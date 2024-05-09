Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its summer exploration plans for its portfolio of Athabasca Basin uranium projects.

Highlights

  • Diamond drilling at Ursa to follow up positive winter drilling results and test second high priority target area

  • Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys to prioritize strike at Ursa and follow-up airborne survey results at Orion

  • Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) and Gravity surveying at Aurora and Orbit to advance these shallow, prospective projects toward drill readiness for 2025

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "After a successful winter drill program, we are eager to return to the field and continue exploration at the 100% owned Ursa Project. Alongside summer drilling at Ursa, including following up on the exciting results at drill hole UR-24-03, we will be advancing multiple other projects to drill readiness for 2025. With the completion of our oversubscribed C$6.5 million bought deal financing earlier this year, we are fully funded to complete this work and well positioned to take advantage of a strengthening uranium market by expanding our pipeline of exciting drill targets across many of our highly underexplored uranium projects."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration, commented: "We are planning a busy summer season in the southeastern Athabasca with exploration plans that respond to the encouraging results of initial drilling at Ursa and reflect the discovery potential we see in our Orion, Aurora, and Orbit projects. Completing ANT before resuming drilling at Ursa will improve prioritization of existing targets and potentially highlight new target areas on trend. ANT work at Orion will follow-up the prominent, kilometre-scale sandstone hosted conductivity anomaly identified in 2023 and guide future exploration efforts. Work at Aurora and Orbit will advance these prospective projects towards drill readiness, which, despite being within 25 kilometres of the Key Lake Mill, have seen little to no modern exploration."

Ursa and Orion Ambient Noise Tomography Surveys

Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveying is planned at Ursa and Orion beginning in May (Figures 1 to 3). Cosa expects ANT to prove a rapid, low-cost, low-impact method to evaluate broad areas for prospective structures and alteration zones. Using data collected from a grid of compact, standalone sensors to measure naturally occurring seismic activity, ANT produces a three-dimensional model of subsurface seismic wave velocity. As the Athabasca sandstone is relatively homogenous and seismic wave velocity varies with changes in the host rock, velocity variations can be attributed to post-Athabasca faulting and/or alteration zones characteristic of the region's high-grade uranium deposits. Although ANT is relatively new to the Athabasca Basin, recent exploration drilling in the region targeting ANT anomalies has successfully intersected zones of hydrothermal alteration at depth.

At Ursa, ANT will be deployed over the 27-kilometres of conductive strike length hosting the alteration and structure intersected by UR24-03 at Kodiak, the Kodiak North, Smokey, and Panda West target areas, and all three weakly mineralized historical drill holes within the Project (Figure 2). Cosa anticipates preliminary ANT results will influence Ursa summer drilling planned to begin in August.

At Orion, ANT will follow up a prominent zone of anomalous sandstone conductivity identified by Cosa's 2023 MobileMT™ survey. The 4-kilometre-long, 1.4-kilometre-wide anomaly is coincident with flexures in basement conductive trends (Figure 3). Cosa will use ANT to locate seismic velocity anomalies coincident with the conductivity features and to optimize the locations of ground EM surveying used to generate targets for diamond drilling.

Aurora and Orbit Airborne Surveys

Cosa will complete comprehensive airborne electromagnetic (EM) and gravity surveys to advance its Aurora and Orbit properties toward drill readiness for 2025 (Figure 4). EM surveying will be completed by Geotech Ltd.'s helicopter borne VTEM™ Plus system with the objective of identifying basement-hosted conductivity anomalies consistent with prospective graphitic structures and/or large zones of hydrothermal alteration. Gravity surveying will be completed by Xcalibur Multiphysics's Falcon® Airborne Gravity Gradiometer system (AGG) with the objective of identifying gravity anomalies consistent with large zones of hydrothermal alteration and to improve the understanding of basement geology. Top priority drill targets would be gravity low anomalies coincident with basement-hosted conductive features. Airborne surveys commenced in early May.

Ursa Diamond Drilling

Planning is ongoing for summer diamond drilling at Ursa. Drilling is expected to include following-up the broad zone of hydrothermal alteration and post Athabasca structure intersected well above the unconformity by drill hole UR24-03 (Figure 5; see Cosa news release dated April 24, 2024) as well as initial drill testing of a second target area. It is anticipated that ANT survey results will be used to influence drill strategy and targeting.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_003.jpg

Figure 1 – Cosa's Portfolio of Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Exploration Properties

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_004.jpg

Figure 2 – Ursa ANT Survey Areas over 2023 MobileMT™ Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_005.jpg

Figure 3 – Orion ANT Survey Area at over 2023 MobileMT™ Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_006.jpg

Figure 4 – Aurora and Orbit Airborne Survey Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_007.jpg

Figure 5 – Cross Section of the Kodiak Target Area (Looking Northeast)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/208453_abfdd89d1407f905_007full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 209,000 ha across multiple projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison Mines' Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's Gemini Zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

Cosa's primary focus through 2024 is initial drilling at our Ursa Project, which captures over 60-kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a regional structural corridor with known mineralization and limited historical drilling. It potentially represents the last remaining eastern Athabasca corridor to not yet yield a major discovery. Modern geophysics completed by Cosa in 2023 identified multiple high-priority target areas characterized by conductive basement stratigraphy beneath or adjacent to broad zones of inferred sandstone alteration – a setting that is typical of most eastern Athabasca uranium deposits. Initial drilling results from Ursa in winter 2024 are positive and include the intersection of a broad zone of alteration with associated structure in the Athabasca sandstone located 250 to 460 metres above the sub-Athabasca unconformity. Follow-up is planned in the second half of 2024.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium and other commodities; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict around the world; general economic factors; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208453

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa ResourcesCOSA:CCCSE:COSAEnergy Investing
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the winter 2024 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Closes C$6.5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Closes C$6.5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the brokered private placement previously announced by the Company on February 12, 2024, as upsized on February 13, 2024, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,500,816 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters, led by Haywood Securities Inc. and including PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 2,128,000 units of the Company (the "Hard Dollar Units") at a price of C$0.47 per Hard Dollar Unit and 7,704,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the "Charity FT Units", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the "Units") at a price of C$0.714 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following completion of ground-based geophysical surveying, the Company has commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Cosmo uranium property in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Cosmo" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
24/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

24/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0472

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Votes ForVotes Withheld
              Catherine M. Best739,666,794
97.19%		21,395,027
2.81%
              M. Elizabeth Cannon755,414,889
99.26%		5,646,932
0.74%
              N. Murray Edwards734,115,206
96.46%		26,946,615
3.54%
              Christopher L. Fong730,264,360
95.95%		30,797,461
4.05%
              Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin681,630,086
89.56%		79,431,703
10.44%
              Wilfred A. Gobert749,993,920
98.55%		11,067,902
1.45%
              Christine M. Healy759,396,832
99.78%		1,664,989
0.22%
              Steve W. Laut752,522,642
98.88%		8,539,180
1.12%
              Honourable Frank J. McKenna713,843,507
93.80%		47,218,314
6.20%
              Scott G. Stauth755,136,229
99.22%		5,925,592
0.78%
              David A. Tuer721,224,440
94.77%		39,837,382
5.23%
              Annette M. Verschuren757,804,674
99.57%		3,257,147
0.43%




Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
733,200,212
94.14%		45,678,373
5.86%

Votes ForVotes Against
  1. Vote on Share Split of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation be subdivided on a two for one basis.
774,321,586
99.41%		4,556,996
0.59%

Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
748,228,501
98.31%		12,833,315
1.69%

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Further Details Regarding Share Split

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural") announced today that it has set June 3, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the previously announced two for one split of its common shares (the "Share Split"). The Share Split was approved by shareholders of Canadian Natural at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024. On June 10, 2024 (the "Payment Date"), shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date will receive one additional share for every one common share held.

As of the close of markets on May 2, 2024, Canadian Natural had 1,068,104,423 common shares issued and outstanding. Adjusted for the Share Split, there would have been 2,136,208,846 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $1.05 (one dollar and five cents) per common share on a pre-stock split basis or $0.525 (fifty-two and one half cents) per common share after giving effect to the two for one stock split of the common shares, subject to approval at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The dividend will be payable on July 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

  • 1,500 metre inaugural Bear drill program has started targeting 3 areas with 6 to 8 drill holes
  • Fleet Space Technologies' Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey, a passive, seismic method for generating 3D subsurface models is being deployed over ACKIO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the starts of an inaugural drill program and ANT geophysical survey on its Bear ("Bear") and Hook ("Hook") uranium projects, respectively, in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

"We're excited to start this drill campaign on Bear. Our target generation has identified areas of potential structural disruption and hydrothermal fluid alteration along the uranium-fertile Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone that hosts numerous high-grade uranium deposits. We've identified 3 main targets areas we'll be drilling at the intersection points of NE-SW-trending layers and cross-cutting NW-SE-oriented structures (Figure 2). We believe the latter structures may have controlled anomalous uranium intersected in historic drill holes.

We're also happy to announce we've started laying out and acquiring data from Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey deployed over ACKIO. We hope to map out the extent of ACKIO's Athabasca sandstone outlier and the deep structural roots of the uranium mineralization system. We believe ACKIO continues at depth, including mineralization along the sandstone-basement fault zone. We look forward to testing these targets when we begin our next ACKIO drill program in June," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Please watch the Company's video (below) to understand the target generation ideas for the Bear drill program.

Bear - 2024 Exploration Targets Defined

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anLYo83AUko

Bear Drill Program Details
The recently started Bear drill program is planned for 1,500 metres with 6 to 8 drill holes targeting 2 to 3 different target areas. The helicopter-support program allows expedient drill targeting and lessens environment impacts. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook ANT Program Details
"Fleet Space Technologies has developed an innovative high-resolution, ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey to produce a 3D model of the subsurface. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and other areas of interest, with data expected to be received and interpreted prior to starting diamond drilling on Hook in June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 272,804 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008.jpg

FIGURE 2 – Bear Project Compilation Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207569

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Largo Revises First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date to May 15, 2024

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Mernova’s Strong Progress Continues

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Related News

Gold Investing

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Magnesium Investing

Securing North America’s Strategic and Critical Magnesium Supply Chain

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Gold Investing

Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

×