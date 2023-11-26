



Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) is a uranium exploration company focused on the Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming. The company’s flagship Kaycee Project is located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, with the goal to advance the project to production. With existing historic resources of nearly 2.5 million pounds (Mlbs) of uranium, the project has the potential to become a large-scale uranium producer. A 200-hole drill program is currently underway at the Kaycee Project.

Wyoming is the USA's leading uranium-producing state, home to the largest known uranium ore reserves in the US. Wyoming is also a jurisdiction that supports energy development, being among a handful of US states with an ‘Agreement State’ status, which provides for a “one-window” streamlined permitting program for new uranium projects. Nuclear Fuel’s Kaycee Project is potentially amenable for in-situ recovery (ISR) extraction technology, an environmentally responsible and economically superior uranium extraction process, with over 60 percent of all uranium extractions globally using this technology. In addition to the Kaycee Project, some of the company’s other assets include the Bootheel Project in Wyoming (uranium), the Moonshine Project in Arizona (uranium), and the LAB Project in Labrador (uranium and rare earth elements). Through this portfolio of projects, Nuclear Fuels is confident it can develop a safe, environmentally superior, and reliable source of domestic uranium, thereby reducing foreign supply dependence and ultimately contributing to the global energy transition.

The drill program is underway at Nuclear Fuels’ priority Kaycee Uranium Project Some of the most important challenges faced by the world today are climate change and energy security. Nuclear energy can play an important role in addressing these concerns. First, nuclear energy is a clean and carbon-free energy source. It is the largest source of carbon-free electricity in the US, as it generates electricity without harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, or mercury. Second, nuclear energy has a small land footprint meaning it can produce relatively large amounts of power using small land mass. Typically, a 1,000-MW nuclear plant requires around 1 square mile to operate. In comparison, wind farms require 360 times more land area to produce the same amount of electricity, and solar photovoltaic plants require 75 times more space, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute. Third, nuclear fuel is extremely energy-dense. For perspective, a 1-inch-tall uranium pellet creates as much energy as 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas, 120 gallons of oil, or 1 ton of coal. Lastly, nuclear energy is relatively safer than other options. It scores very favorably in terms of death rates per unit of electricity production. It has a very low score as compared to a very high score for coal and brown coal.

Given these benefits, the world today is experiencing a nuclear renaissance. Roughly 200 nuclear reactors are currently under construction or planned – an increase of more than 40 percent of the currently operating nuclear fleet. In Japan, 10 reactors have restarted, and 16 additional reactors have applied for restarts. Likewise, the UK plans to build eight new nuclear reactors to increase its energy production. Moreover, the US has a heavy reliance on nuclear energy. Approximately 20 percent of electricity generated in the US comes from nuclear energy sources, according to data from the US Department of Energy. However, about 95 percent of the uranium that fuels America’s nuclear reactors is imported. The continued increase in the price of uranium is fueling the drive to accelerate uranium exploration in the US to boost domestic production. To produce large amounts of nuclear energy, the US needs domestically produced uranium fuel. Currently, the majority of uranium is imported from foreign producers such as Russia, Kazakhstan and China. To reduce dependence on foreign uranium supply, the US is seeking to strengthen its domestic supply sources. Nuclear Fuels is well positioned to become a leading domestic supplier of uranium with its flagship project, the Kaycee Project in Wyoming. Wyoming is a proven and effective uranium permitting jurisdiction. Its status as an Agreement State ensures permitting and advancing uranium projects are more efficient and streamlined compared to most other states. It is also important to note that most uranium production in Wyoming, especially in the Powder River Basin, involves the ISR extraction method. Wyoming hosts at least 10 ISR operations that have produced more than 45 Mlbs of U3O8. What is in-situ recovery? In-situ recovery (ISR) offers a minimally intrusive, eco-friendly and economically competitive approach to mineral extraction. It’s been proven a successful technique for obtaining uranium, especially from lower-grade deposits that might not warrant conventional open pit or underground mining due to costs. Unlike traditional mining, ISR doesn’t involve open pits, waste dumps or tailings, making it more environmentally considerate. This method also streamlines the permitting, development and remediation processes. With ISR, uranium is extracted without disturbing the surface, and once the process is complete, the land is restored to its original state and purpose. Since its appearance in the 1960s, ISR technology has evolved significantly. Today, it’s a controllable, safe and benign uranium production method that is highly regulated in the US. Today, ISR accounts for about 70 percent of global uranium production. Some nations, like Kazakhstan and Australia, still employ strong chemicals like sulfuric acid for extraction. Many companies in the US opt for a mix of oxygen and sodium bicarbonate in the local groundwater, which extracts uranium with minimal environmental impact and at a near-neutral pH. With ISR, uranium extraction is accomplished in liquid form through injection and recovery wells. Oxygen is injected with water and no toxic chemicals are used. Compared to conventional mining, it saves a significant amount of water. The use of this technology leads to minimal surface disruption, no tailings and no waste piles. Land and water revert to the original use category once the extraction is completed.

The Kaycee Project is the company’s flagship asset. It is the largest ISR exploration project located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB) and covers a 33-mile mineralized trend with over 110 miles of identified roll fronts and consists of more than 42 square miles of mineral rights. The project comprises three historically productive sandstone formations - Wasatch, Fort Union and Lance - that are mineralized and potentially amenable to ISR extraction. For the first time since the 1980s, the Kaycee Project is now held by a single company.

With over 3,800 drill holes, historic drilling has confirmed uranium mineralization in all three historically productive sandstones within the PRB, occurring over more than 1,000 feet of vertical section. The majority of the project is not well-explored, with drilling concentrated on approximately 10 percent of the area. The company has begun a 200-hole drill program focused on confirming and expanding historic uranium drill intersections as well as identifying new high-priority targets. The first phase of the current drill program is focused on the Saddle Zone which hosts a historic resource of 519,000 lbs. The initial results from the first 12 holes of the program have been encouraging. High-grade mineralization was encountered in five holes with grade thickness (GT) ranging from 0.441 to 0.908. The highest-grade intercept is 3 feet of 0.240 percent eU3O8. Five holes have a GT of >0.3 which is considered suitable for inclusion in a wellfield.

Table of Significant Results

Drill holes reported returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 percent eU3O8.Percent eU3O8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU3O8 and chemical assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that eU3O8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. Grade thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization.Bold type represents potentially ISR recoverable uranium with a GT of >0.3 which is considered suitable for inclusion in a wellfield. Nuclear Fuels acquired this project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51 percent of the project by paying 2.5 times the exploration costs and carrying the project to production upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum of an NI 43-101 compliant resource of 15 Mlbs U3O8. This provides a clear path to production in case of major discovery at Kaycee.

Other Projects Bootheel Project, Wyoming This project is in Southeast Wyoming and consists of roll-front mineralized zones identified in three distinct, stacked sandstone formations. Historic metallurgical testing has indicated better-than-average uranium recovery kinetics and aquifer rehabilitation. A historic NI 43-101 report in 2007, includes an indicated resource of 1.443 million (Mt) @ 0.038 percent U3O8 for 1.089 Mlbs U3O8, and inferred resource of 4.399 Mt @ 0.037 percent U3O8 for 3.249 Mlbs U3O8. Bobcat Uranium Project, Wyoming This project is located in the Shirley Basin, 25 miles south of Casper, Wyoming in Albany County. The Shirley Basin was a proven and prolific producer of uranium credited with over 84 million pounds produced between 1959 and 1992 from producers including Getty Oil Company, Texaco, Pathfinder Mines Corporation, and Cogema Mining. Moreover, the Shirley Basin was home to the first commercial use of the ISR technique to extract uranium from sandstone-host deposits. Moonshine Project, Arizona The Moonshine Springs Project is located in Mohave County, Arizona. The project comprises approximately 1,000 acres, including 23 owned lode mining claims along with seven lode mining claims and 320 acres of fee land held under lease. This property was earlier explored during the 1970s and 1980s by Exxon Corp and later by Pathfinder. This project consists of at least three stratigraphic zones, where the sandstone-hosted uranium occurs. The upper two zones lie at an average depth of 170 feet and are considered open pit candidates with the lower zone lying at a depth of 760 feet. The project is amenable to ISR with a historic resource of 2.4 Mlbs grading 0.16 percent U3O8. The company is currently working on a drill plan and permitting for drilling in 2024. The aim is to establish an NI 43-101 compliant resource. LAB Project, Labrador This project has the potential for uranium outcrop grades up to 6.7 percent and numerous highly enriched rare earth element occurrences along the 112-kilometer trend. Initial exploration work is planned to follow up on significant uranium targets discovered in 2009. Results are pending from the 2023 snow machine-based scintillometer survey and sampling program, and subsequent and ongoing helicopter-based prospect and sampling program. Lisbon Valley Project, Utah This project is in the Lisbon Valley Uranium District in Southeast Utah and covers approximately 2,211 acres. The project has two claim blocks – LS and JB. The LS claim group is located southeast and adjacent to the Lisbon mine, which was operational between 1972 and 1988, producing approximately 22 Mlbs of U3O8. Historical drilling at LS claim dating back to 2007 reported uranium mineralization amounting to 17.5 feet grading 0.11 percent U3O8.