for both Eric and Troy remain unchanged.

Commenting on these developments, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree, stated: "The changes required to facilitate the change of strategic direction are now complete. We are delighted to welcome someone of Eric’s calibre with a proven track record to the Board. His involvement will be critical as the Company prepares for its maiden field campaign. We also extend our sincere thanks to Ed Mead for his dedication and service to the Company and wish him the best for his future endeavours."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Oceana Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the March 2024 quarter.

Premier1 Lithium

Results From First Drilling at Abbotts North Confirm LCT System

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) advises that results have been received from the first drilling program at Abbotts North located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The results show elevated lithium across the stacked pegmatites of up to 0.41% Li2O (24ANR007), confirming the continuation of the LCT system down depth and along strike.

Lithium Universe

Analyst Firm Targets Share Price Upside for Lithium Universe as Refinery Plans Ramp Up

Description:

Australian investment research firm East Coast Research is estimating a more than 150 percent upside in the share price of Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) over 12 months, from its current price of $0.21 per share to about $0.53 per share.

CleanTech Lithium

Acquisition of Laguna Verde Licences

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce it has completed the planned acquisition of the 23 Laguna Verde licences (the "Licences") previously subject to an option agreement resulting in the Company now having full ownership, as well as control, of the full 108 mining licences comprising the Laguna Verde project.

Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be lifted immediately following the release by GLN of an announcement regarding an update on government permitting.

Galan Lithium

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that on Friday 19 April 2024 (Argentina time), the Catamarca Governor signed a commercial agreement in support of the grant of permits for the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project (HMW). The permits will allow for the domestic sale or export of lithium chloride concentrate, Galan will however continue to endeavour to place lithium chloride concentrate locally. Galan commits to pursuing further downstream processing routes (e.g. lithium carbonate, hydroxide or other alternatives) after 4 years, in a location outside the Hombre Muerto salar. The next step in the process is the formalisation and the passing into legislation.

