Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Baselode Announces Closing of Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of C$10.67 Million

Baselode Announces Closing of Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of C$10.67 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,000,018 (the "Brokered Offering"), which includes the full exercise of the Agent's Option. Under the Brokered Offering, the Company sold the following:

  • 3,703,749 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.405 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,018 from the sale of Units;
  • 5,208,333 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$2,500,000 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • 10,000,000 FT Units sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit", and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.60 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$6,000,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents that included Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Agents").

Concurrent with the closing of the Brokered Offering, the Company has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Offering", and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings") for additional proceeds of C$665,368 from the sale of an additional 1,386,183 FT Units at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit. Aggregate gross proceeds from the Offerings were C$10,665,386.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 at any time on or before October 18, 2025.

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2023, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

In accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), 3,333,332 Charity FT Units (the "LIFE Units") were sold to purchasers resident in Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The common shares of the Company issuable from these LIFE Units are immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All Offered Securities excluding the LIFE Units were offered by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under NI 45-106 in all of the provinces of Canada or on a private placement basis to purchasers resident outside of Canada. The common shares of the Company issuable from the sale of these Offered Securities are subject to a four-month restricted period ending on February 19, 2024.

In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Company paid to the Agents an aggregate cash commission of C$510,000, equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the FT Units and Charity FT Units. The Company also issued to the Agents a total of 912,499 warrants of the Company (the "Broker Warrants"), equal to 6.0% of the number FT Units and Charity FT Units. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.405 at any time on or before October 18, 2025.

In connection with the Non-Brokered Offering, the Company paid a cash finder's fees of C$39,922 and issued 83,170 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.48 at any time on or before October 18, 2025.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offerings for exploration of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin and for general working capital purposes.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, north, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Offering, the potential use of proceeds of the Offerings, including potential exploration and development of the Company's properties and potential future acquisitions. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information reflects Baselode's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Baselode and on assumptions Baselode believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the current share price of Baselode's common shares; TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and market acceptance of the Offering; Baselode's current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects; Baselode's general and administrative costs remaining constant; market acceptance of Baselode's business model, goals and approach; and the feasibility and reasonableness of conducting exploration on and developing any of Baselode's projects. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Baselode to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing work programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and development of Baselode's properties; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Baselode; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Baselode's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Baselode has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Baselode does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184418

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode EnergyFIND:CATSXV:FINDEnergy Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Baselode Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:FIND

Baselode Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces Revised Brokered Private Placement for up to C$9.0 Million

Baselode Announces Revised Brokered Private Placement for up to C$9.0 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum size of its previously announced best efforts private placement (the "Offering") from C$7,500,018 to C$9,000,018. The revised Offering will consist of the sale of the following:

  • up to 3,700,049 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.405405 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,018 from the sale of Units;
  • up to 5,208,333 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • up to 8,333,333 FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit", and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.60 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$7.5 Million

Baselode Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$7.5 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$7,500,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 3,700,049 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.405405 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 from the sale of Units;
  • up to 4,166,667 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • up to 6,666,667 FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit", and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.60 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

  • AK23-88: 0.32% over 16.5 m at 184 m drill hole depth, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m (best uranium intersection beneath 150 m depth)
  • Mineralization remains open at depth
  • Assays from 25 remaining drill holes on this program are pending

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce uranium ("U3O8") assay results from 11 drill holes (AK23-81 to AK23-91) of the 7,500 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") targeting the deepest parts of the ACKIO high-grade uranium system ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). The assays reported herein are all from the deepest drilling at ACKIO. Baselode anticipates, based on previously released radioactivity results, to release even more encouraging results from shallower intersections with pending assay results from 25 drill holes remaining.

"The results from the deep targets in drill holes AK23-88 and AK23-82 clearly demonstrate mineralization remains strong and open at depth as we attempt to connect the near-surface mineralization with these new zones at depth. The assay results from hole AK23-88 rank it is a top-ten drill hole at ACKIO. In particular, AK23-88 intersected 4 individual high-grade uranium lenses, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m, while holes AK23-84 through AK23-88 demonstrate continuity of higher grades of mineralization at depth. ACKIO is a robust uranium system with shallow mineralization extending deep and remains open for additional discovery potential," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

  • Two drill holes (AK23-112 and AK23-113) intersected elevated levels of radioactivity in Pod 7 at overburden-basement contact within 32 and 37 metres from surface, respectively
  • Drill holes in "Mirror" exploration target intersected elevated radioactivity within massive alteration system
  • Assays from this Drill Program are expected shortly

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

"Several of our holes intercepted elevated levels of radioactivity, which will expand our mineralized footprint. We also achieved several milestones, including extending mineralization along strike and at depth, discovering more shallow mineralization including Pod 7 starting at the overburden-basement rocks contact similar to Pod 1, defining thicker zones of mineralization within previously modeled areas, and identifying a new trend of mineralization at the Mirror target which displays intense alteration over a 300 m width," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

  • High levels of radioactivity and multiple intersections of >10,000 cps in AK23-102 within 2,271 cps* over 16.0 m starting at 120 metres from surface
  • ACKIO growth: AK23-102 extends mineralization in Pod 7 by 50 metres (~50% strike length growth) with mineralization open along strike
  • Near Surface: Eight of nine holes with radioactivity starting within 100 m from surface

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 to 3 and Table 1).

"We are impressed with these results that extend ACKIO's near-surface mineralization along with higher levels of radioactivity. Pod 7 has grown along strike and at depth with higher radioactivity. In particular, hole AK23-102 has some of the highest radioactivity encountered at ACKIO, and mineralization remains open along strike," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSXV. The Shares will commence trading on the TSXV as of market open on October 18, 2023.

The Company's trading symbol "COSA" will remain unchanged and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Company's listing on the TSXV. The Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol "COSAF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSKU".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

Nickelex Resource Corporation Granted Staged Option to Earn Up To 80% Interest on Four Large Properties

30,283 hectares total, 30 kilometres from Vale's Thompson Nickel Operations

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial to hold 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, October 27, following the company's third quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Executes Exploration Agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources

CanAlaska Executes Exploration Agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources

Agreement Provides for a Sustainable Future for CanAlaska and Communities Near its Projects in the Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an exploration agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources ("YNLR"), the office representing the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake and Camsell Portage, to strengthen their relationship.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue up to 3,043,478 units at an issue price of $0.23 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing activities as outlined in the News Release dated August 8, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on September 26, 2023 and increased on October 4, 2023 consisting of 7,133,333 units (each, a " Unit ") in this tranche at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $535,000 . In total, the Company issued 20,466,666 Units for total gross proceeds of $1,535,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.12 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue.

In this tranche, finders' fees of $32,371.50 were paid in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 431,620 non-transferable finder's warrants were issued (the " Finder's Warrant "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on October 13, 2026 . In total, cash finders' fees of $97,293 were paid and 1,297,240 Finders' Warrants were issued for the Offering.

There is an offering document relating to the Offering that has been amended to reflect the increase in size of the Offering, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com .

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, the Company's plans for the closing of the Offering, finder's fees on the Offering, the use of the proceeds from the Offering, the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/13/c1801.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Baselode Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

MTM Critical Metals Well Geared to Exploration Success - Independent Investment Research Report

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - KIP

Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Sona Nanotech Arranges Brokered Private Placement Financing

Related News

Start Here – Investing in Resources

rare earth investing

MTM Critical Metals Well Geared to Exploration Success - Independent Investment Research Report

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - KIP

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Engages Leading Arbitration Law Firm

×