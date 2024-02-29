Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

In advance of the PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) conference, 'The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention', which starts on March 3, 2024, in Toronto, International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) ("ILC" or the "Company") wishes to put several matters into the public domain for full disclosure, enabling the Company to talk openly about anticipated questions and topics of a strategic nature.

Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project

The Company will speak about the PEA announced on December 4, 2023, and the related NI43-101 report announced on January 18, 2024. These reports only dealt with the economic value of the lithium at Raleigh Lake, leaving the rubidium as a possible appreciable upside.

Firesteel Copper Project

The Company will speak about the News Release for this copper acquisition issued on February 20, 2024.

Zimbabwe

The Company announces that it has applied for several Exclusive Prospecting Orders ("EPOS") in Zimbabwe. It is anticipated that the Company will be able to announce an award shortly. If awarded, the area covered will be significant. Zimbabwe is the sixth largest lithium-producing country in the world at present and is the largest producer in Africa.

It must be stressed that such awards are very hard to obtain, and their grant is in the hands of the Government of Zimbabwe. Consequently, there is no guarantee of success.

Fundraising

The Company has had indications in principle from John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO, Ross Thompson, Non-executive Director and from two other parties that they are together willing to participate in the amount of CAD$ 1.1 million in the Company's proposed fundraising, which, subject to Exchange approval, will be at a premium quantum of CAD$ 0.05 per share for units which include ILC shares and warrants. This compares with ILC's current market share price of CAD$ 0.03.

The Company is withdrawing the private placement announced on October 24, 2023. Still, it will relaunch it when it is confident that funds are available, provided that Exchange approval is obtained for the terms. At the same time, the Company wishes to expand its investor base to new investors capable of supporting the Company's expansion. It is in discussions with other parties who have expressed serious interest.

The lithium market

The rise in the lithium price from circa USD$ 12,000 per tonne of lithium carbonate in mid-2021 to a high of USD$ 80,000 at the end of 2022 has been followed by a fall back to around USD$ 13,000. Moreover, the significant money printing during and after the pandemic has appreciably escalated mining costs. In such a price and cost environment, it is no surprise that, without exception, lithium stocks are trading well below their 1-year high or 3-year high. In a study produced by the Company of 21 Canadian and Australian companies operating in hardrock lithium in Canada with a market capitalisation of less than CAD$ 1 billion, and based on closing prices on February 23, 2024, the percentage of the current market price versus the highest one year and three-year market prices was as follows:

Market stock price
Feb 23, 2024 as %
of 1 year high		Market stock price
Feb 23, 2024 as %
of 3 year high
Best performer 54.5%41.5%
ILC 35.3%20.0%
Average 29.1%19.99%
Worst performer 3.1%1.57%

 

The Company is not satisfied with being just over the average, and this situation arguably takes little or no account of our recent copper acquisition, our significant plans in Zimbabwe, or the upside of our rubidium at Raleigh Lake. We remain hopeful that these factors will, in due course, help the shares re-rate.

About International Lithium Corp.

At ILC, our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and other battery metals and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. The world has seen significant governmental and public drive to move away from the energy market's historic heavy dependence on oil and gas. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada and other major economies to safeguard their critical metals supplies and become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects, which contain lithium, rubidium and copper, are strategic in that respect.

We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.

A key goal has been to become and remain a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, and fundraising underway in 2024, the Board considers that ILC is well placed in that respect with no debt and a strong net cash position.

The Company's interests in various projects now consist of the following, and in addition, the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

NameMetalLocationArea (Hectares)StageCurrent Ownership %Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried outOperator or JV Partner
Raleigh LakeLi, RbOntario48,500PEA for Lithium 2023. Resource Estimate for Rubidium 2023100%100%ILC
FiresteelCuOntario 6,600Exploration90%90%ILC
Wolf RidgeLiOntario 5,700Exploration0%100%ILC
AvaloniaLiIreland29,200Exploration45%21%Ganfeng Lithium
Mavis LakeLiOntario 2,600Resource Estimate for Lithium 20230%0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD$ 0.7 million if resource targets met)		Critical Resources Ltd (ASX: CRR)
Forgan Lake & Lucky LakeLiOntarioExploration0%1.5% Net Smelter RoyaltyUltra Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ULT)

 

The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square km) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was published for ILC's lithium at Raleigh Lake in December 2023, with a detailed economic analysis of ILC's separate rubidium resource still to come. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty-free. The project has excellent access to roads, rail and utilities.

With the increasing demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil" and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue building value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.ca

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Firesteel or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or copper or other metal recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, the increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199850

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International LithiumILC:CATSXV:ILCBattery Metals Investing
ILC:CA
International Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

International Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
International Lithium

International Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Visit International Lithium Corp. at PDAC 2024, Booth #2350

Visit International Lithium Corp. at PDAC 2024, Booth #2350

Come visit International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") at Booth #2350 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO, will be on hand with Anthony Kovacs, Director and COO, to discuss the recently announced positive PEA* for the Raleigh Lake Lithium project (located along Highway 17 just outside of Ignace, Ontario) and the recently acquired highly prospective Firesteel Copper project** (just down the road near Upsala) - all in Northwestern Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Expansion of Critical Minerals Portfolio with the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper-Cobalt Project near Upsala, Ontario

Expansion of Critical Minerals Portfolio with the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper-Cobalt Project near Upsala, Ontario

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 90% interest in a highly prospective grass roots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario.

The Firesteel project ("Firesteel" or the "Project" or "Property"), previously referred to as the Honeyjack project, is located less than 10 km directly west of Upsala along Highway 17 and stretches for 16 km to the Firesteel River (Figure 1 and 2).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 25,121,583 warrants expiring on February 29, 2024 for a period of two years. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 54,545,455 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on April 5, 2021. Following the extension, 12,571,073 warrants will expire on February 3, 2026, and 12,550,510 warrants will expire on February 19, 2026. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.08.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report ("The Report") for the Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for a proposed lithium mining operation to produce spodumene concentrate at Raleigh Lake, is now filed on SEDAR+.

Further to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2023, the Raleigh Lake Project, located 25 kilometres west of Ignace, Ontario has demonstrated a highly favourable economic scenario based on the production of a spodumene concentrate containing 6% Li2O ("SC6").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, as previously announced on October 24, 2023. Pursuant to the extension, the Company has until January 25, 2024, to complete the Offering. The extension is designed to provide sufficient time for certain subscribers to complete all necessary documentation and requirements for the Company to accept their subscriptions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV: LIT) (OTCQX: LILIF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that further to receipt of additional geophysical depth analysis of its helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey, the Company's exploration team has proposed an initial drill program of six holes at the Daisy Creek property. The program is designed to test the Daisy Property for prospective Lithium Claystone (LC) mineralization. The property was explored in the past because of the prospectivity for uranium with lithium being identified serendipitously. Drill targets have been established based upon recent sampling, historical data, and the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey completed by Precision GeoSurveys in late 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Stardust Power Inc Signs LOI for Liberty Lithium Brine - USA

QX Resources Ltd Stardust Power Inc Signs LOI for Liberty Lithium Brine - USA

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power"), a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to negotiate a formal agreement to assess the lithium brines from QXR's large scale Liberty Lithium Brine Project located in California, USA ("Project"), dependent on results, and evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles*.


- QXR has entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the lithium brines from QXR's large scale Liberty Lithium Brine Project located in the USA.

- The parties intend to evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles.

- QXR is awaiting results and interpretations in the coming weeks from two drillholes, located 4km apart, which intersected numerous brine bearing aquifers at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project.

*Cautionary Statement: QXR is awaiting results from drilling that has intersected brines but does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

Stardust Power is developing a strategically and centrally located lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with plans for producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium and is securing sources of lithium brine feedstock to turn into battery grade lithium products ready for use across the lithium supply chain, with a focus on electric vehicles (EV). With over 25 battery giga-factories currently under development across the United States, there is an acute need for a national battery-grade lithium refinery to supply lithium to battery manufacturers. In November 2023, Stardust Power announced that it intends to go public on the NYSE through a merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company in a deal valued at US$490 million.

The LOI between Stardust Power and QXR outlines the intention to work together collaboratively in good faith to assess the potential of lithium brines from the Project, and evaluate options to determine if there is an economically feasible process to produce lithium products from the Project to potentially supply Stardust Power with a limited volume of lithium brine products.

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

QXR is awaiting results and interpretations in the coming weeks from two drillholes, located 4km apart, which intersected numerous brine bearing aquifers (refer ASX announcement dated 8 February 2024).

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has been in discussions with Direct Lithium Extraction technology providers, lithium product processors and end users to advance the liberty Lithium Project dependant on results. Stardust is an emerging new processor of lithium for batteries and we are keen to advance discussions with them."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K47IZKL7



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2024 . Ms. Thomas succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas who will remain as a director after 17 years as the Company's Chair.

Eira and Gren Thomas prospecting for a new source of hard rock lithium at the LDG Project, NWT, October 2023. The windfarm at the Diavik Diamond Mine (a mine they discovered in the 1990s) can be seen from this location. Eira Thomas (left) has been appointed Chair of the Board for North Arrow Minerals, taking over for her father Gren Thomas (right) who will stay on as a director. (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Eira Thomas to North Arrow as Chair of the Board of Directors. Eira has a long and successful track record in the resource sector, in particular with identifying and building out opportunities in the junior mining space." Mr. Armstrong continued: "I'd like to extend my thanks and appreciation to Gren for his past guidance as Chair and look forward to his continued involvement as a director of the company."

Ms. Thomas, Chair of North Arrow's Board, stated: "As a long-time advisor and supporter of North Arrow, I am delighted to join the Company as Chair and help guide management through their ongoing strategy of evaluating lithium occurrences identified on three properties in 2023, extracting value from the Company's portfolio of legacy diamond properties, and identifying new, compelling exploration and development opportunities in Canada ."

Ms. Thomas brings more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, particularly in the diamond, gold and energy spaces. She has held executive and board positions with a number of companies over that period, including Aber Diamond Corp., Stornoway Diamond Corp., Kaminak Gold Corp., and Lucara Diamond Corp., as well as 17 years as a director of Suncor Energy.

Pursuant to North Arrow's stock option plan, North Arrow has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to a director. Each incentive stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company, has an exercise price of 8 cents per share, and can be exercised until February 28, 2029 .

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada . North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG, MacKay, and DeStaffany Lithium Projects (NWT), is exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada . North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine , Nunavut . North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/28/c3951.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Option Earn-In Transaction and 2024 Winter Drilling Program for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Option Earn-In Transaction and 2024 Winter Drilling Program for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an option earn-in transaction (the "Transaction") for its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. ALX has executed a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with Trinex Lithium Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinex Minerals Limited ("Trinex"), which is a publicly-traded mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of the Letter Agreement, Trinex can earn an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% participating interest in the Project in two stages over a period of five years by making cash payments and common shares payments to ALX, and by incurring exploration expenditures as shown in the table below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of two high impact mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin. The two claims are targeting high grade uranium in basement and unconformity type deposits. The two properties, called Catley Lake and Centennial East, at 3,036 hectares and 5,081 hectares respectively, provide significant exploration opportunities. These strategic acquisitions bolster Lancaster's commitment to discovering critical minerals in support of the energy transition.

The Catley Lake & Centennial East mineral claims are located immediately adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claim block in the south-central area of the Athabasca basin. The Centennial deposit, which is approximately 11km west of Lancaster's Centennial East claim, was the first significant high-concentration uranium deposit located along the Snowbird tectonic boundary. The Centennial deposit has shown assays up to 8.78% U 3 0 8 over 33.9m below the Athabasca sandstone and Virgin River unconformity from a Cameco drill. Concentrations of U 3 0 8 up to 25.6% were seen over 0.5m in a drillhole assay (SMDI-2758).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

International Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNN

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Base Metals Investing

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

Cleantech Investing

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

×