Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Cameco and Brookfield Receive Regulatory Approval to Acquire Westinghouse

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) is pleased to announce that our joint acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company with Brookfield Asset Management alongside its publicly listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable Partners and institutional partners has now received all required regulatory approvals. Cameco anticipates the transaction will close on or about November 7, subject to the satisfaction of all other customary closing conditions.

Cameco plans to finance our share of the acquisition utilizing the full amount of our $600 million (US) term loan, which will be drawn down at closing, along with available cash. We will not be utilizing the $280 million (US) bridge commitment that we secured concurrently with the acquisition agreement, and that commitment will be terminated.

The joint acquisition was previously announced on October 11, 2022.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release includes statements and information about our expectations for the future, which we refer to as forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on our current views, which can change significantly, and actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect. Examples of forward-looking information contained in this news release include statements regarding the timing of the closing of the Westinghouse acquisition; plans to draw on our term loan and our use of cash to finance the acquisition; and the termination of the bridge commitment. Material risks that could lead to different results include the risk that the Westinghouse acquisition may be delayed or may not be completed on the terms in the acquisition agreement or at all; and that the closing conditions to which the acquisition is subject may not be satisfied on a timely basis or at all. In presenting this forward-looking information, we have made assumptions which may prove incorrect about the timing of the satisfaction of closing conditions and the closing of the acquisition on the anticipated timeline. Other material risks and assumptions associated with Cameco's business are described in greater detail in Cameco's current annual information form and its most recent annual and subsequent quarterly MD&A. Forward-looking information is designed to help you understand management's current views of our near-term and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. We will not necessarily update this information unless we are required to by securities laws.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Denison Announces Successful Completion of Recovered Solution Management Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test

Denison Mines Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the recovered solution management phase of the Phoenix in-situ recovery ('ISR') Feasibility Field Test ('FFT') at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ('Wheeler River' or the 'Project'). View PDF version

Aura Energy

Aura Fall Mining Showcase Toronto Presentation

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto to be held on 7 – 8 November 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Aura Energy

Aura Energy IMARC Presentation

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its IMARC presentation.


Laramide Updates Progress on 2023 Drilling Program and Makes New Discovery with "Off-Scale" Radioactivity Reading from Surface Reconnaissance

Highlights:

  • 2023 Drilling campaign completed 4,108 metres; 40 holes across Amphitheatre, Long Pocket, Black Hills and Huarabagoo targets;
  • Assay results from Amphitheatre confirm that shallow uranium mineralisation continues to the south:
    • (AM23DD004) 2.8m @ 392ppm U 3 O 8 from 43m depth
    • (AM23DD005) 2.55m @ 439ppm U 3 O 8 from 8.45m depth including 0.6m @ 920ppm U 3 O 8
  • >65,535cps "Off-Scale" radioactivity discovered at surface during reconnaissance exploration at new prospect, named U-Valley

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the 2023 drilling campaign at the Westmoreland Project in NW Queensland .

Elevate Uranium Managing Director and CEO Murray Hill

Soaring Uranium Price Boosts Production, Elevate Uranium CEO Says

Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8) Managing Director and CEO Murray Hill expects the market momentum for uranium to continue, providing a significant opportunity for investors to join the uranium space.

“The whole sentiment towards nuclear (power) has changed around the world,” Hill said as he discussed bullish factors for the metal. "We’re seeing the lives of reactors being extended. We’re seeing governments pushing their own pathway to nuclear, and uranium is the feed source for nuclear. The uranium price is moving strongly, (and) it’s got a long way to go."

Because of this, Hill said he believes the uranium price will be sustained above US$100 per pound for a long time, and that price point will incentivize production. “It makes capital easier for us explorers, and we can get on our job of exploring and then moving down the path of development and production. So it is a very exciting time, an exciting time for investors too.”

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Announces Third Quarter Results; Tier-One Transition Continues to Drive Gross Profit Improvement; Amplified Security of Supply Concerns Benefit Full-Year Revenue Outlook; Decade-High Industry Contracting Volume Achieved; Dividend Declared

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Our third quarter financial performance continues to demonstrate the benefits of our strategic decisions and the significant, positive momentum we are experiencing in the nuclear energy industry. We have again increased our consolidated revenue outlook for 2023, which is driven by higher average realized prices as a result of substantial uranium spot price improvements. Gross profits have also improved as our uranium average unit cost of sales decreased from last year as we continue the transition back to our tier-one production cost structure," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

