Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Firebird Metals

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Production Strategy

Investor Site Visit Presentation - April 2024

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

BUILDING A LOW-COST HIGH-PURITY MANGANESE SULPHATE PLANT

Unique, Low-Cost, Speed-to-Market Strategy

Successfully executing a high-purity manganese sulphate strategy to supply into the rapidly expanding LMFP battery market . Investor Site visit in China to demonstrate the compelling opportunity for Firebird to establish itself as a key, low-cost, near-term producer

Sustainable Economics and Perfect Timing

Firebird to become of one of the lowest-cost battery grade MnSO4 producers, placing the Company in a competitive position in all market environments, at a time when the LMFP market is forecasted for exponential growth and become a >US$20 billion market by 2030

Management, Board and In-Country Team with Sector Leading Credentials

Led by a Board and Management team with proven abilities of building companies through the lifecycle and into production. Assembled a proven and high-quality team in China, who are leaders in the development and production of high-purity manganese

Well-Funded and Supported

Strong cash position of $7.36m (as of 31 Dec 2023) to fund key workstreams across China strategy and at Oakover. Firebird has attracted a strong investor register supported by a highly-reputable investor Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd with a 9.7% holding

DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS IN CHINA CONTINUING AS PLANNED

  • Preliminary design work, R&D centre, equipment supplier due diligence & project permitting are all being progressed at full speed
  • Estimated permitting & design on track for completion by late Q3 2024
  • European customer site visits & off-take discussions commenced with excellent feedback
  • Formal advice from Jinshi Government & relevant departments on process to repatriate profits and capital from operations
  • As further proof of the strong levels of support in-country, Firebird will also receive a preferential tax rebate for 6 years
  • Australian investor & broker site visit to key areas in China, including Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park, Pilot Plant and Jinshi Port to take place on April 23
  • Oakover project development continues as planned and forms an integral part of Firebird’s long term manganese battery materials strategy


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:frbresource investingResource Investing
FRB:AU
Firebird Metals
Summit Minerals Limited

Summit to Acquire Transformational Brazilian Niobium, Rare Earth & Lithium Portfolio

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has signed binding agreements (“Agreements”) to acquire tenement packages highly prospective for rare earth elements (REE), niobium, and lithium. Term sheets were signed with vendors RTB Geologia & Mineracao Ltda (RTB), Sandro Arruda Silva Ltda. (SAS), and Mineracao Paranal Ltda (MPL) to acquire legal ownership and title over certain Exploration Permits and Applications for Exploration covering an area of 29,267 hectares in Minas Gerais and Paraiba States, Brazil (Figure 1; Table 2).

Keep reading...Show less
West Cobar Metals Limited

Positive Findings from Newmont Ti Benchmarking Study

West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Salazar critical minerals project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

High Grade Copper Rock Chips to 18% on New Targets at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the results of recent reconnaissance mapping and sampling at the Ti-Tree Project, located 200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The mapping, supported by 26 rock chip samples, identified two areas containing mineralised veins and historic workings (Figure 1). Neither of these prospects are recorded on GSWA maps.

Keep reading...Show less
The Ngwenya mine in Swaziland.

From the Bronze Age to the Green Revolution: Mining's Timeless Role in Shaping Humanity's Future

Mining is one of the oldest industries on Earth. With activity stretching back as many as 40,000 years, human advancement is closely correlated to our relationship with metals and minerals.

Indeed, modern society has been made possible through the extraction of metals and the ages this work has ushered in, from the historic Bronze Age to the more recent Industrial Revolution.

Now, 54 years after the inaugural Earth Day, the world is preparing for the green energy transition. And as this essential shift moves forward, metals are again playing an integral role in achieving the ambitious goals set globally.

Keep reading...Show less
A view of Earth from space.

Earth Day: Top 5 Miners Forging Sustainable Paths Amid Growing ESG Scrutiny

As global scrutiny intensifies on corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, the mining sector is facing increasing pressure to demonstrate that its operations are sustainable.

The resource sector is undergoing a transformation as stakeholders increasingly demand a unified standard for ethical practices. Just last year, four prominent mining associations — the International Council on Mining and Metals, the World Gold Council, the Copper Mark and the Mining Association of Canada — came together to develop a unified mining code.

This collective, which represents 86 companies that operate 700 mines across 60 countries, aims to establish a single minimum global standard encompassing environmental impact, human rights and due diligence, responding to escalating investor demands and reshaping ethical norms within the industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Exceptional Uranium Results at Lyndon - 6,612ppm U3O8

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Lyndon Project (“Project”), located approximately 200km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group Limited – March 2024 Quarterly Update

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

