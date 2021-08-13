DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – August 13, 2021 Goldeneye Resource Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network . INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors …

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – August 13, 2021 Goldeneye Resource Corp. (“Goldeneye” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GOE ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN currently does not hold any shares in Goldeneye Resources Corp.

Company CEO and Director Jack Bal states, “We are happy to expand our social media visibility with the help of INN as they have a very good reputation. With their experience in the mining industry and our portfolio Gold Assets in Newfoundland and Red lake Ontario , we are confident that they will be able to help increase awareness of Goldeneye Resources .”

About Goldeneye Resources Corp.

Goldeneye is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploration of precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Goldeneye has signed definitive agreements with Unity Resources Inc. to acquire 100-per-cent interest in mineral claims known as the Roberts Arm, Grand Lake and Gander River Ultramafic Belt East (GRUBE) projects. The projects are located in the province of Newfoundland and cumulatively encompass a land area of approximately 148 square kilometres (approximately 14,800 hectares).

The Company has signed a definitive Agreement with Windfall Geotek for the The Corallen Lake property which lies less than 9 km northwest of the Red Lake Main Gold Trend and Hosts favorable geological units within the property boundary that have been proven in the Red Lake mining camp .

For further information, please contact:

Jack Bal

CEO of Goldeneye Resources Corp.

Email: jackbalyvr@gmail.com

P hone: 604-306-5285

Additional information about the Company is available under Goldeneye’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor does its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

