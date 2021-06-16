Athabasca Basin uranium companies are working in the world’s highest-grade uranium district. Here’s a brief overview of players in the area.









Uranium market watchers know that Canada’s Athabasca Basin is among the world’s richest uranium jurisdictions and hosts several of the highest-grade uranium deposits on the planet.

Spanning close to 100,000 square kilometers of the Canadian Shield of northern Saskatchewan and Alberta, the Athabasca Basin is a major contributor to Canada’s status as the second largest uranium producer and the third largest in uranium reserves.

Unsurprisingly, the region is home to the world’s largest uranium mine, Cigar Lake, which reports average grades of 14.69 percent U3O8 and accounts for 13 percent of global uranium production.

First commissioned in 2014, Cigar Lake is operated by Uranium major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) which holds a 50 percent stake in the mine. Orano (37.1 percent), Idemitsu Uranium Exploration Canada (7.875 percent) and TEPCO Resources (5 percent) also hold stakes in the mine. Ore from the underground mining property is processed at Orano’s McClean Lake mill, located 70 kilometers from the mine.

Uranium was first discovered in the Athabasca Basin in 1934, and today the region remains a major hot spot for uranium exploration. In recent years, a number of junior uranium companies have made exciting new discoveries in the basin, sparking a staking rush by others looking to get in on the action.

Athabasca Basin uranium exploration companies

The Investing News Network has put together a list of some of the most prominent uranium exploration companies with operations and projects in the Athabasca Basin. The companies are listed in alphabetical order.

is developing the East Preston uranium project near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin. The project is a joint venture with Skyharbour Resources and Dixie Gold (TSXV:DG), both with 15 percent ownership. Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property with a total strike length of over 25 kilometers. The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen’s Arrow deposit and Cameco’s Eagle Point mine.

three uranium exploration projects outside the Athabasca Basin that share similar geology as those basin corridors that host high-grade uranium deposits: Catharsis, Shadow and Hook. The company’s exploration approach is focused on exploring for near-surface, basement-hosted uranium deposits outside of the traditional “unconformity-controlled”-type uranium deposits or what it calls the Athabasca 2.0 model.

3. CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF)

is a project generator that has identified several uranium exploration targets in the Athabasca Basin. The company collectively holds one of the largest land positions in the region with approximately 1.2 million acres in land claims. CanAlaska Uranium’s flagship West McArthur project is a joint venture in partnership with Cameco, with CanAlaska serving as operator.

4. Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

is another uranium company with an extensive presence in the Athabasca Basin. The company has a 90 percent interest in its flagship Wheeler River project, reportedly the largest undeveloped uranium project in the region. Denison has a 22.5 percemt interest in operating the McClean Lake uranium mill as well as interests in NI 43-101 uranium mineral resources at McClean Lake, Midwest and Waterbury Lake. Additionally, the company holds approximately 280,000 hectares of prospective exploration ground in the Athabasca Basin.

is developing it’s wholly-owned Patterson Lake South (PLS) uranium property which hosts the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit. The company’s prefeasibility study shows Triple R has the potential to be one of the lowest cost operating uranium mines in the world.

is a project generator developing a large portfolio of properties, including 14 highly prospective uranium projects across four key regions in the Athabasca Basin: PLS, NE Athabasca Basin, Beaverlodge, and Key Lake. CEO Dev Randhawa and COO Ross McElroy have been instrumental in the discovery and development of a number of significant uranium projects, including Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

has built a diverse mineral portfolio with various base metal and uranium projects in Canada. In northeast fringe of the Athabasca Basin, the company holds the Fir Island uranium property with which Orano Canada (formerly Areva) has a four-year option to acquire up to a 70 percent interest in the project by spending C$6 million in exploration. Forum holds an additional seven uranium properties within the basin region.

a subsidiary of NexGen Energy, has a well-stocked portfolio of more than two dozen early-stage mineral exploration properties in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The company us primarily focused on exploring its Larocque East, Geiger, Radio, and Thorburn Lake properties. IsoEnergy’s 2018 discovery of the Hurricane high-grade uranium deposit at the Larocque East property was the first significant uranium discovery in the region since NexGen’s Arrow discovery. The Thorburn Lake project is located seven kilometers east of the Cigar Lake mine and on-trend.

9. NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Athabasca Basin land-package covers nearly 200,000 hectares mostly centered in the southwestern region of the basin. This includes some of the most notable Athabasca discoveries in recent years, including the high-grade Arrow deposit discovered in 2014, the South Arrow discovered in 2017, the Harpoon discovery of 2016, the Bow discovery of 2015 and the Cannon area discovered in 2016—all of which are located on the NexGen’s 100-percent owned Rook I property.

10. Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU)

has 12 projects in the Athabasca Basin, including its flagship Hook Lake project, a joint venture with Cameco (39.5 percent) and Orano Canada (39.5 percent). Hook Lake hosts the Spitfire uranium discovery and is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium’s Triple R Deposit and NexGen’s Arrow Deposit.

has an extensive pipeline of uranium exploration projects in the region, including six drill-ready projects covering 240,000 hectares. One of those projects is the advanced stage Moore uranium exploration project which is located 15 kilometers east of Denison’s Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River uranium mine. The company also has a joint-venture agreement on the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51 percent interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments.

Davidson River exploration project lies in the southwestern region of the Athabasca Basin and is highly prospective for basement hosted uranium deposits. This early-stage uranium project is along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries, including Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen’s Arrow deposits.

13. Trench Metals (TSXV:TMC)

has the right to acquire a 100-perecent interest in the Gorilla Lake uranium project, which covers nearly 7000 hectares in the northern Athabasca Basin. The company is evaluating targets similar to those present at the Cluff Lake uranium mine, which lies approximately 8 kilometers south of Gorilla Lake. The former mine produced approximately 62.5 million pounds of uranium between 1980 and 2002.

