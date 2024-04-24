Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Nanalysis Scientific Corp./

In the news release, Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call, issued 11-Apr-2024 by Nanalysis Scientific Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Hosting Call and European Q&A Session date mentioned should read " Monday, April 29th and Tuesday, April 30th respectively" rather than " Thursday April 25th and Friday April 26th respectively" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Monday , April 29th

European Q&A Session on Tuesday April 30th at 8:30am ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces that on Monday, April 29th, 2024 the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and year ending December 31 2023.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/9xEage3Q0PB or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 093791.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors at 8:30am ET on Tuesday, April 30th which can be accessed by the following link: Join the meeting now

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.  With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports.  This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business.  The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada.  In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-full-year-2023-conference-call-302125525.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/24/c2691.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

