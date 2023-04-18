



Overview Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA), is a Vancouver-based uranium exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective assets in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin region. Cosa’s five uranium projects comprise more than 100,000 hectares of land within or proximal to Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. Each project captures portions of highly prospective northeast trending uranium corridors and district-scale structural corridors, such as the Cable Bay and Grease River Shear Zones and the Larocque Trend. The Athabasca Basin region is well known for hosting some of the world’s largest and highest-grade uranium deposits within these prominent and continuous magnetic low corridors; examples include Cameco’s McArthur River mine and IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit. All of Cosa’s projects are considered underexplored and boast strong potential to host world-class uranium deposits. Supported by a team of technically focused and successful geologists and mining executives, Cosa believes that a combination of new ideas and aggressive exploration in underexplored areas has the potential to yield the next Tier 1 uranium discovery.

Left to Right: Steve Blower, Andy Carmichael, Craig Parry, and Justin Rodko. Recipients of the AME Colin Spence Award for 2022. Cosa has strategically assembled a management team with a history of success in the Athabasca Basin. With well over a century of combined uranium experience, Cosa’s management team has been involved with several uranium discoveries in recent years. Chairman Steve Blower was part of the discovery team behind 92 Energy’s Gemini zone, IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit, and Denison’s Gryphon deposit. For his role in the Hurricane discovery, he was co-recipient of the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration, alongside fellow Cosa team members Andy Carmichael, Justin Rodko and Craig Parry.

Uranium Markets With the world's shift away from fossil fuels, nuclear power has been gaining popularity in recent years. As of now, there are around 440 nuclear reactors globally, consuming roughly 62,500 tonnes of uranium (tU) per year, and the demand for the metal is only growing as more reactors come online. This has created a consistent and growing need for new sources of uranium to keep up with the increasing demand. This rise in long-term demand for uranium has resulted in a growing spot price, with uranium prices increasing by 14.43 percent since the beginning of 2022. Spot prices peaked in March/April 2022 as a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and have since dropped, although they remain in a long-term uptrend beginning early in 2018. Given the current geopolitical climate in pursuit of cleaner power and reduced carbon emissions, nuclear power has become increasingly popular as an alternative to fossil fuels. It’s clear that new sources of uranium are necessary to meet the growing demand for the metal, which is now included as one of the Canadian Government’s 31 critical minerals. In addition to a strong focus on uranium exploration and commitment to ESG practices, Cosa Resources also prioritizes strong corporate governance. The company believes that effective corporate governance is essential for building and maintaining trust with investors and stakeholders, as well as ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of their business. To support this goal, Cosa Resources has established a strong board of directors with diverse backgrounds and expertise. The board provides oversight and guidance on key strategic and operational decisions, and they are responsible for ensuring that the company operates in compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, and ethical standards. Cosa has additional support from Inventa Capital Corporation, a privately held merchant bank that specializes in financing and supporting companies that explore for and develop mineral deposits to fuel and support global energy and technology needs.

Key Projects Cosa’s uranium projects comprise over 100,000 hectares of land between five properties located within or proximal to Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. All five projects capture portions of highly prospective northeast trending uranium corridors and district-scale structural corridors such as the Cable Bay and Grease River Shear Zones and the Larocque Trend. The Athabasca Basin is well known for hosting some of the world's largest and highest-grade uranium deposits within these prominent and continuous magnetic low corridors; examples include Cameco’s McArthur River mine and IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit. Only 18 historical drill holes have been completed on Cosa’s projects, 16 of which were completed on the Ursa project which boasts over 60 kilometers of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone and is still considered severely underexplored. Ursa has not been drilled since 2002 and the most recent drilling on any Cosa project was completed on the Helios grounds in 2007. All of Cosa’s uranium projects are 100 percent owned.

Cosa Resources Corp. Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Projects

Ursa The Ursa project comprises 57,000 hectares and is located approximately 45 kilometers west of Cameco’s McArthur River uranium mine. The property covers more than 60 kilometers of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Much of the strike length is completely untested, and Ursa is considered significantly underexplored given the proven existence of geophysically conductive trends, structurally disrupted sandstone and basement lithologies, and elevated uranium. Ursa and the Cable Bay Shear Zone represent one of the last remaining highly prospective and significantly underexplored analogy to some of the better-known uranium corridors such as the Larocque and Collins Bay trends. The depth of the sub-Athabasca unconformity is expected to range between 600 and 975 meters.

Ursa Project

Helios The 12,835-hectare Helios project is located 14 kilometers south of the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin. The project comprises two target areas: The northern target area covers the extension of two sub-parallel conductive trends flanking a central magnetic high as indicated by a 2005 airborne electromagnetic survey. The Ware’s Uranium Occurrence, located roughly six kilometers on strike and to the north of Helios, is a zone of outcropping sandstone cut by uranium-bearing fracturing. Limited follow-up drilling determined that fracturing penetrated the full thickness of the Athabasca sandstone which indicates the potentially significant structural corridor. No drilling has tested this system on the Helios project, though a 2007 drill hole was completed roughly four kilometers north of Helios which intersected favorable illitic and chloritic clay alteration signatures. Depth to the unconformity at the northern target area is expected to be between 375 and 500 meters.

The southern target area covers 15 kilometers of the Grease River Shear Zone (GRSZ), a major east-northeast trending basement structure corridor; the Fond du Lac uranium deposit, located 29 kilometers northeast of Helios, is interpreted to be related to this corridor. Drilling immediately east of Helios had identified a sub-Athabasca unconformity offset of up to 30 meters. Only two drill holes have been completed on the property, yet historical electromagnetic and DC-resistivity surveys have defined approximately five kilometers of basement-hosted conductivity associated with the GRSZ, with the potential for another 10-kilometer extension to the west-southwest. The depth of the unconformity at the southern target area is interpreted to be between 445 and 850 meters.

Helios Project

Orion The Orion property is located approximately 34 kilometers northwest of the McArthur River uranium mine and is an interpreted extension of Larocque uranium corridor and a splay off the Cable Bay Shear Zone. The property is characterized by a north-south zone of low magnetic susceptibility with historical electromagnetic conductors that wraps around to the east at its north end, implying prospective structural complexity. The property has never been drilled and nearby historical drilling suggests the depth to the sub-Athabasca unconformity is between 750 and 900 meters.

Charcoal Charcoal comprises over 21,000 hectares and is located 52 kilometers northeast of Cameco’s Rabbit Lake – Eagle Point mine operation. The property sits within a prominent magnetic low anomaly that extends northeast from the mine. Historical assessment records indicate the presence of numerous airborne electromagnetic conductors, possibly indicating the presence of graphitic metasediments and associated brittle faults which are often associated with uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin. The property is eight kilometers up-ice from a historical radioactive boulder field. As Charcoal is beyond the basin edge, there is no overlying sandstone.

Castor Castor, like Charcoal, lies beyond the Athabasca Basin edge and therefore has no overlying sandstone cover. The property is located 55 kilometers north of Cameco’s Rabbit Lake – Eagle Point uranium mine. Castor is located at the intersection of a prominent northeast-trending magnetic low anomaly that is roughly parallel to the Eagle Point – Collins Bay magnetic low at Charcoal and an east-west trending magnetic low anomaly.

Charcoal and Castor Projects