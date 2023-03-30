Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Merck to Hold First-Quarter 2023 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on April 27

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, will hold its first-quarter 2023 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 27. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck's performance for the quarter.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call via this weblink . A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release, supplemental financial disclosures, and slides highlighting the results, will be available at www.merck.com .

All participants may join the call by dialing (888) 769-8514 (U.S. and Canada Toll-Free) or (517) 308-9208 and using the access code 8206435.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media Contacts:
Robert Josephson
(203) 914-2372
robert.josephson@merck.com

Michael Levey
(215) 872-1462
michael.levey@merck.com

Investor Contacts:
Peter Dannenbaum
(908) 740-1037
peter.dannenbaum@merck.com

Steven Graziano
(908) 740-6582
steven.graziano@merck.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MerckMRKPharmaceutical Investing
MRK
The Conversation (0)
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Converts to Full Approval Indication for KEYTRUDA® for Certain Adult and Pediatric Patients With Advanced Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Solid Tumors

KEYTRUDA is approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. The conversion from an accelerated to a full (regular) approval is based on results from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-158, KEYNOTE-164 and KEYNOTE-051 trials and includes data in 504 adult and pediatric patients across more than 30 types of cancer. This marks the first full approval for an immunotherapy based on a predictive biomarker, regardless of solid tumor type.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife's Non-hallucinogenic LSD For Treating Mood Disorders Highlighted in Drug Discovery & Development Article

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that, an article titled "Non-hallucinogenic LSD derivative reduces depression symptoms in preclinical studies," based on BetterLife's lead candidate BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD) was published by Drug Discovery & Development on March 22, 2023.

The Drug Discovery & Development article describes and adds further comments to the positive data and extensive pharmacological characterization of BETR-001 which were published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Report s. These studies were performed by BetterLife in collaboration with several leading scientists in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Progression-Free Survival Compared to Chemotherapy Alone as First-Line Therapy for Advanced or Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma, Regardless of Mismatch Repair Status

KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy reduced risk of disease progression or death by 46% in patients whose cancer was mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) and by 70% in patients whose cancer was mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), compared to chemotherapy alone

Results from Phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial to be presented at Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting and published simultaneously in New England Journal of Medicine

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Oak Street Health , Seagen Inc. , Provention Bio Inc. , Kimball International, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Amplifying the Power of Women in Chemistry

Merck & Co., Inc

Merck & Co., Inc., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

For Dr. Rebecca Ruck, having more women in science is personal. She remembers times early in her career when she was the only woman in the room. That's why she co-founded the Merck Research Award, given annually by the Women Chemists Committee (WCC) of the American Chemical Society, to recognize and mentor talented women scientists in their third and fourth year of graduate school with a research focus in one or more chemistry-related disciplines.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Promise of BetterLife's Non-hallucinogenic LSD For Treating Mood Disorders Highlighted in Medical Xpress Article

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that, in its March 17, 2023 issue, Medical Xpress has published an article titled "Study hints at the promise of non-hallucinogenic LSD for treating mood disorders," which is based on BetterLife's lead candidate BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD).

The Medical Xpress article describes and adds further comments to the positive data and extensive pharmacological characterization of BETR-001 performed by BetterLife in collaboration with several leading scientists in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA). The full data were published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Report .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Enters Asian Market with Major 3D Modeling Deal to Revolutionize E-commerce

Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Annual Report Year Ending 31 December 2022

Related News

Resource Investing

Significant Upgrade Of Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Indicated Resources

Copper Investing

Drilling And Exploration Set To Commence At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Cobalt Investing

North American High-Grade Cobalt Exploration Company

technology investing

Chemx Signs MoU With Lithium-Ion Battery Leader C4V

Gold Investing

David Morgan: Gold Fever? Banking Crisis Impact for Metals and Miners

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Gold Investing

Ascendant Resources: District-scale Polymetallic Project in the Prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt

×