Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Announces Share Purchase Plan

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) will offer eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP), targeting to raise $5 million (before costs).

Under the SPP, eligible Element 25 shareholders, being shareholders who had a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong or Germany on Element 25’s register on the Record Date (5.00pm Australian Western Standard Time on Monday, 20 May 2024), will have the opportunity to apply for up to $30,000 of New Shares free of any brokerage, commission or transaction costs, subject to the terms and conditions that will be set out in the SPP Booklet to be despatched to eligible shareholders in due course. The SPP will be priced at $0.27 which represents a 14 per cent discount to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Element 25 shares over the last five trading days prior to this announcement, rounded to the nearest whole cent.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

In January 2024, the Company announced that it had completed a Feasibility Study (Study) to investigate the potential to expand the production of manganese concentrate at the Company’s 100% owned Butcherbird Project (Project), located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia1. The Study demonstrated strong economics with robust economic returns and rapid capital payback. Expansion of the processing facility at Butcherbird aligns with Element 25’s strategy for its planned battery grade high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) project to be built in Louisiana, USA in partnership with General Motors LLC and Stellantis NV2.

Funds raised from the SPP will enable the Company to progress its current prime projects at the Butcherbird mine site (located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia), as part of the Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion Project, as well as continuing to support the high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) project to be built in Louisiana, USA in partnership with General Motors LLC and Stellantis NV.

Butcherbird Stage 2 expansion activities include initial engineering, procurement and project management activities prior to the completion of project financing and final investment decision (FID).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:e25manganese explorationmanganese investingmanganese miningmanganese stocks
E25:AU
Element 25 Limited
Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise it has been issued with a Title V Air Permit for the construction of an Electric Vehicle (EV) battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) refinery in Louisiana, USA (Project) via subsidiary Element 25 (Louisiana) LLC (E25LA).

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

Resource Drilling Commenced at Butcherbird Project - Updated

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise that resource infill drilling has commenced at the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project). E25 recently completed a Feasibility Study (FS) to expand the processing facility at Butcherbird to support manganese concentrate production of 1.1 million tonnes per annum1. The current reserve is constrained by the drill hole spacing in the inferred resource areas.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

Drilling Commences at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Financing

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise that resource infill drilling has commenced at the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project). E25 recently completed a Feasibility Study (FS) to expand the processing facility at Butcherbird to support manganese concentrate production of 1.1 million tonnes per annum1. The current reserve is constrained by the drill hole spacing in the inferred resource areas.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

E25 Optimises Plant Design as Butcherbird Expansion Accelerates Towards FID

In line with its strategic plan, Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is accelerating activities for the planned expansion of its Butcherbird Manganese Project in WA (Butcherbird or Project), as outlined in the Feasibility Study (FS) released in January 20241. Key areas of focus include process optimisation, Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) activities, project finance and permitting. The Company is pleased to provide the following update.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

E25 Secures USA Site for HPMSM Refinery

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding term sheet (TS) with Veolia North America (Veolia) to secure a site for E25’s planned high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) refinery in Louisiana, USA (Project).

Keep reading...Show less
South32's Groote Eylandt manganese project.

South32 Reports Lower Manganese Output After Cyclone, Says Exports Will Resume in 2025

South32's (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) latest quarterly reportreveals how Tropical Cyclone Megan has impacted its Australian manganese operations in Groote Eylandt, located in the country's Northern Territory.

The company reported a 13 percent decline in saleable production of the metal at the location, amounting to a reduction of 352,000 wet metric tonnes over the nine month period ended in March of this year.

The cyclone, which wreaked havoc on March 16 and 17, unleashed rainfall of 681 millimetres accompanied by powerful wind gusts, marking it as the second strongest cyclone to hit the area in the past two decades.

Keep reading...Show less

×