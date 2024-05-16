Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has collected multiple samples from two of the first three uranium prospects drilled at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, returning anomalous uranium values of greater than 300 ppm U 3 O 8 and up to a maximum of 572 ppm U 3 O 8 (Table 1). North Shore is now planning future exploration programs on the Property.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

As reported on March 20 th , 2024, three targets were drilled along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending electromagnetic ("EM") conductor system, P03, P08 and P12. These results confirmed the encouraging field findings for P03 and P08 that were based on downhole gamma probe readings and geologic observations. Uranium mineralization was confirmed at P03 and P08 with the most significant intersection being at P08, 316 ppm U 3 O 8 over a 4.7 metre interval with a peak value of 572 ppm U 3 O 8 . The following summarizes North Shore's drilling results and future plans:

  • P03: A blocky fracture zone and interpreted brittle fault with graphite-rich gouge was encountered between 193.5 - 196.0m coincident with the projected location of the modelled EM conductor. Below this fault zone from 196.6 to 209.0m, multiple samples had elevated uranium content including two samples with greater than 300 ppm U 3 O 8 .
  • P08: A 4.7m interval between 42.3 - 47.0m returned 316 ppm U 3 O 8 with one sample in the interval returning the highest reading from the program, 572 ppm between 42.3 - 42.8m. From 102.3 - 105.5m, a brittle pegmatitic and graphitic fault zone was intersected at the projected depth of the EM conductor.
  • Next Steps: Given the encouraging results, North Shore will evaluate potential options for further evaluation of the uranium-bearing structures associated with targets P03 and P08, including drilling deeper and/or shallower and/or along strike of the interpreted EM conductor. As the modelled target at P12 was not reached, North Shore will consider re-testing this target. In addition, multiple high-priority target zones that have been identified at Falcon have not yet been evaluated by drilling. North Shore is currently planning a field program to investigate the highest priority targets by mapping and prospecting and continues to prioritize targets for future drilling.

Electromagnetics with 2024 Drill Targets P03, P08 and P12:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Electromagnetics-with-2024-Drill-Targets.jpg

Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: " We are very encouraged to have confirmed near-surface uranium mineralization at two of the first three targets drilled at Falcon during our maiden drill program. These results affirm our belief that Falcon has great uranium exploration potential, emphasizing the importance of following up on these results as well as testing other compelling untested EM conductor zones that we have identified. We believe that we have just scratched the surface at Falcon and we look forward to future exploration programs on the Property."

TABLE 1: Falcon Drilling Results

Drillhole Information Anomalous Uranium U 3 O 8 (ppm) 1
ID Target Dip
(°) 		Azi
(°) 		Cover
(m) 		Total
Depth (m) 		# Samples From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Interval
(m) 		Interval
Value 		Max.
Value
FN24001 P03 -50 135 5.8 230 120 5.8 196.6 NAR 36
196.6 197.1 0.5 378 378
197.1 199.5 NAR 86
199.5 201.1 1.6 182 321
201.1 203.1 NAR 27
203.1 203.8 0.7 105 105
203.8 205.7 NAR 61
205.7 206.3 0.6 345 345
206.3 208.5 NAR 42
208.5 209.0 0.5 130 130
209.0 230 NAR 8
FN24002 P08 -47 120 30.5 144 46 34.0 40.6 NAR 51
40.6 41.2 0.5 103 103
41.2 42.3 NAR 98
42.3 47.0 4.7 316 572
47.0 67.6 NAR 49
67.6 68.4 0.8 110 110
68.4 69.4 NAR 22
69.4 71.0 1.6 128 132
71.0 109.5 NAR 96
FN24003 2 P12 -47 315 2.5 106 39 2.5 94.0 NAR 11

1 ICP-MS uranium total digestion analysis results were converted to U 3 O 8 ppm values. Cutoff and anomalous U 3 O 8 value is 100 ppm. Minimum sample interval, 0.5 m. NAR= no anomalous results. All reported sample depths are drill hole depths and intervals and do not reflect true thicknesses.

2 The drillhole was abandoned at 106m owing to unstable ground conditions prior to reaching the target depth of 125m.

Target P03:

An interpreted section from drillhole FN24001, which was drilled to a depth of 230m at target P03 is shown in the image below.

Drill Hole FN24001:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Drill-section-from-drillhole-FN24001.png

Underneath six metres of overburden, an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnet-rich graphitic pelitic gneisses crosscut by numerous pegmatites was encountered to 222.5m. A blocky fracture zone and interpreted brittle fault with graphite-rich gouge was encountered within the graphitic gneiss unit between 193.5 - 196.0m; the projected EM conductor intersection depth was 195.0m. The key interval is just below this fault zone from 196.6 - 209.0m where multiple samples had elevated uranium content including three samples with greater than 300 ppm U 3 O 8 with the highest value being 378 ppm U 3 O 8 (Table 1). Strong localized chlorite and silica alteration and multiple pegmatite intrusions were observed in this zone. Anomalous nickel values between 275 and 527 ppm were reported between 193.0 - 197.1m. Anomalous molybdenum values between 140 and 193 ppm were reported in three samples between 200.6 - 203.1m. The combination of the spatial relationship between anomalous uranium content, the graphitic horizon, the structure and alteration are exploration criteria that are important when exploring for a basement-hosted uranium deposit. North Shore will consider further investigation of this structure at depth and/or along the strike of the associated EM conductor system.

Drill Core Highlighting Anomalous Interval:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/drill-core-photo-from-anomalous-interval-which-returned-258-ppm-U3O8.png

Target P08:

An interpreted section from drillhole FN24002, which was drilled to a depth of 144m at target P08 is shown in the image below.

Drill Hole FN24002:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Drill-section-from-drillhole-FN24002.png

After intersecting 30.5 metres of overburden, an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneiss and schist cross-cut by numerous plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 132.3m. Granitic gneiss intersected by K-feldspar granitic pegmatites is present until the end of hole at 144m. The graphitic units were host to up to 30 percent graphite, with localized patches up to 60 percent. Two zones with elevated uranium were encountered. Within a zone from 40.6 - 49.0 m, a 4.7m interval between 42.3 - 47.0m returned 316 ppm U 3 O 8 with the highest reading in the interval being 572 ppm between 42.3 - 42.8m. This interval is associated with an interpreted brittle fault zone between 43.9 - 49.0m. Between 67.6 - 71.0 m, a pegmatite-rich brittle fault zone comprised of fractured pegmatites and blocky and rubbly graphitic metasediments was encountered. A 3.4m interval between 67.6 - 71.0m had uranium values in samples ranging from 110 - 128 ppm U 3 O 8 . The entire graphitic schist upper portion of the hole displayed very strong patchy chlorite-cordierite-hematite-illite alteration to 102.3m. From 102.3 - 105.6m, a brittle pegmatitic and graphitic fault zone was intersected at the projected depth of the EM conductor along with strong bleaching (illite+/-sericite) clay alteration, strong hematite and chlorite along fractures and patchy silica alteration. The alteration minerals associated with the interpreted structure can be indicative of a proximal hydrothermal system and significant uranium was encountered associated with pegmatites in the upper brittle fault zone. The Company will consider further investigation of these interesting features in the future.

Drill Core Showing Altered Fault Zone:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/drill-core-photo-showing-part-of-the-altered-fault-zone-that-corresponded-with-the-EM-conductor.png

The Option Agreement:

North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in the Property by issuing common shares of the Resulting Issuer ("Shares") having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000; making aggregate cash payments of CAD $525,000; and incurring an aggregate of CAD $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over a three-year period. Once North Shore has earned an initial 80% interest in the Property, North Shore may acquire the remaining 20% interest in the Property within 90 business days by issuing Shares having a value of CAD $5,000,000, and making a cash payment of CAD $5,000,000 to Skyharbour. If North Shore does not elect to acquire the remaining 20% interest, a joint venture will be formed with Skyharbour holding a 20% participating interest.

North Shore will be the operator of the exploration programs during the earn-in stage and for the joint venture if formed. Two claims totaling 10,673 hectares that form part of Skyharbour's Foster River Property are subject to a one percent (1%) NSR royalty payable to Skyharbour. The remaining nine claims totaling 32,235 hectares that comprise Skyharbour's South Falcon Point Property are subject to a two percent (2%) NSR royalty payable to Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") with North Shore having the right to purchase one percent of the royalty from Denison at anytime by paying $1 million. All Shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Laboratory Analyses, Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Analytical Procedures:

The analyses were performed by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan ("the SRC") and 205 samples from the three holes were analyzed. All samples were prepared by crush & grind (PREP-01) then analyzed by ICP-MS total and partial digestion (ICP-MS2: Basement), Boron by fusion/ICP-OES and Gold by Lead fusion Fire Assay (Au1). Select radioactive samples (>600CPS, RS125 SRC scintillometer) were analyzed with the ICP1 partial and total digestion method instead of the ICP-MS2 method due to high radioactivity.

The drill program was managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc, ("TerraLogic") including the selection of samples for analysis in the field and shipment of the samples to the SRC. TerraLogic adheres to best management exploration practices, including Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC). All standard operating procedures have been developed and overseen by Jarrod Brown M.Sc., P.Geo. of TerraLogic, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

QA/QC protocols were maintained through the random insertion of blanks and certified reference material (standards) throughout the drill core sampling process. The drill core was split in half with a manual splitter in the field, select split sample intervals were then placed in a sealed bag and transported by TerraLogic personnel to the SRC; the remainder of the core was stored on site. Upon receipt of the results from the SRC, the program, TerraLogic compiled and assessed all of the analytical data including the QAQC standard and blank data collected during the 2024 season. All standards returned acceptable values based on the following protocol: Failure Limit = Accepted CRM value +/- 3x standard deviations.

Falcon Uranium Project:

The Falcon Property is approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake mine. Historical uranium mineralization discovered at Falcon is shallow and is hosted in several geological settings including classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors. At the EWA target, up to 0.492% U 3 O 8 and 1,300 ppm lead was encountered in outcrop grab samples (Sask. Mineral Deposits Index [SMDI] 5038). Historical grab sampling at Knob Lake (SMDI 1014) also encountered up to 0.01% U 3 O 8 in an outcrop of pegmatite, while anomalous nickel, copper, and molybdenum were found in historical grab samples from the Fraser North target area (SMDI's 1125 and 1126).

A well-defined northeast-trending, locally folded, electromagnetic conductor system runs throughout the Property, which was defined by airborne and ground geophysical surveys by JNR Resources ("JNR") in the 2000's. In 2008 JNR conducted a drill campaign at the property area. Of the 47 holes drilled that year, 28 holes (totaling 7,348 metres) were drilled on the South Falcon Uranium Property at the Walker (14 holes), Walker South (7 holes), and EWA target areas (6 holes). At the Walker and South Walker targets, which lie along the aforementioned EM conductor system, structurally disrupted and variably altered metasediments (including graphitic pelitic gneisses) with anomalous boron, copper, molybdenum, nickel, cobalt, arsenic, and vanadium were encountered in several drill holes. During this same drill campaign, the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium deposit was discovered approximately four kilometres east of the Walker South target on a refolded extension of the EM conductor system. At the EWA target, which lies along a separate northeast-trending EM conductor, anomalous uranium, boron, lead, and molybdenum were encountered in structurally disrupted pegmatites; the best result was 0.235% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m (within a 3.5 m interval of 0.113% U 3 O 8 ) in hole WYL-08-501 (Sask. Mineral Assessment File 74H02-0045).

Furthermore, in 2022, Skyharbour completed a FALCON® airborne gravity gradiometer and magnetic survey over nine of the eleven claims at the Falcon Property. This new geophysical data will assist North Shore in prioritizing areas along the EM conductor system for drilling. Over 30 kilometres of the EM conductor system remains untested on the Falcon Property. North Shore's initial focus will be on the two claims formerly part of the Foster Project (geophysics), and on generating drill targets on three claims at the southeastern end of the EM conductor systems including Knob Lake, which shows similarities to the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit approximately 6 km to the northeast and several other high-priority targets elsewhere along the main EM conductor system.

Significant potential exists on the project for basement-hosted, unconformity-related uranium deposits like those further to the north in the Wollaston Domain (i.e. Eagle Point, Rabbit Lake, Key Lake and others), as well as for pegmatite/granite-hosted (i.e. alaskite-type) U-Th-REE mineralization like at the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit on Skyharbour's adjacent South Falcon East Property, currently under option to Tisdale Clean Energy.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About North Shore Uranium Ltd:

North Shore is a mineral exploration company focused on uranium exploration at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin through its Falcon property which will increase from 12,800 to 55,700 hectares with the addition of the claims subject to the Agreement, and the West Bear property located 90 kilometres to the northeast.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-nine projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 587,000 hectares (over 1.45 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy and Thunderbird Resources (previously Valor) at the Preston, East Preston and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners including: CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $33 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $27 million worth of shares being issued and over $20 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-02-14_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHB F ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has commenced a comprehensive 2024 field campaign at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program will include a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM), a ground gravity survey, and a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale") has provided an update on its diamond drilling program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. Under the Option Agreement and assuming the 75% interest is earned, Tisdale will have issued Skyharbour 1,111,111 Tisdale shares upfront, and will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Tisdale ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Uranium production is projected to grow this year and in the years to come. A report in Mining Technology said that the Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 megatonnes (Mt) in 2024. The increase will predominantly be fueled by rising output from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom . The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase. The report added: "Uranium output to rise 11.7% in 2024 due to Kazakh and Canadian growth… and production will be bolstered by the ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River mine. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2 kilotonnes (kt) and 21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9 and 26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SYHBF) (TSX-V: SYH), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), ATHA Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SASKF) (TSX.V: SASK).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program and Identifies Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration at Falcon Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program and Identifies Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration at Falcon Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy Begins Mobilizing for Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy Begins Mobilizing for Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to announce that mobilization is set to begin later this week for the 2024 winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20231219.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

CSE:NF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, effective May 10, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Norasa Project in Namibia

Forsys Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Norasa Project in Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company")

Forsys is pleased to provide an update for the Company's Norasa Uranium project ("Norasa 1 ") which comprises the deposits of Valencia Main and East, ("Valencia"), under Mining Licence (ML-149) and Namibplaas ("Namibplaas") under EPL-3638, (ML-251 pending).

Highlights

Forsys has undertaken a comprehensive review and update of all of the parameters for a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Norasa project using recent drill results together with the 2005-2011 previous MRE data. Confirmatory and geotechnical drilling, in conjunction with new survey information, including topographic surveys, down-the-hole optical televiewer surveys, trajectory surveys, and downhole gamma probe surveys, were used as inputs for mineral resource modelling. Re-interpretation of the previous database utilising all available data and modern estimation approaches has improved the definition of the MRE to more confidently support mine planning. This study, enhanced by an integrated and expanded drill program targeting existing and new areas together with a robust work plan of optimisation process testing and modelling, will help reinforce the upside potential of the Norasa project.

  • For the overall Norasa project, a conceptual pit constrained MRE for total deposits assessed from previous (2005-2011) and 2023 drilling results is estimated to be:
    • Valencia Main Measured and Indicated Resource at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff is estimated to be 152 Mt at 136 ppm eU 3 O 8 (equivalent U 3 O 8 ). Measured and Indicated contained metal is estimated at 45 Mlbs U 3 O 8 , at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff.
    • Valencia Main and East Inferred Resources are estimated at 5.7 Mt at 120 ppm eU 3 O 8 with 1.3 Mlbs U 3 O 8 contained metal oxide, at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff.
    • Namibplaas Inferred Resources are estimated to be 218.7 Mt at 85 ppm eU 3 O 8 with 41.1 Mlbs U 3 O 8 contained metal oxide, at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff.

Pine van Wyk, Country Director for Forsys commented: "The comprehensive work done over the last twelve months on the Norasa Uranium Project has created a solid foundation to advance project development.  The revised mineral resource model will help optimise the mine economics and process parameters. Results are expected soon from a column leaching test program currently being undertaken at SGS Laboratories in South Africa, which would establish the design basis of the planned heap leaching pads.  With the existing ML149 permitted to commence mining, the large scale Norasa project is well advanced to take advantage of the strong uranium sector fundamentals."

Mineral Resources
Results are reported from recent remodelling of historical (2005-2011) drilling and recent 2023 drilling results. The Mineral Resources are reported within US$120/lb U 3 O 8 pit shells, with a cut-off grade of 40 ppm U 3 O 8 for each of the deposits at Valencia Main and East, ("Valencia"), under Mining Licence (ML-149) and US$120/lb U 3 O 8 at 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cutoff at Namibplaas ("Namibplaas") under EPL-3638. The MRE are summarised as follows:

For the overall Norasa project, a conceptual open-pit shell constrained MRE for total deposits assessed from previous (2005-2011) and recent (2023) drilling results is estimated to be Measured and Indicated of 151.9 Mt at 136 ppm eU 3 O 8 , with contained metal oxide of 45.4 Mlbs U 3 O 8 at Valencia Main. Inferred Resources for the Norasa project are estimated to be 224.5 Mt at 86 ppm eU 3 O 8 , with contained metal oxide of 42.6 Mlbs U 3 O 8 (refer to Table 1):

  • Measured and Indicated: 151.9 Mt at 136ppm eU 3 O 8 , with contained metal oxide of 45.4 Mlbs for Valencia Main.
  • Inferred Resource for Valencia Main is estimated to be 4.7 Mt at 121 ppm eU 3 O 8 and 1.3 Mlbs eU 3 O 8 contained metal oxide.
  • Inferred Resource for Valencia East is estimated to be 1.0 Mt at 114 ppm eU 3 O 8 and 0.3 Mlbs U 3 O 8 contained metal oxide; and
  • Inferred Resource for Namibplaas is estimated to be 218.7 Mt at 85 ppm eU 3 O 8 and 41.1 Mlbs U 3 O 8 contained metal oxide.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Estimate for Norasa project as at 30 April 2024 at a 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cut-off grade.

Class Deposit Mass
Mt
(metric) 		Average Grade
eU 3 O 8
(ppm) 		Material Content
U 3 O 8
Mlbs 		Contained Metal
U
tonnes
Measured Valencia East
Valencia Main 7.6 171 2.9 1,099
Namibplaas
Norasa 7.6 171 2.9 1,099
Indicated Valencia East
Valencia Main 144.3 134 42.6 16,368
Namibplaas
Norasa 144.3 134 42.6 16,368
Measured
&
Indicated 		Valencia East
Valencia Main 151.9 136 45.4 17,467
Namibplaas
Norasa 151.9 136 45.4 17,467
Inferred Valencia East 1.0 114 0.3 97
Valencia Main 4.7 121 1.3 487
Namibplaas 218.7 85 41.1 15,817
Norasa 224.5 86 42.6 16,401


Notes:
1. All tabulated data have been rounded and as a result minor computational errors may occur.
2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, have no demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The Mineral Resource Statement for Norasa as at 30th April 2024 is reported at a cut-off grade of 40ppm U 3 O 8 from within a conceptual pit-shell using the following assumed parameters:
  • Base Uranium Price –USD/lb U 3 O 8 : $120
  • Average Mining Cost at reference elevation (AISC) USD/tonne: Valencia Main $2.38; Valencia East $2.13; Namibplaas $2.29"
  • Average Processing Cost USD/tonne processed: $7.55
  • Average G&A Overheads USD/tonne processed: $1.04
  • Process Overall Recovery % U 3 O 8 Recovery: 85.0 %
  • Selling Cost Transport USD/lb U 3 O 8 : $1.29
4. From the assumed parameters, a 40 ppm U 3 O 8 cut-off grade was calculated, which together with the conceptual pit shell demonstrates reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE) for the Mineral Resource. The assessment to satisfy the criteria of RPEEE is a high-level estimate and is not an attempt to estimate Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Resource Estimation Methodology

A summary of the Mineral Resource modelling methodology is as follows:

  • The Mineral Resource was modelled using a combination of Leapfrog Geo ® and Datamine Studio RM ® software.
  • Valencia Main and East data:
    • Comprise a combined dataset of 141 diamond (DD), 148 reverse circulation (RC) and 446 percussion (PC) type drill holes (Figure 1).
    • Borehole data from Valencia Main and East with XRF assay and calculated equivalent grades (eU 3 O 8 ) from gamma-probing for each of the deposits have been used to estimate the Mineral Resource.
    • Equivalent uranium grades have been factored to correlate practically well with the XRF data, which constitutes 25 % of the grade data.
    • Where XRF data are available these supercede the corresponding probe equivalent grade in the estimation data.
  • Namibplaas data:
    • Comprise a dataset of 530 percussion holes and 40 diamond drill holes (Figure 2).
    • Borehole data from Namibplaas XRF assay and calculated equivalent grades (eU 3 O 8 ) have been used to estimate the Inferred Mineral Resource.
    • Equivalent uranium grades constitute the majority of the grade data and where XRF data are available, ~3.5 % of all grade data, these supercede the probe derived values.
  • Wireframe interpretations of the logged lithologies were used to define the various geological units.
  • Mineralisation is strongly associated with alaskite intrusions, that are in turn controlled by a structural architecture that comprises folded and planar strata surfaces, and fold-associated shears and cleavages. Importantly, the orientation of marble strata is a major control on the distribution of uranium mineralisation for REDOX chemistry reasons, at Valencia and the Erongo region alaskite deposits as whole. The alaskite orientations are therefore strataform, except where they have invaded sheared and strongly cleaved antiformal hinge zones, as at Valencia Main. In order to honour the geological controls in the estimates various surfaces were modelled:
    • String interpretations of the "stratiform" intrusions were digitised in cross-section and were used to create median surfaces for each of the intrusions.
    • The resulting mineralised zone wireframes align with the lithological strata while also cross-cutting the strata in places to accommodate axial-planar mineralisation orientations (see Figure 3).
    • The surfaces were then used to guide the orientation of the grade estimate through interpolation of individual dip and dip directions for each model block.
  • The geometry of the Namibplaas deposit comprises stratiform lithologies that dip toward the southwest. The alaskite intrusives have intruded in a strataform manner and have exploited disruptions in the overall fabric, such as local fold flexures and dilation zones associated with the NE-SW regional extensional setting. In order to honour the geological controls at Namibplaas in the estimates various surfaces were modelled with guidance from the directions of greatest structural continuity to guide implicit modelling:
    • Along the strike and dip direction of the host metasediments, and
    • Along a shallow-plunging hinge structure that is oriented to the NE, parallel to the regional extension regime.
    • Considering that mineralization at Namibplaas is strongly associated with the granitic intrusions, string interpretations of the mid-points of these "stratiform" intrusions were digitized in cross-section, thereafter linked to create median surfaces of each of the alaskite intrusions (see Figure 4).
    • The surfaces of the intrusions were then used to guide the orientation of the grade estimate through interpolation of individual dip and dip directions for each model block.
  • Grade shells using a 40 ppm U 3 O 8 threshold were constructed using Leapfrog ® implicit modelling with directional control surfaces from the geological model.
  • The model volumes were divided into four domains at Valencia Main and two domains at Namibplaas. Each domain is distinct in terms of its geographic/geometric position as well as statistical / geostatistical parameters.
  • Ordinary kriging estimation used three-dimensional directional variograms to estimate U 3 O 8 grades within the mineralised zones for Valencia Main and Namibplaas. Inverse distance squared interpolation was used for Valancia East. The models underwent validation by comparison of estimated grade values against input sample grades, both visually and statistically.
  • Volumes covered by 30 m drill-spacing were classified as Indicated Mineral Resources at Valencia. All blocks outside of these volumes within the grade shells that received a grade estimate during the interpolation runs were considered Inferred.
  • At Namibplaas, although the tight drill spacing of approximately 30 m provides dense coverage of the deposit, the predominance of probe-derived eU 3 O 8 assays warrants a confidence level for an Inferred Resource.

30 April 2024 MRE block model and US$120/lb U3O8 pit shells at Valencia Main and Valencia East, ML 149.

Figure 1: 30 April 2024 MRE block model and US$120/lb U 3 O 8 pit shells at Valencia Main and Valencia East, ML 149.

30 April 2024 MRE block model and US$120/lb U3O8 pit shells at Namibplaas, EPL 3638.

Figure 2: 30 April 2024 MRE block model and US$120/lb U 3 O 8 pit shells at Namibplaas, EPL 3638.

Figure 3 part 1.Figure 3 part 2

Figure 3:  Shows the stacked concordant surfaces generated parallel to the 3 marble bands and orientation of mineralisation aligned with the strata and axial planar cleavages in the fold hinge (guiding surfaces hidden) at Valencia.

Shows alaskite midpoint strings (yellow) linked in parallel to the the NE-SW oriented strike of the deposit.

Figure 4:  Shows alaskite midpoint strings (yellow) linked in parallel to the the NE-SW oriented strike of the deposit.

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") a Technical Report outlining the mineral resource estimation will be filed under Forsys' profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) within 45 days of the date of this release.

Assaying and QAQC

  • Recent (2023) Sampling and Assays
    • Samples were taken from the diamond drill cores and RC chips for geochemical assay guided by the routine downhole radiometric probe results, and sent to Trace Elements Analysis Laboratories (Pty) Ltd ("TEA Labs") at Swakopmund for sample preparation and analyses by XRF. For internal quality control purposes TEA Labs has weekly round robins with independent laboratories at Rosh Pinah, Swakop Uranium and Langer Heinrich mines.
    • Forsys employs a QAQC programme with Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks, coarse duplicates and pulp duplicates inserted into each batch of samples. The QAQC insert rate comprises 4 % CRMs using three CRM types with different grades of U 3 O 8 ; 4 % blanks and 8 % to 10 % duplicates. RC sample batches have three types of duplicates; a field duplicate split at the drill rig; a coarse duplicate split at prescribed intervals at the laboratory; and pulp duplicates, also split at the laboratory. Core samples only have coarse and pulp duplicates split at the laboratory.
    • Four-percent of the samples sent to TEA Labs are sent for check analyses at SGS Laboratories (SGS) in South Africa, which serves as the independent accredited laboratory. The sample results are further validated by comparison with the radiometric scans.
  • Previous Sampling and Assays (2005-2011 Valencia Uranium Limited (VUL)):
    • All diamond drill half core and RC samples collected by VUL were assayed at the Setpoint Technology ("Setpoint") laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa. Setpoint was accredited with the South African Accreditation System (SANAS), accreditation number T0223, and was also an ISO17025 accredited laboratory. Setpoint crushed and pulverised the samples for analysis of U 3 O 8 using the XRF pressed pellet method.
    • The VUL protocols for the QAQC were as follows:
      • CRMs inserted at a frequency of at least one per 20 samples.
      • Blanks inserted at a frequency of at least one per 50 samples.
      • Duplicates taken at a frequency of at least one per 20 samples.
    • The Setpoint laboratory included appropriate quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures during the analysis of the VUL samples by including its own certified reference standards (CRM), blanks and duplicates.
    • VUL percussion holes were not physically sampled. Datasets were derived from two downhole probes that were calibrated against the XRF sample assays.
    • Snowden reviewed the assay results from Setpoint for the Valencia deposits in 2009 2 for the purposes of resource estimation and considered the QAQC results to be of a high standard of precision, unbiased and accurate.
    • Optiro reviewed the assay results from Setpoint for the Namibplaas deposit in 2011 and considered that the results of the QAQC indicate a high level of precision with no bias, no significant contamination and a high degree of accuracy (from Snowden 2009 2 and Optiro 2011 3 )
  • Trekkopje Exploration (Goldfields 1974-1984):
    • Exploration data derived from Trekkopje Exploration era, up to and including 1984, have not been verified by the QP and therefore were not utilised in this Mineral Resource Estimate.

Workplan

Forsys is undertaking an infill and extension drilling program and optimisation work with the aim of expanding and upgrading the Mineral Resource:

  1. Resource Infill Drilling and Resource Extension Drilling
    Total of 85 percussion drill holes for 7,520 metres have been laid out on a 25 x 25 metre grid. The objective is to more than double the quantity of the Measured Mineral Resource. The holes target the 660 m elevation with drill depths up to 100 m from surface and is comparable to the previous Measured Resource grid.

    A subsequent program for potential resource extension is planned for the areas adjacent to the Valencia Main deposit; along strike to the west, on the hinge zone to the south, and north of the Main deposit at the Jolie Zone.
  2. Pit Design Modeling
    The updated resource block model is used to assess open pit economic models. Pit slope design parameters are being reviewed to include lithological logging and geomechanical test work from additional drilling.
  3. Column Leaching Process Optimization Work
    Column Leach tests are presently underway at SGS in South Africa where the columns have been emptied and final analyses and data is pending. The next phase of testing will assess systematic processes to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of extracting the uranium mineralisation from the ore using sulphuric acid solutions.
  4. Process Design
    DRA Global were appointed as the study contractor to deliver engineering to support preliminary cost estimates for a heap leach process. Ongoing engineering and optimisation continues.
  5. Bulk Sampling
    After site assessment and selection, a detailed plan is being drawn up to develop a box cut with the objective of retrieving approximately 20,000 tonnes of typical run-of-mine, fresh and representative sample material from the deposit.

Qualified Persons Statement for Metallurgy
Mr Aveshan Naidoo is a Specialist Engineer: Hydromet and Economics, for DRA South Africa Projects (Pty) Ltd of Building 33, Woodlands Office Park, 20 Woodlands Drive, Woodlands, Sandton, 2080. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration at the University of Witwatersrand. He is a registered Professional Engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Registration No. 20130523). Mr Naidoo has been practising his profession continuously since 2008 and has 16 years of experience across a range of African projects. He is familiar with NI 43-101 and, by reason of his education, experience, and professional registrations, he fulfils the requirements of an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Qualified Persons Statement for Mineral Resource
The information in this release that relates to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Norasa Project is based on information compiled or reviewed by Dr Guy Freemantle of The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., Johannesburg, South Africa. The MSA Group are independent consultants to the Norasa Project, Namibia.  Dr Freemantle holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and a PhD in Geology, both at the University of the Witwatersrand. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists (892905); a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (965392); and is registered with SACNASP (Registration 117527). Dr Freemantle has practiced his profession continuously for 14 years and has sufficient experience and knowledge that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaken to fulfil requirements of a Qualified Person as per NI 43-101. Dr Freemantle consents to this release in the form and context in which it appears.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations.  For additional information please contact:

Pine van Wyk, Country Director, Forsys
email: pine@forsysmetals.com

Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations
email: rparkhouse@forsysmetals.com email: info@forsysmetals.com
phone : +44 7730493432

Nikolas Matysek,  Communications Manager (Canada)
email: nmatysek@forsysmetals.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" , within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar+.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Forsys Metals Corp disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its summer exploration plans for its portfolio of Athabasca Basin uranium projects.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Votes ForVotes Withheld
              Catherine M. Best739,666,794
97.19%		21,395,027
2.81%
              M. Elizabeth Cannon755,414,889
99.26%		5,646,932
0.74%
              N. Murray Edwards734,115,206
96.46%		26,946,615
3.54%
              Christopher L. Fong730,264,360
95.95%		30,797,461
4.05%
              Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin681,630,086
89.56%		79,431,703
10.44%
              Wilfred A. Gobert749,993,920
98.55%		11,067,902
1.45%
              Christine M. Healy759,396,832
99.78%		1,664,989
0.22%
              Steve W. Laut752,522,642
98.88%		8,539,180
1.12%
              Honourable Frank J. McKenna713,843,507
93.80%		47,218,314
6.20%
              Scott G. Stauth755,136,229
99.22%		5,925,592
0.78%
              David A. Tuer721,224,440
94.77%		39,837,382
5.23%
              Annette M. Verschuren757,804,674
99.57%		3,257,147
0.43%




Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
733,200,212
94.14%		45,678,373
5.86%

Votes ForVotes Against
  1. Vote on Share Split of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation be subdivided on a two for one basis.
774,321,586
99.41%		4,556,996
0.59%

Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
748,228,501
98.31%		12,833,315
1.69%

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Further Details Regarding Share Split

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural") announced today that it has set June 3, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the previously announced two for one split of its common shares (the "Share Split"). The Share Split was approved by shareholders of Canadian Natural at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2024. On June 10, 2024 (the "Payment Date"), shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date will receive one additional share for every one common share held.

As of the close of markets on May 2, 2024, Canadian Natural had 1,068,104,423 common shares issued and outstanding. Adjusted for the Share Split, there would have been 2,136,208,846 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Related News

Resource Investing

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Silver Investing

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

×