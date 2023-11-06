Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Fortuna brings forward filing time of its third quarter 2023 financial results to before market open on November 8, 2023

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will now release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, before market open. Previously, the Company announced it would release after market close.

The conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will still be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/49330 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date : Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time : 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free) : +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International) : +1.973.528.0011
Access code : 101879

Replay number (Toll Free) : +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International) : +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode : 49330

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, November 23, 2023. Playback of the webcast will be available until Saturday, November 9, 2024. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website .

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

Q3 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

peter krauth, silver bars

Peter Krauth: "Tremendous" Opportunities in Silver, Price Outlook into 2024

Peter Krauth, publisher of Silver Stock Investor, spoke to the Investing News Network about silver supply and demand dynamics, as well as where the white metal's price may be headed for the rest of 2023 and into 2024.

He believes movement is coming, but said investors shouldn't expect it to happen quickly.

Fortuna receives positive decision from Mexican Court which reinstates the San Jose Mine environmental impact authorization

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that the Mexican Federal Administrative Court (the "Court") has ruled in favour of Minera Cuzcatlan, Fortuna's Mexican subsidiary, and re-instated the 12-year environmental impact authorization ("EIA") for the San Jose Mine.

On January 2, 2023, Minera Cuzcatlan received written notice of a resolution issued by the Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") which annulled the 12-year term of the EIA for the San Jose Mine and required SEMARNAT to re-assess it.   Minera Cuzcatlan subsequently initiated legal proceedings in the Court to contest and revoke the annulment of the EIA and obtained a permanent injunction to protect its operations pending the decision of the Court.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

silver up arrow on shiny aquamarine surface

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand (Updated 2023)

Silver is known as the most versatile precious metal, and its end uses range from silverware to medicine, as well as industrial and technological applications, which account for well over half of annual global demand.

In 2022, global physical silver demand reached a record high of 1.242 billion ounces, as per the Silver Institute’s latest World Silver Survey, released in April 2023. This unprecedented level of demand was seen across all market segments, including a 22 percent increase in physical investment demand. Significant rises in consumption were also seen coming from the silver jewelry (a 29 percent increase) and silverware (an 80 percent boost) segments.

Moving forward, increased industrial demand is expected to come from the push toward renewable energy — in particular, silver demand should benefit from vehicle electrification, the adoption of 5G technologies and the solar energy sector. The metal is a great conductor of both heat and electricity, making it perfect for use in solar panels.

Endeavour Silver Provides Q3 Construction Update on the Terronera Project; Construction Progress is Nearing 40%

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to provide a Q3 construction update for its Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico. The photo gallery presentation which accompanies this news release can be found here or on the Company website at Terronera Project Progress Photos . All dollar ($) references in this news release are United States dollars.

"During Q3, we've made notable progress in a number of key areas," commented Don Gray, Chief Operating Officer. "Not only have we completed construction of our permanent camp and can now fully accommodate our workforce, but we've also made significant progress on construction of our process plant. Our procurement efforts are on schedule, with most long-lead major equipment anticipated to be received by year's end. With our underground mine development, we're seeing a noticeable increase in rates, as our mining team is now advancing four working faces simultaneously. We're pleased with Terronera's progress to date as we expedite completion of this next core asset."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

silver bars and newspaper price graph

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2023)

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset.

Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is on the way for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are putting forth price forecasts and asking themselves, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for the silver price to rise. Read on for a look at silver's historical moves, and what they could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

×