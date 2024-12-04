Growing Our Commitment to Carbon Removal With the U.S. Department of Energy

Meta
Meta is pledging to contract at least $35 million for carbon removal projects in the coming year as part of our goal to achieve net zero emissions across our value chain in 2030. This is a direct response to the Carbon Dioxide Removal Purchasing Challenge presented by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which calls for companies to help catalyze carbon removal at gigaton scales in the coming decades. Our pledge matches DOE's own commitment to advance technologies that remove carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.
The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report makes it clear that emissions reduction and carbon removal are complementary and necessary for a net zero future. Reducing our GHG emissions across our global operations and value chain remains the most effective strategy to reach net zero. We will also be supporting high-quality nature-based and technological carbon removal for any residual emissions we cannot eliminate to reach our goal. Carbon removal will not only play an important role in helping us reach net zero emissions across our value chain in 2030, but it will also help the world avoid the worst effects of climate change.
We hope our pledge will encourage others to make similar pledges, ultimately helping to scale the market and reduce the cost of carbon removal technologies. We are excited to continue our work to help build the carbon removal market, and look forward to working with partners like DOE to scale climate solutions vital to achieve a net zero future.
