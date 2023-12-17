Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SensOre

Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger

S3N to restructure to focus on lithium and critical minerals exploration and re-brand as Premier1 Lithium, while privatising its minerals software and AI technology business

SensOre Ltd (‘SensOre’ or the ‘Company)’ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 70% interest in Exploration Ventures AI Pty Ltd (‘EVAI’) it previously did not own, which includes the highly prospective Abbotts North lithium project.

Highlights

  • SensOre board decides on strategic division of its exploration and technology assets by privatising its technology assets.
  • SensOre Limited to propose rebranding as Premier1 Lithium Limited, emphasising its lithium and critical minerals exploration, pending shareholder consent.
  • The Company has entered an agreement with joint-venture partner Deutsche Rohstoff AG for the acquisition of the 70% interest in lithium assets that SensOre did not already own via a scrip deal.
  • The agreement coincides with a well-supported $3m placement to sophisticated and institutional investors to fund Premier1 Lithium and drilling of the Abbotts North lithium project, which has assays up to 1.25% Li2O (see below), as well as the wider lithium portfolio.
  • The new technology company will operate as an independent, unlisted entity with new venture capital as discussions progress with a number of parties.
  • The expectation is that once regulatory and shareholder approvals are in place, the in-specie distribution of shares in the technology company will be followed by the share issues to DR and placement investors.
  • Current shareholders are entitled to the in-specie distribution of shares in the technology company and will retain their interest in the listed company to be renamed Premier1 Lithium.
  • Premier1 Lithium will retain certain usage rights to the technology which has been instrumental in identifying our existing projects.

Abbotts North 100% SensOre Owned: 70% acquired by SensOre Scrip

The acquisition of the 70% interest in EVAI from its joint venture partner Deutsche Rohstoff AG is for 34.3 million shares in SensOre. Should the acquisition and the $3m share issue outlined below (together the ‘Lithium Transactions’) be approved by SensOre shareholders, Deutsche Rohstoff will hold 19.9% of SensOre. The acquisition includes three tranches of options. Series 1 consists of 6m options exercisable at $0.075; series 2 consists of 8m options exercisable at $0.088; and Series 3 consists of 12m options exercisable at $0.100. All tranches have an expiry of 3 years from the grant date.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s VP Geology, Ms Anja Ehser, will join the board as a non-executive director subject to shareholder approval.

Strongly supported $3m Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors

SensOre is also pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for $3m from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors for the future exploration focused company in a placement Lead by PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd (Pac Partners). Should the placement be approved by shareholders, new shareholders will own 34%. The funds will be used to advance early drilling on Abbotts North and the Company’s portfolio of lithium assets including Montague, Yalgoo and Gecko North.

PAC Partners acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the placement (“Lead Manager”). The Lead Manager is entitled to receive 7.5m options exercisable at 10.5c with a three year expiry (subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting); and 6% fee (plus GST where applicable) payable on the gross proceeds raised under the Placement.

Strategic Changes – SensOre to Change Name to Premier1 Lithium

SensOre will demerge its technology assets (‘Demerger Transaction’). The acquisition of EVAI and placement above are contingent on the technology demerger taking place. Subject to shareholder approval, SensOre has committed to the demerger of the technology assets by 31 January. SensOre has attracted significant interest from a number of strategic investors in the technology company.

As a consequence of the acquisition and demerger, SensOre intends to rebrand as Premier1 Lithium.

Further, the board has resolved to reduce the number of directors to three (3), a number more appropriate for the new strategic direction. As a result, Mr Robert Peck AM, Mr Adrian Manger, Mr Anthony O’Sullivan and Mr Robert Rowe have indicated they intend to submit their resignations.

Conditions Precedent

The Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction are directly or indirectly conditional on the following:

(a) Shareholder approval of the demerger of the technology assets via in-specie distribution and capital reduction; the issue of shares to Deutsche Rohstoff AG for 70% of EVAI; and the issue of the placement shares;

(b) SensOre receiving binding commitments for at least $3m under the placement;

(c) Regulatory and ASX approvals; and

(d) Completion of the Demerger.

If any of the conditions precedent are not satisfied, the Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction may not be able to proceed on the current timeframe. In the event that shareholders do not approve of the transaction, or third parties do not extend the timeframes in the agreements (in the event that time extensions are required), the Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction will not proceed.

ASX and Regulatory Approvals

SensOre will seek advice from ASX on the application of relevant Listing Rules and S3N’s listing at the ASX post- demerger will be subject to receiving relevant confirmations from ASX.

SensOre is pleased to advise that it has received a waiver to Listing Rule 7.24A that allows escrowed shareholders to participate in the in-specie distribution subject to the condition that the shares distributed in- specie are subject to the same escrow period expiring on 11 February 2024.

General Meeting of SensOre Shareholders

SensOre will issue a notice of meeting to procure the shareholder approvals necessary to give effect to these transactions. The meeting is anticipated to be held on or about 17 January 2024. A Notice of Meeting will be dispatched to shareholders by 19 December 2023 being more than 28 days prior to the GM date.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

S3N:AU
SensOre
SensOre (ASX:S3N)

SensOre


SensOre

Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium

SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) has today announced details of the proposed restructure of its businesses, with the Company proposing to change its name to Premier1 Lithium Limited (Premier1 Lithium) (subject to shareholder, ASX and regulatory approval) as part of its focus on lithium and critical minerals, while demerging and privatising its minerals software and AI technology business.

SensOre

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of SensOre Ltd (‘S3N’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of S3N, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 18 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

australia map

ASX Tech Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Australia may be nicknamed the "land down under," but it's far from under when it comes to the economy.

Australia has strong economic conditions, which include affordability, a low public debt level and rising income. Impressively, before COVID-19, the nation had not experienced a recession in more than 30 years.

While many countries faced economic challenges as the pandemic caused worldwide shutdowns, the closures only accelerated Australia's move toward digital solutions. With monumental shifts in how business, banking and education are done, there came an increased focus on artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and more.

ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Receives $909k R&D Tax Incentive Payment

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high-purity critical materials is pleased to advise that the Company has received an R&D tax incentive rebate payment of $909,600 for the 2022/2023 financial year.

ChemX Materials Limited

HPA Micro Plant Delivers Impressive New 4N Results

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to announce recent results from its High Purity Alumina (HPA) Micro Plant operations, located in Perth, Western Australia.

SensOre

Exploration Accelerates at Yalgoo Lithium Project in Collaboration with Sensore

Farm-in Agreement Completed on Southern Yalgoo Tenement

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (FTL, Firetail or the Company) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to announce a farm-in agreement completed with SensOre (Sensore) (ASX:S3N), through its joint-venture subisidiary Exploration Ventures AI Pty (EXAI) in partnership with german resource investment group Deutsche Rohstoff AG, on tenement E59/E2252, a part of the Firetail Yalgoo Lithium Project ("Yalgoo") in Western Australia.

SensOre
