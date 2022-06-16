Resource News Investing News

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that its common shares have today commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ILHMF" effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "ILC" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "IAH". Existing U.S. shareholders of ILC will now find common shares quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed. Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and quotes for the Company's common shares on https:www.otcmarkets.comstockILHMFoverview.

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience.

John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of International Lithium Corp. commented:

"The OTCQB Market provides ILC access to a much larger audience of U.S. based institutional and retail shareholders. This upgrade to OTCQB is part of the natural evolution of ILC as a quoted company as we become a larger and stronger company in the lithium space, focused on the increasing requirement by the U.S., Canada and Europe for secure sourcing of green energy metals. We look forward to increasing the number of U.S. investors on our shareholder register."

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.

Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits.

A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.

The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

NameLocationArea (Hectares)Current Ownership PercentageFuture Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried out Operator or JV Partner
Raleigh LakeOntario48,500100%100% ILC
Wolf RidgeOntario5,7000%100% ILC
AvaloniaIreland29,20045%21% Ganfeng Lithium
Mavis LakeOntario2,6000%

0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $1.4M if resource targets met)

 Critical Resources Ltd.
Forgan Lake & Lucky LakeOntario0%1.5% Net Smelter Royalty Ultra Lithium Inc. 

 

The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties.

The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario, and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a "green tech" sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.com

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

