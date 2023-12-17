Please confirm your editon.
Lithium Consolidation, Strongly Supported $3M Placement and Strategic Technology Demerger
S3N to restructure to focus on lithium and critical minerals exploration and re-brand as Premier1 Lithium, while privatising its minerals software and AI technology business
SensOre Ltd (‘SensOre’ or the ‘Company)’ is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 70% interest in Exploration Ventures AI Pty Ltd (‘EVAI’) it previously did not own, which includes the highly prospective Abbotts North lithium project.
Highlights
- SensOre board decides on strategic division of its exploration and technology assets by privatising its technology assets.
- SensOre Limited to propose rebranding as Premier1 Lithium Limited, emphasising its lithium and critical minerals exploration, pending shareholder consent.
- The Company has entered an agreement with joint-venture partner Deutsche Rohstoff AG for the acquisition of the 70% interest in lithium assets that SensOre did not already own via a scrip deal.
- The agreement coincides with a well-supported $3m placement to sophisticated and institutional investors to fund Premier1 Lithium and drilling of the Abbotts North lithium project, which has assays up to 1.25% Li2O (see below), as well as the wider lithium portfolio.
- The new technology company will operate as an independent, unlisted entity with new venture capital as discussions progress with a number of parties.
- The expectation is that once regulatory and shareholder approvals are in place, the in-specie distribution of shares in the technology company will be followed by the share issues to DR and placement investors.
- Current shareholders are entitled to the in-specie distribution of shares in the technology company and will retain their interest in the listed company to be renamed Premier1 Lithium.
- Premier1 Lithium will retain certain usage rights to the technology which has been instrumental in identifying our existing projects.
Abbotts North 100% SensOre Owned: 70% acquired by SensOre Scrip
The acquisition of the 70% interest in EVAI from its joint venture partner Deutsche Rohstoff AG is for 34.3 million shares in SensOre. Should the acquisition and the $3m share issue outlined below (together the ‘Lithium Transactions’) be approved by SensOre shareholders, Deutsche Rohstoff will hold 19.9% of SensOre. The acquisition includes three tranches of options. Series 1 consists of 6m options exercisable at $0.075; series 2 consists of 8m options exercisable at $0.088; and Series 3 consists of 12m options exercisable at $0.100. All tranches have an expiry of 3 years from the grant date.
Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s VP Geology, Ms Anja Ehser, will join the board as a non-executive director subject to shareholder approval.
Strongly supported $3m Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors
SensOre is also pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for $3m from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors for the future exploration focused company in a placement Lead by PAC Partners Securities Pty Ltd (Pac Partners). Should the placement be approved by shareholders, new shareholders will own 34%. The funds will be used to advance early drilling on Abbotts North and the Company’s portfolio of lithium assets including Montague, Yalgoo and Gecko North.
PAC Partners acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the placement (“Lead Manager”). The Lead Manager is entitled to receive 7.5m options exercisable at 10.5c with a three year expiry (subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting); and 6% fee (plus GST where applicable) payable on the gross proceeds raised under the Placement.
Strategic Changes – SensOre to Change Name to Premier1 Lithium
SensOre will demerge its technology assets (‘Demerger Transaction’). The acquisition of EVAI and placement above are contingent on the technology demerger taking place. Subject to shareholder approval, SensOre has committed to the demerger of the technology assets by 31 January. SensOre has attracted significant interest from a number of strategic investors in the technology company.
As a consequence of the acquisition and demerger, SensOre intends to rebrand as Premier1 Lithium.
Further, the board has resolved to reduce the number of directors to three (3), a number more appropriate for the new strategic direction. As a result, Mr Robert Peck AM, Mr Adrian Manger, Mr Anthony O’Sullivan and Mr Robert Rowe have indicated they intend to submit their resignations.
Conditions Precedent
The Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction are directly or indirectly conditional on the following:
(a) Shareholder approval of the demerger of the technology assets via in-specie distribution and capital reduction; the issue of shares to Deutsche Rohstoff AG for 70% of EVAI; and the issue of the placement shares;
(b) SensOre receiving binding commitments for at least $3m under the placement;
(c) Regulatory and ASX approvals; and
(d) Completion of the Demerger.
If any of the conditions precedent are not satisfied, the Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction may not be able to proceed on the current timeframe. In the event that shareholders do not approve of the transaction, or third parties do not extend the timeframes in the agreements (in the event that time extensions are required), the Lithium Transactions and the Demerger Transaction will not proceed.
ASX and Regulatory Approvals
SensOre will seek advice from ASX on the application of relevant Listing Rules and S3N’s listing at the ASX post- demerger will be subject to receiving relevant confirmations from ASX.
SensOre is pleased to advise that it has received a waiver to Listing Rule 7.24A that allows escrowed shareholders to participate in the in-specie distribution subject to the condition that the shares distributed in- specie are subject to the same escrow period expiring on 11 February 2024.
General Meeting of SensOre Shareholders
SensOre will issue a notice of meeting to procure the shareholder approvals necessary to give effect to these transactions. The meeting is anticipated to be held on or about 17 January 2024. A Notice of Meeting will be dispatched to shareholders by 19 December 2023 being more than 28 days prior to the GM date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
SensOre
Overview
Australia is already a particularly well-invested and well-established region for mining operations. Western Australia is particularly impressive, contributing to 63 percent of the country’s total mineral exploration expenditure. Australia is also one of the top five producers of minerals in the world for resources like alumina, lithium, zinc and manganese among others, with significant resources found in Western Australia. Given that mineral demand is on the rise and expected to continue to increase, there is a present and future opportunity for mineral exploration in Australia.SensOre (ASX:S3N) is an Australia-based minerals-targeting company working to meet the need for better mining exploration methods and has the advantage of running its operations out of Western Australia. SensOre aims to combine its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enhanced technology with its significant geoscientific experience and big data to become the top minerals-targeting company in the world. CEO Richard Taylor describes this combination as a means of “surgical exploration reducing costs, especially in drilling.”
Today, mining exploration is of critical importance to the establishment of mines and the acquisition of minerals for various products. However, exploration is often a costly and time-consuming business that is highly regulated by the government. The Victoria State Government, located in the Australian capital Melbourne, reported that fewer than 1 percent of all exploration targets become mines. Even worse, typical mineral exploration only involves 20 percent to 40 percent of the available data and is subject to human biases that could potentially negatively affect outcomes.
SensOre applies AI/ML algorithms to what is known as a Data Cube, which is a constantly updating and verified repository of over 60 billion data points, to predict the locations of mineral deposits all while determining the economic viability of deposits and minimizing environmental impact. Furthermore, SensOre uses its technology to explore new targets that share similarities to already established mines. In doing so, SensOre’s Data Cube and Discriminant Predictive Targeting Technology (DPT) were designed to help mineral companies better analyze where and how to explore, therefore allowing mining exploration to be more timely, cost-effective and reduce land disturbance.
SensOre has been working with mining corporations to aid in exploration using its AI and ML-based technologies.
In 2023, Gateway Mining (ASX:GML) executed a farm-in joint venture agreement with SensOre to evaluate and target the lithium exploration potential at Gateway’s flagship Montague Gold project in WA’s Murchison region. SensOre’s DPT technology will generate targets and explore selected tenements within the Montague Gold project for lithium-focused exploration for up to $4.5 million over 4.5 years, earning 80 percent of the lithium rights at the Montague Gold project.
Exploration Ventures AI (EXAI), SensOre’s subsidiary, has an agreement with Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) to farm into the Golden Grove North project to identify copper (VMS) and lithium potential. EXAI may earn 70 percent in all mineral rights (excluding rare earths) by expending up to $4.5 million in two stages - $1.5 million to earn 51 percent over two years and $3 million for an additional 19 percent.EXAI also completed a farm-in agreement with Firetail Resources (ASX: FTL) which allows EXAI to earn up to 80 percent of lithium rights on E59/E2252 by spending $3.5 million in two stages. Additional considerations of up to $600,000 will be paid by the company upon the delivery of a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and pre-feasibility study (PFS). Under the terms of the agreement, SensOre will provide Firetail access to its proprietary AI technology across the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Projects.
SensOre also collaborated with Stelar Metals (ASX:SLB) for the completion of research under their data sharing agreement, developing innovative lithium targeting tools and deploying the newly completed SensOre NSW data cube. The research revealed new areas of high LCT-pegmatite prospectivity along a NNW-SSE trend. The collaboration also aimed to deploy AI/ML applications on surface geochemistry and high-resolution geophysical techniques in support of lithium exploration.
The company has the potential to optimize mining exploration in a significant way through its proprietary technology and the Data Cube. This is only further compounded by Australia’s established mining industry and abundance of batteries and other precious metals.
Company Highlights
- SensOre is leveraging proprietary technology, big data analytics and extensive technical expertise to optimize every aspect of mining exploration.
- The company is a mineral-targeting firm operating out of Australia, with a particular emphasis on discovering precious and battery metals.
- SensOre has developed a suite of advanced technologies that aim to streamline mineral exploration through predictive targeting, organizing geoscience data and platforms powered by machine learning technology.
- The company’s Data Cube leverages over 60 billion data points across more than 2,400 layers to predict and determine deposit data layer correlations.
- Discriminant Predictive Targeting Technology (DPT) improves the way mining companies integrate, interrogate and analyze geoscience data, providing them with deep insights into where and how they should explore
Key Assets
Proprietary Technology Suite
A large portion of SensOre’s success can be attributed to its proprietary suite of mining technologies, which include predictive targeting, big data analytics, and machine learning platforms.
- DPT Technology: The company’s DPT technology uses the Data Cube to make predictions for the location, size, grade, and depth of a potential deposit.
- Discoveries Database: An evolving database that leverages public mineral deposit and occurrence data to improve the prospectivity mapping process and DPT platform.
- Data Cube: This streamlined repository of cleaned and leveled geoscience data uses public and proprietary geochemical, geophysical, and geological data obtained by the company. The Data Cube includes more than 2,500 data layers and 24 billion data points.
- AGLADS: The Archean Gold Lode Alteration Detection System (AGLADS) machine learning system identifies alterations in enveloping gold lode systems in the Archean of Western Australia.
- IGROCK: A rock-type classification system capable of identifying igneous rock types using multi-element geochemical assay data.
- iDEPOSIT: A deposit-type classification system that uses multielement, geological, and mineralogical data derived from varying deposit types.
- iFERTILE: A geochemistry-based gold fertility prediction system that uses target data contained in a mineralized intersection to predict the amount of gold a potential target may contain.
- iChromite: An assessment tool providing an increased ability to quickly assess large volumes of geochemical data using automated machine learning technologies to separate fertile and barren samples in the exploration workflow.
Moonera
Moonera is one of SensOre’s two projects occurring in the Madura region of Western Australia, at the Nullarbor Plain.
Project Highlight
- Initial Findings: SensOre’s DPT system confirmed that previous interpretations of the area predicted a concealed target.
Auralia Nickel-Copper-PGE Project
The Auralia Nickel-Copper-PGE project is the second of SensOre’s two projects in the Madura region of Western Australia and comprises three exploration licenses granted to its farm-in partner CGM (WA), a subsidiary of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN). “The application of SensOre's technology to nickel, copper and lithium is generating some exciting possibilities,'' said CEO Richard Taylor.
Project Highlights
- Joint-Venture: The terms of the joint venture allow SensOre to earn 70 percent of the project as long as the company spends $3.5 million over four years, with additional stakes beyond.
- Current Focus: SensOre is currently interested in an 80-kilometer strike length anomaly, approximately 250 to 350 meters below the ground level.
Management Team
Robert Peck AM - Non-executive Chairman
Robert Peck is a founding principal of peckvonhartel architects with 50 years’ experience in the architectural, development and infrastructure sectors, and the building industry nationally and in SouthEast Asia. Peck is the former president of the Australian Association of Consulting Architects, founding director of Japara Healthcare, former chair of iVvy and director of the RVF Group.
Richard Taylor - Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor has held senior executive roles in the resource sector for more than 15 years. Prior to SensOre, Taylor was CEO of ASX-listed Terramin Australia Ltd and held senior roles with Mineral Deposits Limited, PanAust, MMG and Oxiana Ltd specializing in business development, strategy and governance. He is a qualified lawyer. He holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge and a Master's degree in Law from ANU.
Robert Rowe - Executive Director and COO
Robbie Rowe has more than 30 years of experience in gold and copper exploration from greenfield to mining environment. He was the former chief geologist and VP of exploration Australia Africa Asia Pacific region with Barrick Gold Corporation. He is an UNCOVER executive and from 2014 to 2019 was an independent consultant to the mining industry, government and academia. Rowe is responsible for the acquisition of new data sources and for managing the execution of field exploration programs for technology validation.
Adrian Manger - Non-executive Director
Adrian Manger is a senior business executive with 30 years of minerals industry experience, including 20 years in executive roles with BHP. Manger has founded and successfully commercialized private Australian, Chilean and Peruvian mineral exploration companies, including investment financing and joint ventures with majors. He was a founding board member of the Australia Colombia Business Council and is the chairman of the recently Canadian Securities Exchange listed Pampa Metals.
Sensore to Restructure its Business and Proposes to Rebrand as Premier1 Lithium
SensOre Limited (ASX: S3N or the Company) has today announced details of the proposed restructure of its businesses, with the Company proposing to change its name to Premier1 Lithium Limited (Premier1 Lithium) (subject to shareholder, ASX and regulatory approval) as part of its focus on lithium and critical minerals, while demerging and privatising its minerals software and AI technology business.
Attached is a copy of the Premier1 Lithium presentation.
More information on the company’s exploration work can be found at: https://sensore.com/investor- centre/asx-announcements/
In relation to the demerged mineral software and AI technology business an overview of products and services can be found at www.intrepid-geophysics.com/products/ and https://sensore.com/technology/.
This announcement was approved by the S3N board.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of SensOre Ltd (‘S3N’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of S3N, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 18 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exploration Accelerates at Yalgoo Lithium Project in Collaboration with Sensore
Farm-in Agreement Completed on Southern Yalgoo Tenement
Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (FTL, Firetail or the Company) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to announce a farm-in agreement completed with SensOre (Sensore) (ASX:S3N), through its joint-venture subisidiary Exploration Ventures AI Pty (EXAI) in partnership with german resource investment group Deutsche Rohstoff AG, on tenement E59/E2252, a part of the Firetail Yalgoo Lithium Project ("Yalgoo") in Western Australia.
- EXAI to earn up to 80% of Lithium Rights on E59/E2252 by spending $3.5m in two stages.
- Additional considerations of up to $600,000 on delivery of maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”).
- Under the terms of agreement, SensOre will provide Firetail access to its proprietary AI technology across the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Projects.
- SensOre has identified Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum ("LCT") mineralisation with the use of its proprietary technology.
- SensOre and Firetail to work closely together to identify and confirm Lithium exploration targets in the region.
- Firetail has commenced diamond drilling (“DD”) at its Picha Copper Project in Peru with ten drill holes for ~5,000m.
Firetail Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, commented:
"The approach and subsequent deal with SensOre, validates our understanding of the region and the the potential for a Lithium discovery in this region. The agreement with SensOre enables the FTL team to continue to concentrate efforts on the current targets identified, whilst simultaneously unlocking the potential of the other tenements in the region.
“Firetail has its initial drill program underway at the Picha Copper Project in Peru, and we are delighted to be able to progress our exploration activities across our portfolio in collaboration with SensOre.
“This is a great outcome for FTL shareholders and we look forward to working with the SensOre team in the coming months.”
SensOre Executive Director and CEO, Richard Taylor, commented:
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Firetail in this LCT-prospective region, where the FTL team has made great progress with their exploration so far. We are excited to see the value that SensOre will be able to bring with our proprietary AI technology in exploring the wider Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Project area.”
Yalgoo-Dalgaranga Lithium Project
The Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Project comprises 14 granted concessions covering an area of over 1750km2, and is located near Geraldton Port in the growing mid-west mining region of Western Australia. Yalgoo is close to all infrastructure, including an existing mine camp powered by renewable energy.
Firetail has completed significant exploration across the project since listing in April 2022, using a systematic strategy of surface mapping and geochemical sampling to identify targets. Firetail identified a 25km “Goldilocks Zone” confirmed to host LCT pegmatites1, and completed its maiden reverse- circulation (“RC”) drilling campaign in an area of just 1km by 2km within the zone2. Drilling confirmed high-grade rubidium in the area3, including 10m @ 0.44% Rb from 10m, warranting further investigation as one of the highest value critical minerals with potential applications for decarbonisation.
Further detailed mapping and rock chip sampling by Firetail at the Johnson Well prospect, 8km south- east of Yalgoo confirmed the continuation of fertile pegmatites along strike to northwest of Johnson Well lepidolite mine4. Significant rock chip assay results include:
- 0.54% Li2O, >1% Rb, 707ppm Cs and 304ppm Ta
- 0.37% Li2O, >1% Rb, 800ppm Cs and 166ppm Ta
- 0.17% Li2O, 6410ppm Rb, 435ppm Cs and 82 ppm Ta
The Company subsequently undertook a program of RC drilling5 comprising 22 holes for 589m at the Johnson Well Prospect. Pegmatites were intersected in 3 of the 4 drill sections over a strike length of around 150m and appear continuous for ~120m down-dip.
Encouraging assay results were received including:
- 3m @ 0.83% Li2O from 32m
including 1m @ 1.16% Li2O from 34m (JWRC-0005)
Lithium minerals observed in the pegmatites were predominantly lepidolite and zinnwaldite, associated with potassium feldspar, albite, muscovite and biotite. The Company was pleased to note the apparent increase in lithium grade at depth where the deepest pegmatite intersection returned the best lithium assay result (drill hole JWRC-0005).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from SensOre, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
