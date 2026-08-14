



Investor Insight Skyharbour Resources provides exposure to high-grade uranium discovery potential in the Athabasca Basin through its co-flagship Moore and Russell Lake projects, supported by a strategic joint venture with Denison Mines at Russell Lake and a portfolio-wide exploration pipeline of over 30,000 metres of drilling planned for 2026. With ongoing drilling, multiple partner-funded programs, and a large project portfolio advanced through strategic partnerships, the company is positioned to deliver consistent exploration catalysts in a strengthening uranium market.

Overview Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) is a uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin, a region recognized for hosting some of the highest-grade uranium deposits globally. The company employs a hybrid approach, advancing its core projects while partnering on non-core assets through earn-in and joint venture agreements. In 2025, Skyharbour completed 17,728 metres of drilling, including 7,884 metres at Moore and 9,844 metres at Russell Lake. These programs tested multiple target areas and confirmed high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone at Moore while advancing targets at Russell Lake. Skyharbour Resources has expanded its Athabasca Basin land package by staking 46 new mineral claims and increasing its portfolio to 44 uranium projects spanning more than 682,100 hectares. This strengthens one of the largest uranium exploration portfolios in the basin and supports the company’s prospect generator strategy. Skyharbour plans to advance the new properties through option and joint venture partnerships while retaining long-term upside. The company most recentlysigned a definitive option agreement with Purecore Metals, allowing Purecore to earn up to 100 percent interest in the Yurchison uranium property in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. The deal involves staged cash payments, share issuances and exploration expenditures totaling C$4.55 million for a 70 percent stake, with an additional C$6 million required to secure full ownership. An option to form a joint venture remains should Purecore opt for 70 percent. For 2026, exploration is expected to continue across the portfolio, including over 15,000 metres of drilling at Russell Lake and over 30,000 metres across Skyharbour’s broader project portfolio, supported by joint venture and earn-in partners through ongoing programs.

Company Highlights Large-Scale Portfolio : 44 uranium projects covering 682,100 hectares in the prolific Athabasca Basin.

: 44 uranium projects covering 682,100 hectares in the prolific Athabasca Basin. Dual Strategy : Advancing the Moore and Russell Lake projects while utilizing a prospect generator model across secondary assets.

: Advancing the Moore and Russell Lake projects while utilizing a prospect generator model across secondary assets. Denison Joint Venture : Agreement at Russell Lake provides for up to C$61.5 million in total project consideration.

: Agreement at Russell Lake provides for up to C$61.5 million in total project consideration. 2026 Exploration Activity : Over 15,000 metres of drilling at Russell Lake, 8-10,000 metres of drilling at Moore Lake and approx. 6,000 metres of drilling anticipated across the broader project portfolio.

: Over 15,000 metres of drilling at Russell Lake, 8-10,000 metres of drilling at Moore Lake and approx. 6,000 metres of drilling anticipated across the broader project portfolio. High-Grade Results at Moore : Drilling has returned 11.77 percent U₃O₈ over 1.6 metres within 4.84 percent over 4.4 metres.

: Drilling has returned 11.77 percent U₃O₈ over 1.6 metres within 4.84 percent over 4.4 metres. Partner-Funded Model: Agreements represent over $79 million in exploration expenditures, over $22 million in cash payments, and over $30 million in share issuances.

Flagship Projects Moore Uranium Project The Moore Lake Uranium Project comprises 35,705 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin and hosts the 4.7-kilometre Maverick structural corridor. The project has benefited from over $50 million in historical exploration and more than 140,000 metres of drilling, providing a substantial technical foundation. Drilling has intersected high-grade uranium mineralization across multiple zones, including 11.77 percent U₃O₈ over 1.6 metres within 4.84 percent over 4.4 metres, 20.8 percent over 1.5 metres, and 0.72 percent over 17.5 metres, including 1.0 percent over 10.0 metres. These results demonstrate the presence of high-grade uranium mineralization along the Maverick corridor. Recent exploration has also identified the Nomad Zone approximately 1.7 kilometres southwest of the Main Maverick Zone, indicating additional exploration potential. A multi-phased 2026 drill campaign has commenced, which is planned to reach 8,000 to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling at the Maverick Trend and other regional targets. Phase I of the program is expected to consist of approximately 4,000 to 5,000 metres in 10 to 12 drill holes and is underway.

Russell Lake Uranium Project (JV with Denison Mines) The Russell Lake Project covers 73,314 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin and is located between the Key Lake and McArthur River operations. The project includes over 95,000 metres of historical drilling in more than 230 holes, defining multiple target areas and uranium showings. Completed drilling programs have advanced several targets, including the Fork Zone, where results include 0.721 percent U₃O₈ over 2.5 metres, including 2.99 percent over 0.5 metres. Exploration conducted from 2023 through 2025 totals approximately 24,500 metres, contributing to the advancement of multiple priority zones across the project. Skyharbour’s program also includes a large-scale ground electromagnetic survey in 2026, followed by 4,000 to 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in 10 to 14 holes across several high-priority target areas. A strategic agreement with Denison Mines has restructured the project into four joint ventures with up to C$61.5 million in total consideration. Skyharbour retains operatorship and an 80 percent ownership, and exploration programs are expected to continue with over 15,000 metres of fully-funded drilling planned in 2026. Prospect Generator Strategy Skyharbour’s prospect generator model allows the company to advance a large portfolio of uranium projects while limiting direct funding requirements. Through joint venture and earn-in agreements, partners fund exploration activities and provide cash and share consideration. The company’s agreements represent over $79 million in exploration expenditures, over $22 million in cash payments, and over $30 million in share issuances, assuming full earn-in commitments. This structure enables continued advancement of multiple projects while maintaining exposure to exploration success and keeping equity dilution in check. Exploration activity across partner-funded projects is expected to continue in 2026, contributing to ongoing project advancement and potential discovery across the portfolio.