Healing People and Planet: 3 Things You Need to Know About This Shared Innovation Challenge

By Ken Washington, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, and Raman Venkatesh, Chief Sustainability Officer, Medtronic

When you think about healthcare technology, you may imagine the pacemaker assisting your dad's ailing heart, the sutures your child received after a bike accident, or the pulse oximeter placed on your finger during your annual physical exam. You probably don't think about the energy or resources required to manufacture those products, nor the resulting emissions and waste.

Most discussions about healthcare are, understandably and rightfully, centered on its ability to restore health and save lives; rarely do we talk about its environmental impact. Yet, the healthcare sector is responsible for approximately 4.6% of global greenhouse gas emissions-the equivalent of 514 coal-fired power plants annually, with medical devices and technology among the drivers. And in the U.S., healthcare is the second largest contributor to landfill waste.

It's time to get real about the reality that human health is linked to the health of the planet. We can't be committed to one without also being committed to the other.

The same force that revolutionizes patient care holds the key to creating a more sustainable industry: innovation. Both of us have seen how approaching innovation, with a deliberate focus on sustainability, is better for people, the planet, and profits. Consider the automotive industry where many innovations have made electric vehicles more enjoyable to own and drive, while also providing a cleaner transportation solution. And healthcare, where virtual visits that arose as a necessity during the pandemic, are showing a positive impact on the environment, while also making care more convenient and accessible.

So, how else can health tech make health better for you and the planet? Here are three not-so-simple ways:

Recognize good things take time

We know developing new healthcare technology requires patience and a substantial initial investment before we see long-term success. We need to apply this same mindset to sustainable technology.

Some companies stick with existing solutions because new sustainable technologies are expensive or aren't ready for wide-scale adoption. That's why pilot projects are crucial stepping stones to broader implementation by giving sustainable technology the time it needs to mature and prove its effectiveness. Successful pilot projects often inspire a scalable roadmap for long-term cost efficiency.

At the same time, we need to balance short-term financial pressures with long-term environmental goals. That means adopting a future-oriented view, recognizing today's technology will only get better and become more accessible and affordable over time.

For example, innovations in solar panels over the past decade have made them significantly more cost-effective as a sustainable energy source. This has allowed Medtronic to install 22 solar arrays across 16 locations, generating more than 35 MWs of power-enough to power more than 22,000 homes. And we recently signed a virtual power purchase agreement which adds renewable energy at a scale equivalent to nearly all our U.S. energy needs.

Companies that make these strategic investments today, with the same patience and investment they apply to product development, are setting themselves up for greater growth and profits down the line.

Reimagine products and packaging

Sustainable product and packaging design are some of our industry's most complex challenges due to strict regulatory requirements that restrict circular design solutions.

Companies can begin reducing resource use and waste with takeback programs, recycling product components and transitioning to digital instructions for use. But the goal isn't just to reduce waste-it's to create products that maintain the highest standards of patient care while contributing to a circular economy.

To do that, we need to design products and packaging with their end-of-life journey in mind, whether that's reprocessing, recycling, or biodegradation. It's important to remember there are many ways to reach sustainability goals and although reprocessing is becoming more common practice, sometimes single use devices can be the right option, especially if reprocessing increases risk to patient safety.

It is the conscious actions at the beginning that count a lot-for example, designing for sustainability before the first prototype is even developed. Industry leaders are dedicating R&D teams to spot opportunities for circular solutions within products' lifecycles, like the Sustainability Development Center at Medtronic. (Learn more in our latest Impact Report.)

Recruit partners

No one can solve our industry's environmental challenges alone. It requires collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem.

This starts with our supply chains, given that Scope 3 emissions typically account for over 90% of a healthcare technology company's carbon footprint, including at Medtronic. Engaging suppliers, logistic partners, employees and customers will not only help address emissions, but it will also build resilience against future risks that threaten supply chain stability.

We also need to think beyond our own value chain and look to others in the industry, academia, civil society, and government to develop breakthrough solutions and new enabling policies and incentive frameworks. For example, the Dutch government's ESCH-R: Creating Circular Hospitals Together program is helping address critical circularity gaps in healthcare with sponsorship from industry partners (including Medtronic). Collaborative approaches like this are key to building the infrastructure, developing the technologies, and creating the standards needed for a collective impact.

The transformation to sustainable healthcare won't happen overnight, but momentum is building, and it will grow because it is good for business and good for the planet. Together, we can create a healthcare technology industry that heals not only people but also the planet we all share.

After all, the healthiest future is one where innovation and sustainability are inseparable.

Medtronic 2024 Impact Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Healing People and Planet: New Impact Report Outlines How Medtronic Is Shaping the Future of Health

Medtronic

Medtronic releases 2024 Impact Report highlighting success in healthcare equity with new data from the Healthy Neighbor program, in addition to community engagement and environmental sustainability progress

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Artificial Intelligence Reshaping Healthcare Industry with Unimaginable Potential

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) market exhibits a high degree of innovation, characterized by ongoing advancements in technology. Rapid developments in ML, deep learning, NLP, and computer vision are driving the evolution of AI-powered healthcare solutions. One primary factor driving market growth is the increasing demand in the healthcare sector for enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and better patient outcomes. According to a March 2024 Microsoft-IDC study, 79% of healthcare organizations are presently utilizing AI technology. In addition, the return on investment (ROI) is realized within 14 months, generating USD 3.20 for every USD 1 invested in artificial intelligence (AI). AI technologies hold transformative potential in various areas including medical imaging analysis, predictive analytics, personalized treatment planning, and drug discovery, potentially transforming conventional healthcare practices. A report from Grand View Research said the global AI in healthcare market size, which was estimated at USD 19.27 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.5% from 2024 to 2030. The report said: "Mergers & acquisitions (M&As) play a significant role in shaping the healthcare AI market landscape. Companies [that] engage in M&A activities to expand their AI software and services increase their market reach or acquire specialized technology and expertise. End-users are becoming increasingly aware of the potential benefits of AI in improving patient care, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. Education initiatives and industry events helped raise awareness about the capabilities and applications of AI in healthcare." A.I. companies active in the markets include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic receives FDA clearance for new InPen app, paving the way for its Smart MDI system launch with Simplera CGM

New Smart MDI system will be the first system to deliver real-time, personalized insights on when and how much to dose including for missed or inaccurate mealtime doses.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its new InPen™ app featuring missed meal dose detection, paving the way for the launch of its Smart MDI system with the Simplera™ continuous glucose monitor (CGM). The company's Smart MDI system combines its InPen™ smart insulin pen with its newest Simplera™ CGM — the company's first disposable, all-in-one CGM that's half the size of previous Medtronic CGMs.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Delivering on commitments, executing ahead of expectations, and raising guidance

Innovation driving sustained growth across many franchises:  TAVR, PFA, Leadless Pacemakers, Diabetes, Spine, and Neuromodulation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Health Canada Approval for JORNAY PM to Treat Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Health Canada has approved JORNAY PM ™, an extended-release formulation of methylphenidate, a stimulant medication for the treatment of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children.

JORNAY PM ™ is the first and only evening-dosed methylphenidate product commercially available in Canada to treat ADHD in patients from 6 to 12 years of age. JORNAY PM ™ consists of microbeads with a delayed-release layer and an extended-release layer. The first layer delays the release of the active ingredient until morning while the extended-release layer controls the release of the active ingredient starting in the morning and continuing throughout the day. This unique formulation provides a pharmacokinetic profile that allows ADHD symptom control from the time patients wake up until the evening.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mainz Biomed and Thermo Fisher Scientific Sign a Collaboration Agreement for the Development of Next Generation Colorectal Cancer Screening Product for Global Markets

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced a collaborative agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), through its subsidiary Life Technologies Corporation ("Thermo Fisher"), a world leader in supplying life sciences solutions and services.

The collaboration agreement will enable Mainz Biomed and Thermo Fisher to jointly develop and potentially commercialize Mainz Biomed's Next Generation colorectal cancer screening product. The collaboration will harness Thermo Fisher's powerful technologies, instrumentation and information translation systems to enable Mainz Biomed to develop the proprietary assays for its mRNA-based next-generation CRC screening tests which are redefining standards in early cancer detection. Mainz Biomed's flagship non-invasive test not only targets the early detection of colorectal cancer but also focuses on precancerous lesions, particularly advanced adenomas, demonstrating significant clinical success in both US and European trials.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×