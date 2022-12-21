Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

Merck Video: What the "Great Resignation" Taught Us About Workplace Culture

The global workforce is going through a significant transformation. In 2021, an unprecedented number of workers quit their jobs. What started as an economic trend called the "great resignation" has spurred lasting workplace changes

"It's redefining and recalibrating the relationship between employee and employer, and more specifically, what the employee feels is the employer's responsibility to them," said Steve Pemberton, chief human resources officer, Workhuman.

In episode seven of Teal Talks, Pemberton, along with Karin Kimbrough, chief economist at LinkedIn, and Sarah Kauss, founder of S'well, sits down with Carl Segerstrom, chief talent officer, Merck, to discuss the ongoing changes in the workplace and how businesses can continue to support the growth and development of their employees.

Why are workers quitting their jobs and where are they going?

A Pew Research Center survey found that low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work were the top reasons Americans quit their jobs in 2021.

A desire to work from home in remote jobs is also driving some of the turnover in the labor market, Kimbrough said.

"Nearly half of all applicants on our platform apply for at least one remote role. And this is up from an infinitesimally small number pre-pandemic," said Kimbrough. "So, one thing everyone is looking for is that flexibility, and a lot of that comes through remote or hybrid opportunities."

Finding purpose at work

Research has shown that employees want purpose in their professional lives that merges with their personal values.

In a recent survey, more than half of U.S. employees said they'd be willing to take a pay cut to work at a company that shares their values.

Kauss, whose company was founded with a mission to rid the world of single-use plastics, has seen the benefits of this purpose-led mindset.

"I was very surprised by the caliber of employees that were choosing to come to a smaller startup like S'well because of our purpose," Kauss said.

What is "quiet quitting"?

Quiet quitting, the popular term that gained global attention through a viral TikTok video, is when employees stop going above and beyond in their jobs and do the bare minimum. Some experts say quiet quitting is a residual effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, burnout and the "great resignation" because it helped make employees feel empowered to take control of their work-life balance.

"I think what's indicative is whether or not employers are going to meet humans halfway in their recalibration of what work looks like, how it's done, where it's done, and with whom it's done."

-Steve Pemberton

Although many believe the choice of leaving a company may be in the hands of employees during the "great resignation", Kimbrough said LinkedIn data is starting to show a hiring slowdown and an increase in the mention of "layoff" in their feed.

"To some, quiet quitting may mean getting the basic job done, but in these uncertain economic times, quiet quitting can mean lower productivity for the whole company, and it could push employers to let workers go," she said.

The "great resignation's" silver lining

We have arguably seen some of the largest disruptions to the workforce and workplace in decades, but positive developments can be found. "I think the most positive thing that has come out of this time is the increasing emphasis on social issues and how important individuals are to leading great teams and to making positive change in the world," said Kauss.

Learn more about Merck's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) approach by visiting merck.com/company-overview/esg.

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Pfizer Announces FDA and EMA Acceptance of Etrasimod Regulatory Submissions for Ulcerative Colitis

- Filings based on two Phase 3 trials demonstrating significant clinical remission versus placebo and safety profile consistent with previous studies

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a New Drug Application (NDA) for etrasimod for individuals living with moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The FDA's decision is expected in the second half of 2023. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for etrasimod in the same patient population with the decision anticipated in the first half of 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

LYNPARZA® in Combination With Abiraterone and Prednisone or Prednisolone Approved in the EU as Treatment for Certain Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

First PARP inhibitor and new hormonal agent combination approved for these patients in Europe

AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that LYNPARZA has been approved in the European Union (EU) in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

colored test tubes and beaker

Top 3 Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2022

The Canadian pharmaceutical industry has positioned itself firmly on the global map thanks to advances in biotechnology and investments in medical research and development (R&D). The life science sector is one of Canada’s key industries, and as a sub-sector the pharma industry represents 41 percent of the country's life science gross domestic product.

“Canada’s commercially oriented research network takes innovation from lab to market; joint investment opportunities in research allow for R&D result optimization; and the responsive and efficient regulatory environment facilitates business operations,” according to information from Invest in Canada. In fact, the organization notes that 5 percent of the world’s clinical trials take place in Canada, making it one of the 10 top medical research nations on a global scale.

The Canadian pharma sector is the 10th largest in the world and accounts for 2 percent of the global market. With a population of roughly 38 million as of 2021, Canada’s pharma market share is profound, and the country is home to companies making moves.

Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of January 31 Conference Call with Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on Pfizer's results, as reflected in the company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Performance Report, to be issued that morning.

To view and listen to the webcast and view the Performance Report, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance of the conference call.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Seagen, Astellas and Merck Announce FDA Acceptance of sBLAs for PADCEV® with KEYTRUDA® for the First-Line Treatment of Certain Patients With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

This combination has the potential to be the first treatment option combining an antibody-drug conjugate plus an immunotherapy in this treatment setting –

– FDA granted the applications Priority Review with a PDUFA date of April 21, 2023 –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Astellas, Seagen and Merck Announce FDA Acceptance of Supplemental Biologics License Applications for PADCEV® with KEYTRUDA® for the First-Line Treatment of Certain Patients With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

This combination has the potential to be the first treatment option combining an antibody-drug conjugate plus an immunotherapy in this treatment setting –

– FDA granted the applications Priority Review with a PDUFA date of April 21, 2023

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

