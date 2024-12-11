Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Unico Silver Limited

Cerro Leon drill results

Further high-grade mineralisation identified at the Karina prospect

Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce first assay results from ongoing drilling at the Cerro Leon project, located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results received for the first G holes for 757m at the Karina prospect.
  • Results are pending for a further 42 holes for 3,5G5m.
  • The approximately 5,000m RC drill program is progressing well, with completion expected on 15 December 2024.
  • Significant silver equivalent (AgEq1) assay results include:
    • Karina(PR003-24) 12m at 307gpt AgEq from 49m, inc.
      3m at 1,052gpt AgEq from 56m (outside MRE)
    • (PR004-24) 23m at 104gpt AgEq from 30m (open at depth)
    • (PR005-24) 12m at 411gpt AgEq from 18m, inc.
      5m at 828gpt AgEq from 23m (open at depth)
    • PR007-24) 26m at 126gpt AgEq from 31m (open at depth)
    • (PR009-24) 35m at 20Ggpt AgEq from 4m (outside MRE)
      2m at 1,500gpt AgEq from 7m
  • Mineralisation is defined over G00m strike and 75m down dip and is open at depth.
  • Drill operations will scale up in the first week of January with two diamond rigs mobilising to site to test the vertical continuity of mineralised across all priority prospects, including Karina.
  • These results form part of a fully funded 50,000m drill program across the Cerro Leon and Joaquin projects, contributing to a revised Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

Managing Director, Todd Williams: “The first nine holes at Karina exceed expectations and confirms the continuity of mineralisation along 300m strike and the potential for further extensions at depth. Notably, hole PR003-24 reported an exceptional individual assay of 2C03gpt silver, validating the shallow high-grade nature of mineralisation. With assays for 42 additional holes still pending and drilling set to scale up in January, shareholders can look forward to a steady stream of results and updates over the next 12 months, including a revised MRE.

Summary

Unico Silver holds 100% of the Cerro Leon and Joaquin silver gold districts located in the central Deseado Massif geological province, Santa Cruz Argentina (Figure 1). The current drill program at Cerro Leon commenced October 2024 and is anticipated to continue through to the end of Q1 2025. It forms part of a broader fully funded 50,000m drill program planned for both projects culminating in a revised MRE late 2025.

Figure 1: Joaquin and Cerro Leon project location

Cerro Leon is strategically located within the same structural corridor that is host to AngloGold Ashanti’s world- class Cerro Vanguardia mine. The Project hosts a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of G1Moz AgEq for 16.5Mt at 172gpt AgEq (Table 3).

During August 2024, announced the acquisition of the Joaquin project from Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS). Joaquin is host to a Foreign Estimate of 73Moz AgEq for 16.7Mt at 136gpt AgEq4 (Table 4). Historical production by PAAS from 2019 to 2022 totals 4.3Moz Ag (Table 5).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Unico Silver Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

First Majestic Announces Mailing of Materials for Special Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has commenced mailing of its meeting materials for the special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Special Meeting") that will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, located at Suite 2500 - 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2X8.

At the Special Meeting, pursuant to the requirements of the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, First Majestic shareholders will be asked to approve an ordinary resolution (the "Share Issuance Resolution") approving the issuance of up to 190,000,000 common shares of First Majestic ("First Majestic Shares") to stockholders of Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos") in connection with the previously announced acquisition by First Majestic of all of the shares of common stock of Gatos (the "Transaction"). First Majestic's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that the Company's shareholders vote FOR the Share Issuance Resolution.

Pan American Silver Provides Annual Exploration Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") provides an annual exploration update and releases new exploration drill results for its Jacobina, El Peñon, La Colorada, Huaron, Minera Florida and Timmins mines, as well as its La Colorada Skarn project.

"The success of our exploration program highlights the potential for long-term organic growth at many of our assets," said Christopher Emerson, Vice President of Exploration and Geology at Pan American. "Based on the results we were achieving in exploration this year, we increased our drill budget to over 450,000 metres for 2024. This exploration update highlights these results, and showcases the ongoing discovery of new mineralized structures in and around our existing mining operations."

Boab Metals

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) – Trading Halt

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) (the “Company”) hereby requests a trading halt of its securities be granted by the ASX effective immediately, pending a release of an announcement regarding an Offtake and Project Finance Agreement. The trading halt will last until the earlier of commencement of trading on Wednesday, 11 December 2024 or the release to the market of an announcement as specified above. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt. This request was authorised for release by the Board of the Company.

Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR)

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project


First Majestic Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form F-4 and Record & Meeting Dates of Special Meeting for Gatos Silver Acquisition

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (the "F-4") filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the Company's previously announced acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos") (the "Transaction") has become effective under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. The effectiveness of the F-4 is a condition to closing of the Transaction.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has set the date of the special meeting of First Majestic shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve the issuance of First Majestic common shares to Gatos stockholders in connection with the Transaction. The details of the First Majestic Special Meeting are as follows:

Open-pit mine.

What Makes VMS Deposits Attractive Targets?

As investors well know, there is no such thing as a sure bet with the stock market. Against a backdrop of fluctuating metals prices, volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits may look more attractive than ever.

That’s thanks to their polymetallic content. Often containing copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold, VMS deposits can offer resource investors some cushion regarding the rise and fall of individual metals. If it’s a rough year for copper prices, for example, profits off zinc or gold might still help a VMS deposit company’s stock soar.

Furthermore, VMS deposits are an opportunity to buy into both the precious and base metals markets — two very different landscapes. The latter tends to be driven by commodities markets, while precious metals like gold and silver are often seen as safe-haven investments. The principle of diversification, then, seems built into a VMS deposit itself.

Keep reading...Show less

