Sierra Nevada Gold

SNX to Follow up 1270 g/t Silver Intercept in Hole BHD006 at Blackhawk, Nevada, USA

Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce plans to follow up drill hole BHD006 which returned up to 1270 g/t silver at Endowment Mine, part of its Blackhawk Epithermal project in Nevada, USA.

Highlights

  • Sierra Nevada to review potential for a large, high-grade epithermal silver-dominated vein system.
  • Previously drilled core hole BHD006 returned 5m at 479 g/t Ag within a larger mineralised zone of 12m at 219 g/t Ag from 250m beneath the Endowment mine at its Blackhawk Epithermal Project in Nevada, USA.1
  • This high-grade intercept is situated 150m vertically below the deepest portion of the historic mine and includes higher grade intersections of:
    • 0.5m at 1270g/t Ag from 256.5m
    • 1m at 823g/t Ag from 257m
    • 1m at 654g/t Ag from 258m
  • These silver intercepts are associated with very high-grade lead-zinc-gold (see table 1), demonstrating the potential for extremely high value ore.
  • Potential for a company-making silver discovery at Blackhawk, where SNX has identified 22.5-line kilometres of high-grade silver-gold-lead-zinc veins.1
  • Two shallow oxide resources (historic, non-JORC) estimated at Silver Gulch and Morning Star.1
  • SNX has recently defined several high priority drill targets, and a multi-hole drill program is permitted.

SNX Executive Chairman Peter Moore said“These results which returned up to 1270 g/t silver from Blackhawk are very promising, coming from a vast and extensive vein network. We’ve identified 22.5-line kilometres of veins at Blackhawk, but this known mineralisation has sat largely untouched since mining ceased in the area in the 1920s. We have two shallow oxide resources which have not been defined to a JORC-compliant level but this provides us the opportunity to deliver value from an existing project with further drilling and mineral resource definition. Our 20-hole drill program is permitted and ready to drill, providing us with the opportunity to use modern exploration techniques to potential to return further high-grade results and shape this as a company-making discovery for Sierra Nevada.”

SNX has previously identified a large and high-grade intermediate sulphidation epithermal Ag-Au-Pb-Zn vein system, likely related to a large porphyry system located immediately to the south. Partially coincident with the porphyry system, the Blackhawk epithermal project vein system covers about 5km2 and is open under cover to the north and northeast, with 22.5-line km of veins identified to date (see figure 1).1

Figure 1: Oblique view looking north of the Blackhawk Epithermal Project with a 3.5km by 2.5km field of view. The Blackhawk Porphyry project is situated in the foreground with the epithermal system being partially coincident with the porphyry system’s surface expression.2

Previous drilling by SNX beneath the Endowment mine at Blackhawk returned 12m at 219 g/t Ag from 250m including 5m at 479 g/t Ag from 256m. This drill intercept is 150m vertically below the deepest portion of the mine and includes higher grade intersections of:

  • 0.5m at 1270 g/t Ag from 256.5m (21.5% Pb + Zn)
  • 1m at 823g/t Ag from 257m (30.1% Pb + Zn)
  • 1m at 654 g/t Ag from 258m (+50% Pb+ Zn)

As shown in Table 1, the intersection described above comes with considerable polymetallic credits. The complete mineralised intersection of 12m at 219g/t Ag also contains 3.05% Pb and 8.54% Zn across the interval, significantly increasing the potential value of mineralisation within the vein/structures.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sierra Nevada Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Siren Gold

Siren Gold Signs Marketing and Sales Agency Agreement

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and sales agency agreement (the Agreement) with Ocean Partners USA, Inc. (Ocean Partners) for the future sale of gold-antimony concentrate from its Reefton Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report high grade gold assays have been recorded from a recent field mapping and sampling campaign at the Link Zone prospect at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 6).

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

High-Grade Pepper Discovery Extended

Latest high-grade assays from Pepper Gold Prospect, adjacent to the 0.95Moz Never Never Gold Deposit, show increasing ounces per vertical metre potential

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
One kilogram gold bars spilling out of safes in central bank vault.

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves (Updated 2024)

Global central banks own about 17 percent of all the gold ever mined, with reserves topping 36,699 metric tons (MT) as of year-end 2023. They acquired the vast majority in the last 14 years after becoming net buyers of the metal in 2010.

Central banks purchase gold for a number of reasons: to mitigate risk, to hedge against inflation and to promote economic stability. Increased concerns over another global financial crisis have as expected led central banks once again to build up their gold reserves.

In a mid-2023 survey, the World Gold Council (WGC) said that 70 percent of the central bankers it polled expect global gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months. Nearly three-quarters of respondents cited the precious metal’s “long-term store of value” as a guiding factor in gold purchases.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar logo

Analyst Deems Brightstar Resources an Active Agitator Amid “Waiting Game” in WA Gold Fields

Description:

Far East Capital analyst Warwick Grigor breaks down a compelling narrative of why Brightstar Resources ‘stands out from the pack.’

While most operators in the Western Australian goldfields wait patiently by filling up their plants with their own ore, and getting it relegated to the back of the queue, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) refused to be part of the waiting game.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bull jumping.

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

The gold price has hit record levels in 2024, leaving investors wondering just how high it can go.

During a recent webinar presented by the Mining Network, host Simon Catt, asset management director at Arlington Group, was joined by a group of industry veterans who gave their thoughts on where gold and silver may be going.

The group was comprised of Eric Sprott, founder of Sprott Securities and Sprott Asset Management; Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) founder and Chair Emeritus Pierre Lassonde; Ned Naylor-Leyland, gold and silver fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management; Luke Gromen, founder of macroeconomic research firm Forest for the Trees; and Michael Oliver, founder and CEO of technical research firm Momentum Structural Analysis.

Keep reading...Show less

×