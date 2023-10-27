Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Alpha Lithium

ALLI:AQL

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Falcon Gold

FG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that Ross Beaty has converted C$15.3 million of outstanding debt to common shares at a price of C$0.42 per share pursuant to an amended and restated credit agreement dated December 13, 2022 (see December 15, 2022 news release for more details). As a result of this conversion, Ross Beaty has been issued 36,484,604 common shares of Lumina, bringing his ownership in the Company to 27.7%.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-announces-conversion-of-ross-beaty-credit-facility-to-common-shares-301968896.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/27/c0684.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lumina GoldLUM:CCTSXV:LUMBase Metals Investing
LUM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that activities at the Cangrejos project are proceeding on schedule. The Company has been actively executing its 2023 Feasibility Study drill plan with nine rigs currently at site. The Company has also been advancing work related to the Feasibility Study expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

Drilling Update

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTCQB:LMGDF), based in Vancouver, BC, advancing its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador, today announced that Scott Hicks, VP Corporate Development, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th, 2023.

DATE : October 4th, 2023
TIME: 1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 rd , 4 th and 5 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Commences Feasibility Study Fieldwork

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced drilling at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador . The Company has initiated the approximately 8,000 metre geotechnical drill program at both the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits. The infill resource definition program will commence in September and will include approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. The goal of the program is to convert Probable mineral reserves to Proven mineral reserves for Phase 1 of mining at the Cangrejos deposit. Lumina intends to fund the Feasibility Study work and drilling from the proceeds received from Wheaton Precious Metals (see May 26, 2023 and May 16, 2023 news releases).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada Niger Indonesia New Caledonia Suriname, Brazil and Mauritania . Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF ) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the development of its Cangrejos gold-copper project located in southwest, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). The results of the PFS were previously reported in the Company's news release dated April 17, 2023 and there are no material differences in the Report from those results. The effective date of the Report is April 7, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) wishes to announce that it has issued the balance of 1,812,230 shares in settlement of outstanding debt. Requiring shareholder approval obtained on September 6 th the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,978,882 shares in settlement of $477,465 of debt. The recent shares issued are subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring February 21, 2024 .

Additionally, the Company wishes to clarify that in its news release dated May 24, 2023 it incorrectly stated that its incentive stock options granted were exercisable at $0.20 . The 3,605,000 options granted are exercisable at $0.12 per share until expiry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Confirms Economic Base and Precious Metals grades up to 1.9% Cu and 0.40% Ni and expands claim package at Contact Bay

Heritage Mining Confirms Economic Base and Precious Metals grades up to 1.9% Cu and 0.40% Ni and expands claim package at Contact Bay

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the field program results for its Contact Bay property (" Contact Bay ") as of October 24, 2023, a wholly owned exploration project located 12 kilometers south-southwest of the town of Dryden in Ontario. The Company has also entered into an asset purchase agreement dated September 19, 2023 to acquire two unpatented mining claims in Ontario (the " Mining Claims ") within the Contact Bay Project (Anderson Area) in exchange for the issuance of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Intersects 81.3 m of 8.5% Zinc, 1.1% Lead, and 47.0 g/t Silver, Including 12.4 m of 17.2% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, and 79.1 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Intersects 81.3 m of 8.5% Zinc, 1.1% Lead, and 47.0 g/t Silver, Including 12.4 m of 17.2% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, and 79.1 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

  • Fireweed continues to grow Boundary Zone with multiple wide, high-grade zones of zinc-lead-silver mineralization in step-out holes within stratiform, laminated to massive sulphides, which demonstrate strong continuity of the system, and potential for further step-outs of the mineralized zones.
  • Hole NB23-016 intersected 81.3 m (35 m estimated true width) of 8.5% zinc, 1.1% lead, and 47.0 g/t silver, including 12.4 m of 17.2% zinc, 2.0% lead, and 79.1 g/t silver. This hole also intersected a separate interval of 12.84 m grading 4.5% zinc and 8.8 g/t silver.
  • Hole NB23-012 intersected 67.78 m (41 m estimated true width) grading 6.3% zinc, 1.2% lead, and 52.0 g/t silver including 10.52 m of 12.8% zinc, 2.3% lead, and 105.7 g/t silver.
  • Hole NB23-011 intersected 44.83 m (8.5 m estimated true width) grading 8.3% zinc, 1.2% lead, and 42.9 g/t silver including 18.83 m of 12.2% zinc, 1.3% lead, and 63.9 g/t silver.
  • Assays are pending for 24 remaining drillholes from Boundary Zone, 10 holes from the Tom deposit and 2 holes from the Jason deposit.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada, and provide an update from its largest ever drill program.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO - Vizsla Copper: Canadian Copper Exploration with Enormous Potential CEO Clips Video

VIDEO - Vizsla Copper: Canadian Copper Exploration with Enormous Potential CEO Clips Video

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF Vizsla Copper, a copper exploration company based in British Columbia is focused on their giant Woodjam project, which boasts 1.7 billion lbs of copper resources and 1 million ounces of gold and which the company is currently executing an 8,000m drill program on. Executive Chairman, Craig Parry, who has over two decades of porphyry exploration experience, expresses great excitement about the project's prospects, which are making the company an exciting and notable player in Canada's copper mining industry. Mr. Parry discusses historical and future copper price growth and the excellent drilling results currently being achieved.

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF)

https://vizslacopper.com/

About BTV:
BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that has helped companies increase their brand awareness for 25+ years, reaching a national retail and institutional investor audience through top TV networks like BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, and FOX Business. Combining unique content creation and major distribution services, their offerings include the BTV Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, and Digital Campaigns. Discover Investment Opportunities.

www.b-tv.com.

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184580

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Drilling Update

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Drilling Update

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is providing an update on the ongoing drilling program at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. This weekend the SUN-001 hole encountered a 20-meter void (karst) as it transitioned from volcanics into the targeted carbonate horizon. The decision was taken to start a new hole from surface.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "Our geologic and drilling teams have decades of experience in similar drilling conditions, including next door at the Hermosa project. After hitting the void and assessing our options, we made the decision to start a new hole from surface, which will allow us to push HQ rods (89mm or 3.5" diameter) to the target depth and gives us the capability of reducing to NQ (70mm or 2.75" diameter) should we encounter voids going forward (using the HQ rods as an outer casing to cross any voids). This is a small speed bump on our way to drilling a great target. The drill hole and geology were behaving as planned and the bottom of the volcanic sequence was very exciting - strong silicification, actinolite/tremolite veining, and disseminated sulfides including pyrite, galena and sphalerite. Drilling rates are the fastest near surface so we'll be back at that depth in a few weeks."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

Related News

Resource Investing

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

Energy Investing

Imperial announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

Resource Investing

Update on Bryah Farm-In and Joint Venture Agreement

Resource Investing

Option to Acquire Pippingarra Lithium Rights in World Class Pilbara Lithium Province, WA

×