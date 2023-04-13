Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the filing of a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium, both of which are on the U.S. critical minerals list, and conceptualizes both open pit and underground mining scenarios for each metal. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

The Report, "NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE RALEIGH LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT, IGNACE, ONTARIO" is available on SEDAR.

The results of the technical report indicate that the Project has technical merit based on results of the MRE. The Company plans on progressing its drill programs to build off results from its recently completed drill programs with goals to further delineate economic resources downdip and along strike of the current MRE and upgrade inferred resources to indicated. In addition, the Company seeks to further define the value that could be realized from the rubidium resource through market studies.

Executive Comment

John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of ILC commented: "We are pleased with this maiden resource estimate, coming as it does after less than 14,000 metres of drilling and on only 600 hectares of our 48,500 hectares at Raleigh Lake. We are also very pleased that we have been able to declare a separate resource estimate for rubidium as well as lithium. This is significant because rubidium is (like lithium) on the U.S. critical minerals list, and moreover has a market price per kg as at today of around 50x that of lithium. The rubidium market, like that for caesium, is a relatively opaque one. We and our consultants will be doing a study over the next few months of the real market potential of rubidium products."

Anthony Kovacs, COO of ILC commented: "With the maiden MRE in hand we can begin to investigate the viability of an economic mining scenario at Raleigh Lake. The greatest value addition we have before our eyes is the excellent infrastructure currently available, and servicing the project area. The cost to replicate this infrastructure in more remote areas would be unfathomable considering that the Trans-Canada Highway runs adjacent to the project as do the trans-continental CP Rail tracks, electrical power lines and natural gas pipelines. The Township of Ignace currently serves as a base camp for our operations and must also be included as a net benefit to the project's viability.

The current MRE was achieved with less than 14,000 metres drilling. There is potential to build the resource down-dip and along strike. Future exploration programs will investigate the potential for resource expansion in the immediate vicinity of the MRE and throughout the more than 48,000 hectares of mineral claims making up the Raleigh Lake project. We will also begin the preliminary economic assessments. If a small-scale mining operation can be justified, then expanding the resource once production is underway would be less capital intensive and would also provide revenue for larger scale developments within the Raleigh Lake claim group and other projects."

The following highlights taken from the Report, and set out below, should be considered in the context of the detailed information given there.

Lithium MRE Summary

The Lithium MRE for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites of the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field is presented in Table 1 below.

The MRE is developed with data from diamond drill holes totaling 13,821 m.

The pit constrained mineral resources were defined using a parented block model, within an optimized pit shell with average pit slope angles of 45° in rock and 30° in overburden, a 9.8 strip ratio (waste material: mineralized material) and a revenue factor of 1.0. The pit optimization shells were created using Deswik.AdvOPM software.

The lithium resource pit optimization parameters (Table 2) include: 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate; US$1,800 Li2O spodumene concentrate price; exchange rate of C$1.3/US$1; concentrate transportation and offsite charges of C$175/t, mining cost of C$6/t, processing plus general and administration cost of C$41/t; and a process recovery of 75%. Only lithium value was used to generate the resource optimized pit shell.

Underground constrained mineral resources were defined within 5 x 5 x 5 m mineable shape optimization wireframes. The mineable shape optimization constraining wireframes were created using Deswik.SO software.

The lithium resource underground mineable shape optimization parameters (Table 3) include: 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate; US$1,800 Li2O spodumene concentrate price; exchange rate of C$1.3/US$1; concentrate transportation and offsite charges of C$175/t, mining cost of C$80/t, processing plus general and administration cost of C$50/t; and a process recovery of 75%.

A default density of 2.668 g/cm3 was used for the mineralized zones.

Table 1: Lithium Open Pit and Underground MRE

AreaResource CategoryMass (kt)GradeContained
Li (t)
Li (ppm)Li2O (%)
Open Pit

650ppm
Li Cut-off		Measured803,8870.84% 313
Indicated2,0212,9190.63% 5,897
Measured + Indicated2,1012,9560.64% 6,210
Inferred 3,2472,5950.56% 8,427
Underground

2,000ppm
Li Cut-off		Measured32,5600.55% 8
Indicated1893,2030.69% 606
Measured + Indicated1923,1920.69% 614
Inferred6553,1620.68% 2,073
TotalMeasured + Indicated2,2932,9760.64% 6,824
Inferred3,9022,6910.58% 10,499

 

Refer to notes on Mineral Resources below.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_003.jpg

Figure 1: Lithium MRE isometric section view looking southwest with lithium grades.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_003full.jpg

Table 2: Parameters used to generate the pit shell for the lithium open pit resource.

ParameterValue
Currency Used for EvaluationCAD$
Block SizeIn-Situ model regularized to 5.0 m (x) by 5.0 m (y) by 5.0 m (z)
Overall Stope AngleRock: 45°
Overburden: 30°
Open Pit Mining Cost$6.00/tmined Rock
0.8 MCAF for Overburden
+$0.01/t per 5 m for depths below pit rim
Process Cost
Includes assumptions for Milling,
G&A, sustaining infrastructure, closure		$41.00/tprocessed
Concentrate Transportation / Insurance$175.00/tconcentrate
Spodumene Concentrate Grade5.5% Li2O
Spodumene Concentrate Price$1,800 USD per tonne spodumene concentrate
Exchange Rate: 1 USD$=1.30 CAD$
$2,340 CAD per tonne spodumene concentrate
Process Recovery75.0%
Pit Shell SelectionRF 1.00
Production Rate Assumption2,000 t/d

 

Table 3: Underground limit analysis parameters (lithium resource)

ParameterValue
Currency Used for EvaluationCAD$
Block SizeIn-Situ sub-blocked model 5.0 m (x) by 5.0 m (y) by 5.0 m (z)
Mining MethodSelective shallow dip mining (e.g., cut and fill)
MSO Geometry5.0 m (x) by 5.0 m (y) by 5.0 m (z)
Manual deletion of isolated shapes
Underground Mining Cost$80.00/tprocessed
Process Cost
Includes assumptions for Milling,
G&A		$50.00/tprocessed
Concentrate Transportation / Insurance$175.00/tconcentrate
Spodumene Concentrate Grade5.5% Li2O
Spodumene Concentrate Price$1,800 USD per tonne spodumene concentrate
Exchange Rate: 1 USD$=1.30 CAD$
$2,340 CAD per tonne spodumene concentrate
Process Recovery75%
Production Rate Assumption1,200 t/d

 

Rubidium MRE Summary

The Rubidium MRE is presented in Table 4 below. An independent MRE has been calculated for the rubidium contained within microcline zones of the LCT pegmatites. Rubidium also occurs throughout the LCT pegmatites within the lithium-bearing spodumene at a lower cutoff but is not included in this rubidium MRE. Rubidium reaches grades greater than 4,000 ppm are attributed to pockets of high modal abundance of microcline (potassic feldspar). Rubidium has thus been constrained to a higher cutoff to separate it from the lithium resource, allowing rubidium and lithium to be mined and presented separately.

The rubidium open pit and underground resource estimate was constrained above market value due to the current limited world market. This 4,000 ppm rubidium cut-off grade was selected for both open pit and underground as shown in Table 4. The open pit rubidium resource was constrained using the lithium value optimized open pit shell (RF 1.00). The rubidium resource was excluded from (neither taken into account nor used as a credit for) the underground and open pit lithium resource.

For reference the market price of rubidium carbonate (Rb2CO3≥99%) in February 2023 is approximately USD 1,160 per kg.

Table 4: Rubidium Open Pit and Underground MRE

AreaResource CategoryMass (kt)GradeContained
Rb (t)
Rb (ppm)Rb2O (%)
Open Pit

4,000ppm
Rb Cut-off		Measured 5 5,412 0.59% 29
Indicated 90 6,073 0.66% 547
Measured + Indicated 95 6,036 0.66% 576
Inferred 18 3,005 0.33% 53
Underground

4,000ppm
Rb Cut-off		Measured 5 6,547 0.72% 35
Indicated 33 6,474 0.71% 211
Measured + Indicated 38 6,484 0.71% 246
Inferred 106 4,427 0.48% 468
TotalMeasured + Indicated 133 6,163 0.67% 822
Inferred 123 4,224 0.46% 521

 

Refer to notes on Mineral Resources below.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_004.jpg

Figure 2: Rubidium MRE isometric section view looking southwest with rubidium grades.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_005.jpg

Figure 3: LCT pegmatites within the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field looking west-northwest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_005full.jpg

ILC has retained Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin"), based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to prepare an independent lithium (spodumene-hosted) and rubidium (microcline-hosted) MRE for the Project and to prepare a Technical Report (the "Report") consistent with the standards and guidelines set out by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

In preparation of the MRE and Report, Nordmin applied processes that were appropriate for lithium pegmatite-style deposits. The Report is available on SEDAR. The effective date for the Report is April 13, 2023.

Notes on Mineral Resources

  1. The MRE was prepared by Christian Ballard, P.Geo., of Nordmin, who is the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and is independent of ILC.
  2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The above Inferred Mineral Resources are subject to potential upgrade to Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources with continued drilling. There is no guarantee that any part of the Mineral Resources discussed herein will be converted to another category or to a Mineral Reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues.
  3. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards on Mineral Resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  4. The MRE is developed with data from diamond drill holes totaling 13,821 m.
  5. The pit constrained mineral resources were defined using a parented block model, within an optimized pit shell with average pit slope angles of 45° in rock and 30° in overburden, a 9.8 strip ratio (waste material: mineralized material) and a revenue factor of 1.0. The pit optimization shells were created using Deswik.AdvOPM software.
  6. The lithium resource pit optimization parameters include: 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate; US$1,800 Li2O spodumene concentrate price; exchange rate of C$1.3/US$1; concentrate transportation and offsite charges of C$175/t, mining cost of C$6/t, processing plus general and administration cost of C$41/t; and a process recovery of 75%. Only lithium value was used to generate the resource optimized pit shell.
  7. Underground constrained mineral resources were defined within 5 x 5 x 5 m mineable shape optimization wireframes. The mineable shape optimization constraining wireframes were created using Deswik.SO software.
  8. The lithium resource underground mineable shape optimization parameters include: 5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate; US$1,800 Li2O spodumene concentrate price; exchange rate of C$1.3/US$1; concentrate transportation and offsite charges of C$175/t, mining cost of C$80/t, processing plus general and administration cost of C$50/t; and a process recovery of 75%.
  9. The rubidium resource was constrained above market value due to the current limited world market. A 4,000 ppm rubidium cut-off grade was selected. The rubidium resource was excluded from (i.e. neither taken into account nor used as a credit for) the underground and open pit lithium resource.
  10. A default density of 2.668 g/cm3 was used for the mineralized zones.
  11. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates; totals may not add correctly.
  12. The effective date of the MRE is February 16, 2023 and a technical report on the Project will be filed by the Company on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this News Release.

Infrastructure and Ownership Advantages of the Raleigh Lake Project (Figure 4)

The Project:

  • Is 100% owned by ILC and is not subject to any off-take agreements, partnerships, or royalties.
  • Consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of adjoining mineral claims.
  • Is located approximately 25 kilometers west of the Township of Ignace, Ontario.
  • Distinguishes itself from other lithium projects in Canada by being very well situated near to major public infrastructure, including:
    • The Trans-Canada Highway, with direct access to Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, is less than six kilometers north of the Project;
    • The Canadian Pacific Railway, natural gas pipelines, and Hydro One power transmission lines (115 and 230 kV) are just a few kilometres from the Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_006.jpg

Figure 4: Major public infrastructure relative to the Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3232/162266_bdfb2a6794ee688e_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Christian Ballard, P.Geo., of Nordmin, is the QP for this release and for the MRE it discloses, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.

Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.

A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.

The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

NameLocationArea
(Hectares)		Current Ownership PercentageFuture Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried outOperator or JV Partner
Raleigh LakeOntario48,500100%100%ILC
Wolf RidgeOntario 5,7000%100%ILC
AvaloniaIreland29,20045%21%Ganfeng Lithium
Mavis LakeOntario 2,6000%0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $1.4M if resource targets met)		Critical Resources Ltd 
Forgan Lake
& Lucky Lake		Ontario0%1.5% Net Smelter RoyaltyUltra Lithium Inc. 

 

The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Canada and on identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.ca

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162266

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International LithiumTSXV:ILCBattery Metals Investing
ILC:CA
International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada. This MRE will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") within 45 days of the release of this press release.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3206 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

International Lithium Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3206 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit International Lithium Corp. (TSXV:ILC) at Booth #3206 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Stop by our booth and learn about the Raleigh Lake lithium project's maiden lithium resource estimate and the upcoming plans for a preliminary economic study that considers the benefits of the excellent infrastructure that already exists at the Raleigh Lake project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Corp. Grants Stock Options

International Lithium Corp. Grants Stock Options

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted 5,091,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.075 per common share until February 9, 2028. The Options vested on the date of grant. This brings the number of outstanding options to 17,196,000, representing a total of 6.92% of the Company's outstanding shares.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce assay results for Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of adjoining mineral claims 100% owned by ILC. It is not subject to any encumbrances and is royalty free. It is located less than 20 kilometers directly west of the Township of Ignace, Ontario. It distinguishes itself from other lithium projects in Canada by being very well situated near to major public infrastructure; the Trans-Canada Highway, with direct access to Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, is less than six kilometers north of the project as is the mainline of the Canadian Pacific Railway, natural gas pipelines, and the hydro power line junction at Raleigh Lake

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Corp. Engages Investing News Network

International Lithium Corp. Engages Investing News Network

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York, and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange policies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding "( MoU ") with ZS2 Technologies Inc. (" ZS2 "). The MoU will enable ZS2 to deploy their proprietary and patented CO 2 Direct-Air-Capture (" DAC ") technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions from the Boardwalk and Park Place projects in central Alberta, Canada. ZS2 will also further process treated brine to collect magnesium (Mg) and calcium (Ca) for use in their proprietary magnesium cement products.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo

Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo Pegmatite District

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired 100% of three (3) inlier lode claims (see map below) in the middle of its Central San Domingo claim block, in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)

Victory's Exploration Team Encouraged by VRPDH-1 Claystone Intercept Appearance and Depth at Smokey Lithium, Nevada

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:R61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its first drill hole to a depth of 540 feet, encountering 259 feet of uninterrupted claystone beginning at 268 feet and extending to 527 feet. The team is currently in the midst of VRPDH-2 of its high-quality drill targets, having assembled and sent cores from VRPDH-1 for assay.

  • VRPDH-1 has successfully completed, intersecting claystone at 268 feet through to 527 feet, serving to verify deposit depth beyond where Hole-09 ended in strong lithium mineralization at 417 feet during the 2022 drill program
  • Drill hole locations have been selected to extend strong lithium mineralization, intersected on initial drill program in 2022 in Hole-09 within the area of interest outlined in detail in the Company's press release dated 20 October 2022
  • The project area and surrounding lands show strong lithium mineralization with the Esmeralda Formation at surface. When combined with the highly encouraging results from Victory's first round drilling (completed in 2022) the project area is highly prospective"

Our team was very encouraged by the positive lithological correlation observed in this new VRPDH-1, which is comparing favourably to Hole-09 from our previous drill program," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO. "Prior to lab results, we are seeing indications that instill confidence in this programs goal to correlate the lithology of VRPDH-1 new hole to the previous Hole-09, and, significantly, we have been able to test to the bottom of the claystone, whereas 2022"s Hole-09 ended in significant claystone hosted lithium mineralization at 417 feet."

ION Energy Commences Hydrogeological Study at Urgakh Naran: On Path Towards Lithium Resource Estimates

ION Energy Commences Hydrogeological Study at Urgakh Naran: On Path Towards Lithium Resource Estimates

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that hydrogeological studies have commenced at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran site. This crucial step in the Company's exploration efforts is expected to lay the framework for NI 43-101 resource estimates at this site, and guide future exploration work. Lithological results released in December 2022 have shown the basin to be impregnated.

"As the first mover for lithium brine in Mongolia, and with the world's continued lithium supply constraints, our Company is pleased that this work brings us a step closer towards resource estimates, and ensures Ion Energy has the ability to disrupt the battery metals supply chain in Asia," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy. "Ion Energy's team remains encouraged by the positive results to-date, and we expect the ongoing hydrogeological work to form the basis of a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate by Q3 2023. We believe that all of these critical steps will bring the Company closer to unearthing the vast potential that the Urgakh Naran asset represents."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Minerals Proposes Name Change at AGM to Beyond Lithium to Reflect Company's Focus on Lithium Assets

Beyond Minerals Proposes Name Change at AGM to Beyond Lithium to Reflect Company's Focus on Lithium Assets

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that an annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company has been called for May 15, 2023 (the "Meeting") to consider, among other items of business, and approve the following:

  1. the election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Noram Lithium Engages Ausenco To Complete the Pre-Feasiblity Study for the Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium Engages Ausenco To Complete the Pre-Feasiblity Study for the Zeus Lithium Project

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has engaged Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") to lead the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") of its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada

The Company recently engaged SRK Consulting Inc ("SRK") to produce an optimized mine plan for Zeus (see news release dated February 7, 2023) and initiated a further round of metallurgical testing with Kemetco Research Inc ("Kemetco") to confirm and refine the process design for the Project (see news release dated February 14, 2023). Both of these ongoing work streams will form the basis of the PFS, now being managed by Ausenco.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

