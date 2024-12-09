StickIt Technologies Inc. Announces a ground-breaking new development of a medical straw for delivering vitamins to children and adults for 2025

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sanu Gold Sparkles with 200 Percent Gain

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
StickIt Technologies Inc. (StickIt Technologies Inc.)

StickIt Technologies Inc. Announces a ground-breaking new development of a medical straw for delivering vitamins to children and adults for 2025


StickIt Technologies Inc.(the" Company "or "StickIt") (CSE: STKT), an Israeli Canadian technology company, announces a ground-breaking new development of a medical straw for delivering vitamins to children and adults and start the research in 2025 once fund raising will be completed.

Stickit Technologies has developed a straw plus cartridge for delivering vitamins and/or medications for children and/or adults who have difficulty swallowing pills or for children who regularly miss medications and/or vitamins. The company, which filed a patent for a straw plus cartridge for transporting cannabinoids and/or medications, decided to develop a model of a medical straw for transporting vitamins and medications for children and adults.

The company intends to raise 1.5 million Canadian dollars for the new medical straw project during Q1 and Q2 2025. StickIt Technologies will establish a new subsidiary named "Stickit Pharma Ltd". and will be owned by the public company and the new investors who will join.

The company intends to seek partnerships with generic pharmaceutical companies globally that are interested in being part of the research and submission for FDA approval.

"This is a significant breakthrough for our company and the investors." says Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO of StickIt Technologies Inc. "We are looking for every opportunity to develop our technology and lead the global market. I believe that if we will raise the necessary fund and also succeed in raising partnerships with generic pharmaceutical companies, making Stickit a pharma leader very soon." concluded Ben Haroosh.

About StickIt Technologies Inc

StickIt is a technology company that invented and manufactures innovative products ("devices") that can contain varying quantities of Catabolites or Vitamins for recreational and medical users. Its operating model is to establish joint ventures/licensees ("partners") in countries around the world that will establish a production facility in which they will add the cannabinoid content to the "sticks" and "straws" produced and supplied by StickIt. The Company's precise dosing options cater to a wide range of effects, including painkilling, energizing, focus, sleep improvement, etc., and can be tailored to meet local preferences and regulations. StickIt Technologies serves customers worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

StickIt Technologies Inc.

Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO
E: info@stickit-labs.com

Sophie Galper , CFO
E: sophie@stickit-labs.com

Website: www.stickit-labs.com
Facebook: @Stickit
Twitter "X": @STICKIT74776509
LinkedIn: @Stickit-labs

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by StickIt Technologies Inc. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Source

life science investingcse:stktcse stocksLife Science Investing
STKT:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Invion Limited

Invion Doses First Patient in Phase I/II Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Trial

Invion Limited (ASX: IVX) (“Invion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the dosing of the first patient in its Phase I/II non- melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) trial conducted at Veracity Clinical Research (Veracity) in Brisbane.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global

Seaweed Extraction of Critical Minerals R&D

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced Seaweed Extraction of Critical Minerals R&D

Download the PDF here.

Resonance Health Ltd

Resonance Contracted by Major Global Pharma Company for Clinical Drug Trial Worth $13.775 Million over 24 Months

Resonance Health Ltd (ASX: RHT) (Resonance or the Company) advises that it has been contracted by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, an international, publicly listed pharmaceutical company with global operations (Customer) to be the local Australian sponsor, and to provide clinical research organisation (CRO) services, trial site services, and imaging analysis services (collectively, Services), for their clinical trial in Australia of a new drug compound (Clinical Trial).

Keep reading...Show less
Island Pharmaceuticals

ISLA-101 Phase 2a/b PROTECT Clinical Trial Progress Update

Australian antiviral drug development company, Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: ILA; Island or the Company) is pleased to announce progress on its ISLA-101 Phase 2a/b clinical trial in dengue fever.

Keep reading...Show less
Amplia Therapeutics

Interim Data from Accent Pancreatic Cancer Trial Supports Continuation of Trial

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), is pleased to report the interim data analysis from the Company’s Phase 2a clinical trial investigating narmafotinib in the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer (the ACCENT trial). The trial is investigating the combination of the Company’s best-in-class FAK inhibitor narmafotinib with the standard-of-care chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine and Abraxane®. Data cut-off for the interim analysis is 27 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
InhaleRX

InhaleRx Secures $38,500,000 Funding to Fully Fund Clinical Development Plans

InhaleRx Ltd (ASX: IRX) (‘InhaleRx’ ‘IRX’ or ‘the Company’), an Australian healthcare company developing unique drug-device products to address unmet medical needs in pain management and mental health sectors, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a significant funding agreement with Clendon Biotech Capital Pty Ltd (‘Clendon Biotech Capital’). This strategic partnership will provide the funding to cover all direct costs associated with the Phase 1 & 2 clinical development of the Company's key projects - IRX-211 and IRX-616a.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

FireFly Drills its Best Hole Yet with Assay of 86.3m at 3.7% CuEq

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Related News

Resource Investing

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

Resource Investing

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

lithium investing

Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Copper Investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Copper Project Adjacent to White Cliff Minerals

Australia Investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Capital Raising and QSM Completion Update

Silver Investing

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

×