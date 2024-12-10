- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Lobo Tiggre: Copper is My Highest-Confidence Trade for 2025 — Here's Why
Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com also shared his 2025 outlook for gold, silver and uranium.
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, gave the Investing News Network his updated thoughts on the US economy, as well as his outlook for gold, silver and uranium in 2025.
However, he said his highest-confidence trade for next year is copper.
"I think that it's easier to see — and highly likely to see — copper moving higher next year," Tiggre explained.
That said, he's not quite ready to pull the trigger on copper stock purchases.
"I'm not rushing out to buy yet, because I think even in the little time we have left this year we're going to see more bad economic news, and Dr. Copper with a PhD in economics always goes down with that sort of news. So I'm looking to that as a buying opportunity — I'm looking to maximize my upside by taking advantage of that."
Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on copper, plus gold, silver and uranium. You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
