Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Growing Our Commitment to Carbon Removal With the U.S. Department of Energy

Meta

Meta is pledging to contract at least $35 million for carbon removal projects in the coming year as part of our goal to achieve net zero emissions across our value chain in 2030. This is a direct response to the Carbon Dioxide Removal Purchasing Challenge presented by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which calls for companies to help catalyze carbon removal at gigaton scales in the coming decades. Our pledge matches DOE's own commitment to advance technologies that remove carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report makes it clear that emissions reduction and carbon removal are complementary and necessary for a net zero future. Reducing our GHG emissions across our global operations and value chain remains the most effective strategy to reach net zero. We will also be supporting high-quality nature-based and technological carbon removal for any residual emissions we cannot eliminate to reach our goal. Carbon removal will not only play an important role in helping us reach net zero emissions across our value chain in 2030, but it will also help the world avoid the worst effects of climate change.

We hope our pledge will encourage others to make similar pledges, ultimately helping to scale the market and reduce the cost of carbon removal technologies. We are excited to continue our work to help build the carbon removal market, and look forward to working with partners like DOE to scale climate solutions vital to achieve a net zero future.


Photo by Heirloom

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Meta on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Meta
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/meta
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Meta



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FacebookFBMobile Investing
FB
The Conversation (0)
Streamplay Studio

Streamplay Studio Enters into Agreement to Acquire North American Indie Gaming Leader, Noodlecake Studios

Streamplay Studio Limited (“Streamplay” or the “Company”) (ASX: SP8), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Sale Agreement (“SSA”) to acquire 100% of Noodlecake Studios Inc. (“Noodlecake”), a profitable North American indie gaming company headquartered in Canada, from its parent company Zplay (HK) Technology Co. Limited (“Zplay”). The addition of Noodlecake aligns with Streamplay’s strategic direction, including the recent appointment of Silicon Valley tech advisor Paolo Privitera (ASX: 8 October 2024) to the board of directors, strengthening the Company’s North American and global gaming footprint.