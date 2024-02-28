Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Visit International Lithium Corp. at PDAC 2024, Booth #2350

Visit International Lithium Corp. at PDAC 2024, Booth #2350

Come visit International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") at Booth #2350 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO, will be on hand with Anthony Kovacs, Director and COO, to discuss the recently announced positive PEA* for the Raleigh Lake Lithium project (located along Highway 17 just outside of Ignace, Ontario) and the recently acquired highly prospective Firesteel Copper project** (just down the road near Upsala) - all in Northwestern Ontario.

* "The Raleigh Lake Project, NI43-101 Technical Report – PEA," was filed on SEDAR on January 18, 2024 (Company news release dated January 18, 2024).
** Company news release dated February 20, 2024.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About International Lithium Corp.

At ILC, our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and other battery metals and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. The world has seen significant governmental and public drive to move away from the energy market's historic heavy dependence on oil and gas. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada and other major economies to safeguard their critical metals supplies and become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects, which contain lithium, rubidium and copper, are strategic in that respect.

We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.

A key goal has been to become and remain a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, and fundraising underway in 2024, the Board considers that ILC is well placed in that respect with no debt and a strong net cash position.

The Company's interests in various projects now consist of the following, and in addition, the Company continues to seek other opportunities:

NameMetalLocationArea (Hectares)StageCurrent Ownership %Future Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried outOperator or JV Partner
Raleigh LakeLi, RbOntario48,500PEA for Lithium 2023. Resource Estimate for Rubidium 2023100%100%ILC
FiresteelCuOntario 6,600Exploration90%90%ILC
Wolf RidgeLiOntario 5,700Exploration0%100%ILC
AvaloniaLiIreland29,200Exploration45%21%Ganfeng Lithium
Mavis LakeLiOntario 2,600Resource Estimate for Lithium 20230%0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD$ 0.7 million if resource targets met)		Critical Resources Ltd (ASX: CRR)
Forgan Lake & Lucky LakeLiOntarioExploration0%1.5% Net Smelter RoyaltyUltra Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ULT)

 

The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square km) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was published for ILC's lithium at Raleigh Lake in December 2023, with a detailed economic analysis of ILC's separate rubidium resource still to come. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty-free. The project has excellent access to roads, rail and utilities.

With the increasing demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil" and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue building value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.ca

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Firesteel or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or copper or other metal recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, the increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199526

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Expansion of Critical Minerals Portfolio with the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper-Cobalt Project near Upsala, Ontario

Expansion of Critical Minerals Portfolio with the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper-Cobalt Project near Upsala, Ontario

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 90% interest in a highly prospective grass roots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario.

The Firesteel project ("Firesteel" or the "Project" or "Property"), previously referred to as the Honeyjack project, is located less than 10 km directly west of Upsala along Highway 17 and stretches for 16 km to the Firesteel River (Figure 1 and 2).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 25,121,583 warrants expiring on February 29, 2024 for a period of two years. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 54,545,455 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on April 5, 2021. Following the extension, 12,571,073 warrants will expire on February 3, 2026, and 12,550,510 warrants will expire on February 19, 2026. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.08.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report ("The Report") for the Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for a proposed lithium mining operation to produce spodumene concentrate at Raleigh Lake, is now filed on SEDAR+.

Further to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2023, the Raleigh Lake Project, located 25 kilometres west of Ignace, Ontario has demonstrated a highly favourable economic scenario based on the production of a spodumene concentrate containing 6% Li2O ("SC6").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, as previously announced on October 24, 2023. Pursuant to the extension, the Company has until January 25, 2024, to complete the Offering. The extension is designed to provide sufficient time for certain subscribers to complete all necessary documentation and requirements for the Company to accept their subscriptions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Trading resumes in:

Company: International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×