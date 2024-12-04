Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner on logistics of essential chemical products for Lithium Universe's Becancour Lithium Refinery operations.

Highlights

- Strategic local chemical logistics partnership with Servitank

- Single logistics supplier capable of sourcing multiple process chemicals

- Reliable delivery of critical chemical inputs to Becancour Lithium Refinery

- Investigation of secondary product management and sales

- Proven experience in spodumene logistics and storage

About Servitank, a subsidiary of Groupe Somavrac

Servitank, a local, Quebec-based Company, specializes in optimizing supply chain processes and logistics solutions across various industries, including chemicals and raw materials. With a strong focus on multimodal handling, Servitank employs innovative strategies to save time and reduce costs for its clients. The parent company has extensive experience in the Becancour and Trois-Rivieres areas, having successfully managed logistics and moisture control for key players in the lithium sector in North America.

Key Elements of MOU

This partnership aims to optimize supply chain processes and enhance the operational efficiency of both companies in the rapidly growing lithium sector. Under the MOU, Servitank will seek to leverage its expertise in supply chain management and multimodal logistics to support Lithium Universe's project: the development of the Becancour Lithium Refinery, projected to produce 18,270 tonnes per annum of green battery-grade lithium carbonate. While this MOU outlines the framework for partnership, it remains a non-binding document, paving the way for detailed discussions and the eventual drafting of definitive agreements.

Chemical Supply and Logistics

Servitank is currently evaluating various storage solutions at their Becancour Port terminal, which may facilitate the efficient trucking logistics required to deliver key liquid chemicals directly to Lithium Universe's operational site. Additionally, Servitank will investigate the process of constructing dedicated storage tanks for specific process reagents, positioning itself to supply critical chemicals directly to Lithium Universe and others within the Becancour Industrial Park. Additionally, Servitank will actively assist in exploring procurement options within the local areas for other dry bulk reagents to meet Lithium Universe's specific operational requirements.

To ensure a steady supply of readily available reagents, arrangements will be made for direct delivery from established suppliers, further securing the necessary materials for production. Servitank will also assist in investigating sourcing specialty reagents from within the Becancour Industrial Park to promote the immediate circular economy within the park and reduce freight costs from other areas of Quebec.

Secondary Product Management

Both parties will investigate storage opportunities and potential partnerships with cement companies within sister companies of Servitank in Groupe Somavrac's client base. This investigation aims to effectively utilize Lithium Universe's alumina silicate by-products, enhancing sustainability and resource management. Furthermore, the two companies will assess storage requirements for sodium sulphate, considering its potential placement within the pulp and paper industry in North America.

Logistics and Storage Solutions:

Servitank's facilities in Becancour will play a crucial role in the storage and transportation of spodumene. The partnership will ensure the logistics and handling of spodumene sourced from transatlantic suppliers is managed efficiently. Servitank's sister company, Somavrac, will also provide access to advanced bagging machinery and bulk storage solutions at its Trois-Rivieres location, optimizing operational efficiency and supporting the needs of the refinery.

Iggy Tan, Chairman of Lithium Universe Limited, added, "This partnership with Servitank is a significant step towards realizing our vision for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. We are particularly focused on identifying a single logistic supplier capable of supporting us in sourcing most of our chemical reagents, which will simplify our supply chain and enhance operational efficiency. Together, we aim to bridge the lithium conversion gap and ensure a robust and responsible supply chain."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/66K80ZQ8



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd



Contact:
Alex Hanly
Chief Executive Officer
Lithium Universe Limited
Tel: +61 448 418 725
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

Iggy Tan
Chairman
Lithium Universe Limited
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe


Lithium Universe

LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Download the PDF here.

Results of Entitlement Offer

Results of Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Results of Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Quebec Carbonate Interview

Lithium Universe Ltd Quebec Carbonate Interview

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Iggy Tan, recently participated in an interview titled "Quebec Carbonate" on the Rock Stock Channel Podcast.

The interview emphasises the Company's strategic choice to focus on lithium carbonate over hydroxide, reflecting shifting market demand towards safer and cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Mr Tan outlines the competitive advantages of Quebec for lithium processing, including access to inexpensive hydro power, lower labor costs (vs Australia), proximity to mines, and favourable tariff conditions. He reports strong financial projections of the Company's PFS based on conservative pricing assumptions, indicating a robust internal rate of return and payback period for their operations.

The interview underscores the urgency and growth potential for lithium supply chains outside of China, positioning Lithium Universe as a key player in this sector.

To view the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/15Y6K65C



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 31 October 2024 (LU7 Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer) (Announcement), it has now settled the first tranche of its share placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Tranche 1).

Highlights

- Successful settlement of Tranche 1 of the share placement to sophisticated and professional investors, raising $1.94 million

- Entitlement Offer to open to shareholders on 11 November 2024

- Tranche 2 of the Placement (subject to shareholder approval) is anticipated to be completed on or around 9 December 2024, raising $0.20 million

- Funds will be predominately used to further progress the Definitive Feasibility Study and the payment of the Becancour land option costs

Tranche 1 under the Company's Placement comprised of 161,791,667 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), which have been issued today under the Company's existing capacities under Listing Rules 7.1 (15% capacity) and 7.1A (10% capacity). The Shares were issued at a price of A$0.012 per share, raising A$1,941,500. In addition, subject to shareholder approval, the Tranche 1 investors will be entitled to one new option for every share subscribed to, with an expiry date of 12 January 2026 and an exercise price of $0.03 (Options).

As detailed within the Announcement, the Company advised that it would be conducting an additional placement to sophisticated and professional investors, which will be subject to shareholder approval (Tranche 2), as well as a pro-rata 1 for 10 non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer). Investors under the Tranche 2 placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive options on the same term as the Tranche 1 investors.

Tranche 2 Placement

The Tranche 2 placement comprises of 16,666,667 shares, with the issue of such shares being subject to shareholder approval. The Company will seek shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on or around Monday, 9 December 2024.

Entitlement Offer

The Entitlement Offer will open on Monday, 11 November 2024 and has been made under a transaction-specific prospectus that was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 1 November 2024.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) recently announced the results of its Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS) for the Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment.

The Company plans to build a reliable, low-risk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model.

The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadian-based lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product.

This aligns with the Company's broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap. The project's economics are highly favourable, even with conservative price assumptions. The refinery is economically viable with a pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately US$779 million, using an 8% discount rate, and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 23.5%.

The payback period is estimated at 3.5 years. The financial model is built on cautious price forecasts of US$1,170 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (SC6) and US$20,970 per tonne for battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

LU7's directors believe they have a reasonable basis for using the assumed price in the study of US$20,970 per tonne for battery grade lithium carbonate. Key operational assumptions include 86% plant availability and 88% lithium recovery.

At full production capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately US$383 million in annual revenue, with costs totalling around US$236 million, leading to an annual EBITDAof approximately US$147 million and a gross margin of in the region of 38%. Post-tax, the NPV at an 8% discount rate is estimated at approximately US$501 million.

The capital cost for the project is estimated at US$494 million, which includes a contingency of US$68 million. The capital cost estimate is based on advanced design specifications from the Jiangsu Lithium Refinery model, ensuring robust financial planning and projection.

These factors highlight the project's strong financial viability, even under conservative pricing conditions.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CFSD11IG



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

