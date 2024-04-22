Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Endeavour Silver Celebrates Milestone: Terronera Surpasses 50% Construction Completion

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces a significant milestone in the construction of its new Terronera mine, in Jalisco state, Mexico. The project has surpassed the 50% completion mark, marking a crucial step forward in the Company's expansion efforts.

To celebrate this achievement, the Company is pleased to provide a short video offering investors an exclusive look at the new mine with insights from the executive team. This video highlights the construction progress, showcases the scale and scope of the project, and emphasizes the positive impact on both the company and the local community. Investors, stakeholders, and the public are invited to watch this milestone video here . The video was filmed in mid-March and represents construction progress at that time.

Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Reaching the halfway mark in our construction schedule is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. With commissioning expected in Q4 2024, Terronera will bring tremendous potential to our company's future, as we grow and expand our operations through responsible practices."

Visit www.terronera.com , our dedicated project website, to stay informed on the ongoing development at Terronera. Explore updates, learn about our commitment to environmental stewardship, and discover the positive impacts on local communities.

About Endeavour Silver: Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com  
 Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2024 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold, fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics as of 2024, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Primary Logo

Fortuna to release first quarter 2024 financial results on May 7, 2024; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2024

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Klondike Silver 2024 Drilling Program

Klondike Silver 2024 Drilling Program

Klondike Silver Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: KS | OTC: KLSVF | WKN: A1H8T1) is pleased to provide an update from its current underground drill program at the Silvana Mine, targeting western extensions of the mine within the historic Silvana claim block that the Company owns in southeastern British Columbia.

Drill holes from the first phase of drilling were laid out to intersect, map and model the extensions of vein structures down dip of three mineralized lodes from surface on the Silvana Mine claims, with the intention of targeting silver, zinc, and lead mineralization in the Company’s phases of drilling.

Endeavour Silver Announces Nomination of Angela Johnson to Board of Directors

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour Silver" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce Angela Johnson as a nominee for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 28, 2024. Current board member and former Chief Financial Officer, Christine West, will be stepping down having announced her retirement in 2023.

"We are excited about adding Angela to the Board, her technical background and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) experience make her an exceptional fit with our existing Board members that achieves succession planning objectives to ensure core board competencies and expertise are in place," said Rex McLennan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Endeavour Silver. "I would also like to sincerely thank Ms. West for her guidance and tireless commitment to Endeavour Silver over the years."

SilverCrest Provides First Quarter Operational Results and Conference Call Details

Record Processed Grades and Recoveries, Silver Equivalent Sales Exceed Plan

First Majestic Produces 5.2 Million AgEq Oz in Q1 2024

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that total production in the first quarter of 2024 from the Company's three producing mines in Mexico, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 5.2 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.0 million silver ounces and 35,936 gold ounces. The Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Fortuna intersects 1kg Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 8.1m at the Yessi vein, San Jose Mine, Mexico

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its Yessi vein exploration program at the San Jose Mine in Mexico.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, "Drilling on the Yessi vein, since the initial discovery hole in August 2023, has continued to establish a well-defined system, with recent results such as 1,327 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 3.0 meters from 604.85 meters in SJO-1444 and 1,036 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 8.1 meters including 2,910 g/t Ag Eq in SJO-1460 highlighting the potential for high-grade shoots. In addition, wide intervals such as the 179 g/t Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 17.5 meters in SJO-1455A highlight the potential for broad zones of mineralization".

Latest Press Releases

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

Boss Produces First Drum of Uranium

Acquisition of Laguna Verde Licences

Q1 2024 Quarterly Report

