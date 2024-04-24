Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Industrial Minerals Limited

IND Establishes HPQ Exploration Target at Pippingarra Project

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce a Maiden Exploration Target for High Purity Quartz (HPQ) at its Pippingarra Quarry Project (Pippingarra) located 30km south-east of Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • IND’s recent RC drilling program informs a Maiden High Purity Quartz (HPQ) Exploration Target at the Pippingarra Quarry Project.
  • Drilling is planned for the exploration target area and to test several quartz occurrences mapped across the wider Mining Lease area.
  • IND plans to commence work on a HPQ Mineral Resource Estimate in parallel with metallurgical testwork being conducted by potential offtake partners and third-party mineral processing laboratories.
  • A 300kg Pippingarra quartz sample crushed from existing quarry stockpiles sent to China in late 2023 produced a >GG.GG4% SiO2 end product following standard HPQ processing1.
  • A further 24 tonne bulk sample comprising crushed quartz rock has been shipped to China for processing, metallurgical test work, and assessment by potential offtake partners.

Figure 1: IND Pippingarra Quarry Project location and infrastructure.

In October 2023, IND announced the agreement of binding terms2 with North West Quarries Pty Ltd (NWQ) for an exclusive option to acquire an 80% interest in the non-construction material mineral rights.

Jeff Sweet, Managing Director of Industrial Minerals, commented:

“Following on from one of our potential offtake partners in China achieving a processed High Purity Ǫuartz product grading >SS.SS4% SiO2, we are extremely positive about the potential to supply Pippingarra quartz into high-end quartz markets.

“The Pippingarra Exploration Target is limited to an area where IND completed RC drilling in late 2023, to the east of the existing open pit. There are several quartz outcrops mapped across the broader Mining Lease area that will also be drilled with the intention to include these untested HPǪ target opportunities in the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Pippingarra.

“Our motivation to commence work towards a MRE is to leverage our unique position of having an active mining operation at the Pippingarra Ǫuarry. We believe this will give potential offtake partners the confidence to enter into offtake agreements with IND, knowing that we can rapidly advance to be mine ready and have a suitable mine life to support long term supply needs.”

Maiden High Purity Quartz Exploration Target

Table 1: Pippingarra HPQ Exploration Target range.

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code.

The Exploration Target is based upon the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling program completed by IND in December 2023. Drilling was conducted on a 50m x 50m spacing. From this, holes INRC003 – INRC009 recorded thicknesses of white crystalline quartz over widths from 12m to 20m as reported in the Table 2 below.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Industrial Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Firebird Metals

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Production Strategy

Investor Site Visit Presentation - April 2024

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Summit Minerals Limited

Summit to Acquire Transformational Brazilian Niobium, Rare Earth & Lithium Portfolio

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has signed binding agreements (“Agreements”) to acquire tenement packages highly prospective for rare earth elements (REE), niobium, and lithium. Term sheets were signed with vendors RTB Geologia & Mineracao Ltda (RTB), Sandro Arruda Silva Ltda. (SAS), and Mineracao Paranal Ltda (MPL) to acquire legal ownership and title over certain Exploration Permits and Applications for Exploration covering an area of 29,267 hectares in Minas Gerais and Paraiba States, Brazil (Figure 1; Table 2).

Keep reading...Show less
West Cobar Metals Limited

Positive Findings from Newmont Ti Benchmarking Study

West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Salazar critical minerals project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

High Grade Copper Rock Chips to 18% on New Targets at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the results of recent reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the Ti-Tree Project, located 200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The mapping, supported by 26 rock chip samples, identified two areas containing mineralised veins and historic workings (Figure 1). Neither of these prospects are recorded on GSWA maps.

Keep reading...Show less
The Ngwenya mine in Swaziland.

From the Bronze Age to the Green Revolution: Mining's Timeless Role in Shaping Humanity's Future

Mining is one of the oldest industries on Earth. With activity stretching back as many as 40,000 years, human advancement is closely correlated to our relationship with metals and minerals.

Indeed, modern society has been made possible through the extraction of metals and the ages this work has ushered in, from the historic Bronze Age to the more recent Industrial Revolution.

Now, 54 years after the inaugural Earth Day, the world is preparing for the green energy transition. And as this essential shift moves forward, metals are again playing an integral role in achieving the ambitious goals set globally.

Keep reading...Show less
A view of Earth from space.

Earth Day: Top 5 Miners Forging Sustainable Paths Amid Growing ESG Scrutiny

As global scrutiny intensifies on corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, the mining sector is facing increasing pressure to demonstrate that its operations are sustainable.

The resource sector is undergoing a transformation as stakeholders increasingly demand a unified standard for ethical practices. Just last year, four prominent mining associations — the International Council on Mining and Metals, the World Gold Council, the Copper Mark and the Mining Association of Canada — came together to develop a unified mining code.

This collective, which represents 86 companies that operate 700 mines across 60 countries, aims to establish a single minimum global standard encompassing environmental impact, human rights and due diligence, responding to escalating investor demands and reshaping ethical norms within the industry.

Keep reading...Show less

