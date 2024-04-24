Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – March 2024 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the March 2024 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Highlights

  • Customer receipts for the March quarter were $3.6m – an increase of 8% on the prior quarter.
  • Sales of Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) were consistent q/q and up 56% on the prior comparative period due to increased sales in non-coal fired power station channels. This outcome has been a deliberate effort of the Company to improve manufacturing efficiencies and increase gross margins.
  • Sales of Activated Carbon Pellets (ACP) were up 37% on the prior quarter.
  • Construction of the flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA is now focused on commissioning activities, with operations expected to commence early in Q3 CY2024.
  • Post quarter-end, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released an important update on PFAS regulation, with the introduction of legally enforceable rules that limit PFAS levels to 4 parts per trillion (ppt) in US drinking water.
Principal Activities

Carbonxt is a cleantech company that develops and manufactures environmental technologies to maintain compliance with air and water emission requirements and to remove harmful pollutants. The Company’s primary operations are in the US and include a significant R&D focus as well as manufacturing plants for activated carbon pellets and powder activated carbon. Carbonxt continues to expand its pellet product portfolio to address numerous industrial applications.

Managing Director Warren Murphy commented: “The March quarter marked another busy period for Carbonxt’s US team, as final construction activity at the flagship Kentucky facility approaches completion ahead of commissioning and first production. The new facility will provide the Company with a significantly expanded production capacity for Activated Carbon products in both granular and pellet form, marking an important step forward as part of our commitment to play a key role in the provision of market-ready products to improve the quality of US water supplies. The industry continues to enjoy strong policy and regulatory support at the federal government level, highlighted by the latest EPA announcement confirming the new legally enforceable standard for PFAS levels in US drinking water. We look forward to providing consistent updates on Kentucky in the June quarter as final construction works are completed ahead of the commencement of full production operations which are scheduled for early in the September quarter.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:cg1cleantech investingCleantech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)


St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Red Tesla car.

Tesla Delivers Highly Anticipated Q1 Results, Musk Promises Cheaper EVs

All eyes were on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), a key player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, as investors awaited the much-anticipated release of its Q1 2024 results on Tuesday (April 23).

Despite its prosperous past, Tesla has experienced a significant shift in its fortunes over the past year. It has struggled to maintain its position among the so-called Magnificent 7, a group of high-performing tech stocks that drove the major indexes in 2023.

Amid decreased demand for EVs, increased competition within the sector and a string of controversies that have followed the company and CEO Elon Musk throughout the years, Tesla’s share price has fallen 41.79 percent in 2024, making it one of the worst-performing stocks on the S&P 500.

Frontier Energy

Frontier Shortlists Preferred Banks as Waroona Debt Financing Process Moves into Phase Two

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s funding strategy for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Waroona Project).

Frontier Energy

Procurement and EPC Contract Nearing Conclusion as Peak Energy Prices Hit Record Highs

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update regarding the procurement of key long lead items as well as advancing towards selecting an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor as part of the Company’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), located 120km south-west of Perth in Western Australia.

Adam Rozencwajg, electric vehicle.

Adam Rozencwajg: Will EVs Succeed? Efficiency, Emissions and a Potential Catalyst

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been widely hailed as a key part of the green energy transition, but are they helping as much as we think they are? Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, weighed in.

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, he spoke about the energy efficiency and carbon emissions of EVs, explaining how they stack up against traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

On the energy efficiency side, Rozencwajg said EVs are typically viewed as having 90 percent efficiency — in other words, once electrons are in the battery of a car, 90 percent of that energy is translated into the wheels to move the car.

Evening view of a factor with C02 emissions from chimneys at sunset.

Chevron, ExxonMobil and BP Flagged as Major Global CO2 Emitters

A new report produced by InfluenceMap sheds light on the environmental impact of the world's largest oil, gas, coal and cement producers, quantifying their contributions to global fossil fuel emissions.

It focuses on 122 industrial producers, tracing their cumulative historical emissions from 1854 through 2022.

The document shows that since the Industrial Revolution, over 70 percent of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the fossil fuel and cement sectors can be attributed to 78 of those companies.

Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Kevin Hull.

Emergent Waste Solutions CEO Says Making Waste Management Profitable Key to Sustainability

Emergent Waste Solutions is resolved to make the solutions to the global waste disposal challenge economically sustainable and profitable, according to the company's CEO, Kevin Hull.

“We determined that if we're going to make an impact in this world, we've got to make being profitable, economically sustainable, a part of the equation as well,” he said. "And that's where we're unique in the whole field of environmental technologies."

Emergent’s ATS Technology uses thermal decomposition, or thermolysis, technology to break waste down at the molecular level using high temperatures with an absence of oxygen, combustion and fire. The process results in biochar, bio gas and bio oil, which are kept separate by the technology and all have value. For example, the biochar can then be used to create carbon-based products such as activated carbon, carbon black, grow mediums and bio coal, with multiple revenue streams and environmental benefits.

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
×