IND Establishes HPQ Exploration Target at Pippingarra Project
Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce a Maiden Exploration Target for High Purity Quartz (HPQ) at its Pippingarra Quarry Project (Pippingarra) located 30km south-east of Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
Highlights
- IND’s recent RC drilling program informs a Maiden High Purity Quartz (HPQ) Exploration Target at the Pippingarra Quarry Project.
- Drilling is planned for the exploration target area and to test several quartz occurrences mapped across the wider Mining Lease area.
- IND plans to commence work on a HPQ Mineral Resource Estimate in parallel with metallurgical testwork being conducted by potential offtake partners and third-party mineral processing laboratories.
- A 300kg Pippingarra quartz sample crushed from existing quarry stockpiles sent to China in late 2023 produced a >GG.GG4% SiO2 end product following standard HPQ processing1.
- A further 24 tonne bulk sample comprising crushed quartz rock has been shipped to China for processing, metallurgical test work, and assessment by potential offtake partners.
Figure 1: IND Pippingarra Quarry Project location and infrastructure.
In October 2023, IND announced the agreement of binding terms2 with North West Quarries Pty Ltd (NWQ) for an exclusive option to acquire an 80% interest in the non-construction material mineral rights.
Jeff Sweet, Managing Director of Industrial Minerals, commented:
“Following on from one of our potential offtake partners in China achieving a processed High Purity Ǫuartz product grading >SS.SS4% SiO2, we are extremely positive about the potential to supply Pippingarra quartz into high-end quartz markets.
“The Pippingarra Exploration Target is limited to an area where IND completed RC drilling in late 2023, to the east of the existing open pit. There are several quartz outcrops mapped across the broader Mining Lease area that will also be drilled with the intention to include these untested HPǪ target opportunities in the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Pippingarra.
“Our motivation to commence work towards a MRE is to leverage our unique position of having an active mining operation at the Pippingarra Ǫuarry. We believe this will give potential offtake partners the confidence to enter into offtake agreements with IND, knowing that we can rapidly advance to be mine ready and have a suitable mine life to support long term supply needs.”
Maiden High Purity Quartz Exploration Target
Table 1: Pippingarra HPQ Exploration Target range.
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code.
The Exploration Target is based upon the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling program completed by IND in December 2023. Drilling was conducted on a 50m x 50m spacing. From this, holes INRC003 – INRC009 recorded thicknesses of white crystalline quartz over widths from 12m to 20m as reported in the Table 2 below.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Industrial Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Production Strategy
Investor Site Visit Presentation - April 2024
BUILDING A LOW-COST HIGH-PURITY MANGANESE SULPHATE PLANT
Unique, Low-Cost, Speed-to-Market Strategy
Successfully executing a high-purity manganese sulphate strategy to supply into the rapidly expanding LMFP battery market . Investor Site visit in China to demonstrate the compelling opportunity for Firebird to establish itself as a key, low-cost, near-term producer
Sustainable Economics and Perfect Timing
Firebird to become of one of the lowest-cost battery grade MnSO4 producers, placing the Company in a competitive position in all market environments, at a time when the LMFP market is forecasted for exponential growth and become a >US$20 billion market by 2030
Management, Board and In-Country Team with Sector Leading Credentials
Led by a Board and Management team with proven abilities of building companies through the lifecycle and into production. Assembled a proven and high-quality team in China, who are leaders in the development and production of high-purity manganese
Well-Funded and Supported
Strong cash position of $7.36m (as of 31 Dec 2023) to fund key workstreams across China strategy and at Oakover. Firebird has attracted a strong investor register supported by a highly-reputable investor Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd with a 9.7% holding
DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS IN CHINA CONTINUING AS PLANNED
- Preliminary design work, R&D centre, equipment supplier due diligence & project permitting are all being progressed at full speed
- Estimated permitting & design on track for completion by late Q3 2024
- European customer site visits & off-take discussions commenced with excellent feedback
- Formal advice from Jinshi Government & relevant departments on process to repatriate profits and capital from operations
- As further proof of the strong levels of support in-country, Firebird will also receive a preferential tax rebate for 6 years
- Australian investor & broker site visit to key areas in China, including Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park, Pilot Plant and Jinshi Port to take place on April 23
- Oakover project development continues as planned and forms an integral part of Firebird’s long term manganese battery materials strategy
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Summit to Acquire Transformational Brazilian Niobium, Rare Earth & Lithium Portfolio
Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has signed binding agreements (“Agreements”) to acquire tenement packages highly prospective for rare earth elements (REE), niobium, and lithium. Term sheets were signed with vendors RTB Geologia & Mineracao Ltda (RTB), Sandro Arruda Silva Ltda. (SAS), and Mineracao Paranal Ltda (MPL) to acquire legal ownership and title over certain Exploration Permits and Applications for Exploration covering an area of 29,267 hectares in Minas Gerais and Paraiba States, Brazil (Figure 1; Table 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Summit has entered into a binding purchase agreement to acquire 100% of JUAZEIRINHO (Nb, REE), EQUADOR (Nb, REE), ARATAPIRA (REE), SANTA SOUSA (REE), T1/T2 (REE) & HERCULES NORTH & SOUTH (Li) Projects situated in the mining friendly and commodity-rich states of Minas Gerais & Paraiba.
NIOBIUM AND REE PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS
- The Niobium and REE tenement package consists of Juazeirinho, Equador, Aratapira, Santa Sousa and T1/T2 Projects, covering a combined strategic area of 10,747.36 Hectares (107.47 km2) across 11 granted tenements.
- Exceptional grades in Niobium Pentoxide (Nb2O5) and partial rare earth oxide (PREO) were produced in panned concentrates from pegmatite and sediment samples at Juazeirinho and Equador (Paraiba State).1:
JUAZEIRINHO ASSAYS (Niobium & REE)
- 355,400ppm or 35.54% (Nb2O5) + 14,080ppm PREO or 1.408% PREO (SID 099/24)
- 107,010ppm or 10.7% (Nb2O5) + 142,080ppm PREO or 14.208% PREO (SID 098/24)
EQUADOR ASSAYS (Niobium + REE)
- 303,400ppm or 30.34% (Nb2O5) + 15,130ppm PREO or 1.513% PREO. (SID 100/24)
- Nine of 17 rare earth elements were analysed by the previous owner and used in PREO calculations, implying higher TREO (total rare earth oxide) values are probable.
- Numerous LCT-pegmatite bodies were observed at Equador and Juazeirinho, indicating good potential for columbite/tantalite, lithium, with significant concentrations of niobium across these projects.
LITHIUM PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS
- The lithium tenement package consists of the Hercules North and the Hercules South projects, covering 18,519.44 hectares (185.19 km2) across 14 licenses (granted and applications) situated in the prolific Jequitinhonha or Lithium Valley (Minas Gerais), where 85% of Brazil’s lithium resources are located.
- Numerous artisanal mines exist within & near the tenement boundaries, where large LCT pegmatites have been identified that produced beryl, aquamarine, and spodumene in economic quantities, as evidenced by local stockpiles from garimperios production.
- Artisanal surface mining has been prominent across all projects, providing priority drill targets for deeper-level pegmatite-related mineralisation.
- Summit has established an in-country exploration team ready to conduct an aggressive exploration program on all tenements concurrently.
- Summit has a strong balance street, having ~A2.2m AUD in the treasure as of the last quarterly cash report2.
Summit Managing Director, Gower He, commented:
“We are extremely pleased to acquire these highly prospective projects. We anticipate acquiring these niobium, REE and lithium projects will enhance our company’s status as a critical mineral explorer and developer.
Over the last few months, we have assessed many options for project acquisition and have chosen these highly prospective and large-scale projects within the established mining-friendly jurisdiction of Brazil. Additionally, Brazil, being a relatively geopolitically neutral jurisdiction, should provide us with unrestricted access to global off-take and funding options, giving our projects the best chance of success within the macro environment.
In addition to some of the strong historical grades, we received great observational reports from our recently completed on-site DD, from which we await rock chip and soil assay results. Expansive exploration programs are already being planned as we look to rapidly develop our projects, giving ourselves the highest chance of success.
I would like to personally thank all our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to regularly informing the market of our progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Summit Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Positive Findings from Newmont Ti Benchmarking Study
West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Salazar critical minerals project in Western Australia.
Highlights
- Titanium industry expert TZMI completes titanium benchmarking study on the Salazar Critical Minerals Project
- Study identifies Newmont as a standout from its peers in terms of Ti and TREO in-situ grade
- Benchmarking study is highly encouraging and supports validating flowsheet for production of titanium minerals from Salazar
Following successful characterisation testwork of Ti mineralisation at the Newmont Deposit area1, West Cobar Metals engaged international titanium expert TZ Minerals International Pty Ltd (TZMI) to complete a benchmarking study of the Newmont resource.
TZMI is a global, independent consulting and publishing company which specialises in all aspects of the mineral sands, titanium dioxide and coatings industries2.
The Newmont resource3 and characterisation data was used by TZMI to benchmark the Salazar project deposit against several existing operations and potential new projects under development using publicly available information and TZMI estimates. The outcomes of the benchmarking are shown in Figure 1.
The benchmarking study shows that the Ti contained within the Newmont deposit has promising potential for economic extraction and that the Newmont resource is positioned favourably amongst peer resources in respect of both Ti and rare earth element content.
Figure 1 : Salazar Project (Newmont deposit) benchmarking
The relative positioning of the Newmont Inferred Ti and rare earth element resource is very positive for West Cobar, with relatively high insitu TiO2 grades and TREO grades compared to its peers. The Ti levels of the resource (on a whole rock basis) compare very favourably to both developing and operating projects.
TZMI concluded that “In terms of final ilmenite product quality, the composition of the magnetic fraction (comprising predominantly ilmenite) shows some promise with TiO₂ levels as high as 48.5%. This suggests the ilmenite is likely present as primary ilmenite … the CaO, MgO, V₂O₅, Cr₂O₃ in the magnetic fraction all seem relatively low which is positive and likely to be within the accepted levels for ilmenite used in sulfate pigment production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from West Cobar Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
High Grade Copper Rock Chips to 18% on New Targets at Ti-Tree
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the results of recent reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the Ti-Tree Project, located 200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The mapping, supported by 26 rock chip samples, identified two areas containing mineralised veins and historic workings (Figure 1). Neither of these prospects are recorded on GSWA maps.
- Two new prospects, Tiberius and Claudius, have returned high-grade copper and significant silver assays in rock chips from recent field work
- High grade assays up to 17.8% Cu and 282g/t Ag have been discovered on the Tiberius zone, currently 3m wide and extending for over 200m along strike.
- Claudius, 11km south of Tiberius, comprised of several parallel zones over a 100m by 300m area, returned grades up to 6.6% Cu and 86g/t Ag.
- The discovery of these prospects, 30km northwest from Copper Ridge which contain historic workings not marked on GSWA maps, highlights the significant prospectivity of the Gascoyne region.
- Further field work is being planned to determine the extent of these new discoveries.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“These results highlight the potential of this underexplored area to host as yet undiscovered mineralisation. Less than 5% of the 3,600 sq km area of the Ti-Tree Project has had any previous exploration, and to discover unrecorded historic mining areas is very exciting. These results are a credit the Augustus geological team.”
Figure 1 Location of the Tiberius and Claudius prospects
Tiberius
Reconnaissance field work conducted on the Ti Tree Project’s northwestern tenement has discovered high grade copper and silver mineralisation (Figure 3) in two areas. Tiberius, the northern target comprises a quartz-sulphide vein system up to 3m wide and outcrops for over 200m (Figure 5).
A shallow shaft has been dug on the vein system (Figure 2). Another vein set was identified 600m along strike east-northeast of the main vein increasing the potential size of the target. The high grade veins contain both oxidized copper, high silver grades, lead sulphide and anomalous gold (Table 1).
Claudius
The Claudius prospect is located 10km to the southwest of Tiberius, comprised of quartz veined brecciated and silicified granite with mineralised veins mapped over a 100m x 300m area. The main area of outcropping mineralisation has been trenched by prospectors and rock chip sampling returned strong copper mineralisation in an iron rich siliceous vein. Silver was consistently elevated (up to 86g/t) with associated gold anomalism to 0.68g/t (Table 1, Figures 4 and 6).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
From the Bronze Age to the Green Revolution: Mining's Timeless Role in Shaping Humanity's Future
Mining is one of the oldest industries on Earth. With activity stretching back as many as 40,000 years, human advancement is closely correlated to our relationship with metals and minerals.
Indeed, modern society has been made possible through the extraction of metals and the ages this work has ushered in, from the historic Bronze Age to the more recent Industrial Revolution.
Now, 54 years after the inaugural Earth Day, the world is preparing for the green energy transition. And as this essential shift moves forward, metals are again playing an integral role in achieving the ambitious goals set globally.
During his presentation at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, mining industry figure Mark Cutifani recounted the role the mining sector has had in humanity's past and will play in its burgeoning future.
“I'm focused on how we might catalyze new conversations around mining and its contribution to society,” he told listeners at the annual event, which took place in early March. “It is through our great pioneers and innovators that we continue to transform our work, and its value to society in so many different dimensions”
In simple terms, everything we use and make is derived from materials like metals and minerals, noted Cutifani.
Minerals used in electric cars compared to conventional cars.
Chart via the International Energy Agency.
In his view, while technical discussions about improving industry practices are essential, it's also crucial to help people understand the significance of the mining industry in the functioning of society as a whole.
For example, the average smartphone uses 13 metals and minerals, while electric vehicles require seven, including copper, lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, graphite, zinc and rare earths.
Mining's key role in the world's future
Cutifani went on to highlight how metals and minerals contribute to the health of our waterways and oceans.
“The provision of clean water is an absolute necessity to sustain life as we know it. We need minerals to purify, pump, use and recycle water. (We are) an industry that uses about 3 percent of the world's water to support everything else that happens on the planet. We are overwhelmingly a positive for global water balances,” he said.
In addition to water, the mining of phosphate and potash is imperative to global food supply, according to Cutifani, because without the valuable fertilizers they produce, “we could only feed half the planet.”
Even though there may be debates about eliminating certain products like fertilizers, he said it's essential to understand the broader implications and consequences of such decisions on global food security.
Beyond food security, metals and the alloys they produce have allowed us to curb urban sprawl through skyscrapers and high-rise residential towers that require steel and concrete, both of which are produced using mined and quarried materials. While we often hear of the vast amounts of metals needed for the energy transition, Cutifani noted that the energy transition debate tends to overlook other critical global issues like water, food security and shelter.
In his view, addressing global challenges will require the consideration of all fundamental human needs. It's essential to broaden the conversation and recognize the interconnectedness of various societal issues.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Earth Day: Top 5 Miners Forging Sustainable Paths Amid Growing ESG Scrutiny
As global scrutiny intensifies on corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, the mining sector is facing increasing pressure to demonstrate that its operations are sustainable.
The resource sector is undergoing a transformation as stakeholders increasingly demand a unified standard for ethical practices. Just last year, four prominent mining associations — the International Council on Mining and Metals, the World Gold Council, the Copper Mark and the Mining Association of Canada — came together to develop a unified mining code.
This collective, which represents 86 companies that operate 700 mines across 60 countries, aims to establish a single minimum global standard encompassing environmental impact, human rights and due diligence, responding to escalating investor demands and reshaping ethical norms within the industry.
In light of Earth Day, the Investing News Network is looking at how the world's biggest mining companies by market cap are integrating ESG practices into their operations. Read on to learn about their efforts.
1. BHP Group (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP)
Market cap: US$146 billion
BHP is the world's top mining company by market cap, and has long recognized the importance of sustainability in its operations. Central to BHP's sustainability approach is its focus on safety. Acknowledging safety as a core value, the company prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of its workforce and the communities where it operates.
In the wake of three fatal incidents in 2023, BHP remains steadfast in its efforts to improve safety outcomes. For instance, the company has reinforced its implementation of various safety-centric programs and systems, including the Fatality Elimination Program, Integrated Contractor Management Program and Field Leadership Program.
Furthermore, BHP's governance framework mandates minimum performance standards across its operations, with the company's board overseeing sustainability matters. Notably, in March 2023, BHP expanded its Climate Change Steering Committee to a broader Sustainability and ESG Steering Committee. The result is a comprehensive six pillar framework — the Social Value Scorecard — that outlines the company’s sustainability goals moving forward.
By 2030, BHP is aiming for a 32 percent reduction in operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its 2020 levels. Additionally, the company plans to operationalize five low-/zero-GHG emissions vessels by 2024.
Under these targets, BHP also seeks to achieve 1.3 percent of its operational area under nature-positive management practices. The company plans to publish context-based water targets and complete crucial biodiversity and ecosystems baseline mapping exercises for all land and water areas.
2. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)
Market cap: US$114 billion
Rio Tinto's ESG strategy hinges on six key pillars: environmental stewardship, social inclusion, governance integrity, climate action, resource circularity and community prosperity.
The company conducts an annual materiality assessment to gauge the significance of ESG issues. Climate change, human rights, biodiversity and water management have emerged as high-priority areas.
Rio Tinto is also aiming to decarbonize its operations with a focus on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Its target is to achieve a 20 percent reduction in GHG emissions by 2025 compared to 2018 levels. The company is committed to promoting resource circularity, intending to achieve a 50 percent increase in the use of recycled materials in its operations by 2030.
In 2023, the company showed that it is on its way to achieving these targets. Rio Tinto achieved a 5.5 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions below its 2018 baseline.
“Many 1.5°C climate change scenarios rely on significant deployment of carbon dioxide removals to get to net zero, which may not be realistic,” said Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm. “No single company or country can halt the course of climate change alone, so partnering to reduce emissions is vital.”
Also last year, the company achieved zero fatalities at its managed operations, and surpassed its target for the all-injury frequency rate, achieving a rate of 0.37 compared to the targeted rate of 0.4. With 1.53 million critical risk management verifications conducted, Rio Tinto's dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of its workforce is evident.
3. BP (LSE:BP)
Market cap: US$107 billion
In 2023, BP made strides toward its ambitious net-zero goals, showcasing progress across key metrics.
With a focus on reducing operational emissions and enhancing renewable energy production, the firm demonstrated a 41 percent reduction in absolute emissions against its 2019 baseline, surpassing the previous year's 15 percent.
Notably, BP's net-zero operations reached 41 percent, while net-zero production saw an improvement, achieving a 13 percent reduction. These accomplishments underscore BP's continuous efforts to sustainability and align with its broader aim to transition to a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner.
One of BP's achievements in 2023 was the reduction of methane intensity by 0.05 percent, a vital step in mitigating GHG emissions. Additionally, BP's focus on renewable energy was evident through initiatives such as the acquisition of Archaea Energy, a leading US producer of renewable natural gas (RNG). Furthermore, BP continued to invest in transition growth, allocating US$3.8 billion to support initiatives aimed at accelerating the energy transition.
The company has also invested significantly in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. In the UK, BP subsidiary BP Pulse, in partnership with the EV Network and NEC Group, opened a Gigahub at the NEC campus in Birmingham. The site is the UK's largest public EV charging hub, capable of charging about 180 EVs simultaneously.
Moreover, BP Pulse announced a global mobility agreement with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to accelerate the transition to zero-tailpipe emissions mobility, aiming to support Uber's commitment to zero-tailpipe emissions in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030, and globally by 2040. Also on the EV side, BP has a joint venture with Iberdrola (OTC Pink:IBDSF,BME:IBE) to accelerate EV charging infrastructure deployment in Spain and Portugal. The partnership plans to invest up to 1 billion euros and install 5,000 fast EV charge points by 2025 and approximately 11,700 by 2030.
In the US, BP Pulse has an agreement with Tesla for the future purchase of US$100 million worth of ultra-fast EV charge points, facilitating the expansion of the BP Pulse public network across the US and supporting EV fleet customers.
4. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
Market cap: US$88 billion
Southern Copper, an indirect subsidiary of Grupo México (BMV:GMEXICOB), maintains a rigorous approach to sustainability and risk management, aligning itself with Grupo México's best practices. It emphasizes prevention and responsible operation to minimize risks to employees, communities and the environment.
Southern Copper addresses environmental risks such as ecosystem impact from chemical substance release, acid drainage, air quality degradation and mining waste release.
The company also sets corporate sustainable development goals aligned with the United Nations’ targets, including goals related to: occupational health and safety, diversity and inclusion, community development, climate change, biodiversity, water and effluents, mining waste management and supply chain sustainability.
Moreover, Southern Copper integrates climate change considerations into its risk management and prevention approach, aiming to ensure the resilience of its operations and neighboring communities.
The company also focuses on mitigating risks associated with transitioning to low-carbon economies, positioning itself as a key contributor to the green economy. In 2022, Southern Copper updated its climate change strategy in alignment with Grupo México's overarching strategy. This involved setting new goals for GHG emissions reduction and developing a Climate Change Policy for the entire organization.
While also addressing transition risks through regulatory analysis and carbon pricing assessments, the company identifies opportunities associated with climate change, including revenue growth and cost competitiveness in electricity.
5. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Market cap: US$72 billion
Freeport-McMoRan emphasizes the importance of thriving environments in its mining operations.
The company integrates environmental awareness into its daily operations, with employees implementing actions that advance environmental protection. Freeport's environmental policy serves as the cornerstone of its environmental protection efforts, guiding its approach to safeguarding natural environments across operational regions.
Beyond regulatory compliance, Freeport seeks to minimize adverse environmental impacts throughout the mining life cycle, focusing on areas such as climate, water, biodiversity and waste management.
In 2022, Freeport continued its implementation of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, prioritizing high-priority tailings storage facilities. Additionally, the company intensified its climate strategy, particularly emphasizing improvements in Scope 3 emissions data and the relationship between water and climate.
Freeport also acknowledges the dual challenge and opportunity presented by climate change. As one of the world’s biggest copper producers, the company recognizes its role in the low-carbon energy transition. Through its climate strategy pillars of reduction, resilience and contribution, Freeport aims to manage and mitigate GHG emissions and other climate-related risks while supporting global decarbonization efforts.
Efforts to reduce emissions also focus on decarbonizing electricity supply, electrification of equipment, energy efficiency, and process innovation. These initiatives are aligned with Freeport's 2030 GHG emissions reduction targets, which cover nearly 100 percent of its Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
Water stewardship is also a critical aspect of Freeport-McMoRan's sustainability strategy. Recognizing water as a fundamental human right, the company emphasizes efficient water management, respecting the rights of local communities and Indigenous groups, and minimizing adverse impacts on water availability and quality.
As of 2022, the company had recorded an 84 percent recycling rate with 89 percent water use efficiency, totaling to 1,526,886 cubic meters of water reused. That year, the company used five times more recycled water than new water in its operations. This strategy is particularly vital in diverse operational environments ranging from arid deserts to humid tropical regions, where water availability and quality vary significantly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
