



Overview Skyharbour Resources (TSXV: SYH, OTCQX: SYHBF, Frankfurt: SC1P) is a mineral exploration company that holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is well-positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with over 490,000 hectares of land comprising a total of 23 projects. The company recently optioned from Rio Tinto, now a large strategic shareholder of the company, an initial 51-percent interest and up to a 100-percent interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totalling 73,294 hectares, hosts historical high-grade drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The 100-percent owned co-flagship Moore Lake Project, acquired from Denison Mines in 2016 - now a large strategic shareholder of the company - is located 15 kilometers east of Denison's Wheeler River project, 39 kilometers south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine, and adjacent to the Russell Lake Project. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone including highlight drill results of 6.0 percent U3O8 over 5.9 meters including 20.8 percent U3O8 over 1.5 meters. Skyharbour is actively advancing and drilling these projects with planned and ongoing exploration programs, which includes the recently commenced 10,000-meter drill program at Russell Lake. In addition to offering investors exposure to high-grade uranium discovery potential at its primary projects, Skyharbour leverages its properties through the prospect generator model, with partner companies funding exploration and development at its earlier stage or secondary assets. It is a cost-effective model that facilitates large exploration programs without substantial equity dilution.

In September 2021, Skyharbour announced the initial set of diamond drill results from its 2021 summer diamond drilling program at its 100-percent-owned, 35,705-hectare Moore Uranium Project. The summer/fall 2021 program included 6,598 meters in 19 holes and returned highlights of 2.54 percent U3O8 over 6 meters including 6.80 percent U3O8 over 2 meters in the basement rocks at Maverick East Zone as well as 0.54 percent U3O8 over 19.5 meters including 4 meters of 2.07 percent U3O8. Skyharbour recently drilled more than 2,400 meters in seven drill holes during the 2022 spring drilling campaign which tested new targets, including Grid Nineteen and Viper, along with a hole drilled at the Maverick East zone. In April 2023, Skyharbour made several acquisitions that brought its total land packages to 504,356 hectares across 24 properties, representing one of the largest project portfolios in the Athabasca Basin. These recent acquisitions included: the Highway Project (1,184 hectares), CBX Project (1,761 hectares), Shoe Project (609 hectares), Snow Project (212 hectares), Elevator Project (9,294 hectares), 914 Project (2,129 hectares), 914N Project (450 hectares), Karin Project (18,383 hectares), and the South Dufferin Project (12,282 hectares). Currently, Skyharbour has joint venture agreements with Orano Canada Inc. (industry leader and France’s largest uranium mining and nuclear fuel cycle company) and Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV:AAZ; OTC:AZURF) on the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, which collectively cover one of the largest land positions in the Paterson Lake region. Orano became a 51-percent joint venture partner with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold after completing an earn-in option at the 49,645-hectare Preston Project by funding exploration and making cash payments. Meanwhile, Azincourt earned a 70-percent stake in the 20,647-hectare East Preston Project by issuing shares, spending $2.5 million on exploration, and paying $1 million in cash to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Azincourt recently completed a winter 2023 drill program consisting of 3,066 meters in 13 drill holes, with assays pending. The priority of the drill program was to continue to evaluate the alteration zones and elevated uranium identified in the winter of 2022 with a focus on the G, K, H and Q Zones Skyharbour has signed a definitive agreement with ASX-listed Valor Resources on its Hook Lake Uranium Project (previously called North Falcon Point). Under the agreement, Valor can earn-in 80 percent of the project by spending $3.5 million on exploration and making $475,000 in cash payments over three years, as well as issuing 233,333,333 million shares to Skyharbour. Valor Resources completed a 1,757-meter diamond drilling program in six holes at the Hook Lake Uranium Project and commenced an airborne gravity survey in May 2022, with plans to drill in 2023. In addition, Skyharbour has an active partnership with CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75 percent of the project through $4 million in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project, whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70 percent of the project through $5 million in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30 percent of the project through a payment of $7.5 million in cash and $7.5 million worth of shares. Skyharbour announced two new earn-in option agreements with Yellow Rocks Energy, a private Australian entity, to option the Wallee and Usam Island projects, and Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project, bringing the total to seven partner companies. With these various earn-in option agreements and joint venture partnerships, Skyharbour can expect more than $34 million in exploration expenditures, more than $22 million in stock and around $15 million in cash payments made to the company, assuming the partner companies earn-in at their respective projects. A world-class management and geological team lead Skyharbour Resource. The team brings years of expertise in uranium exploration, energy industries, corporate finance and capital markets. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the uranium market’s resurgence with strong potential for resource growth and new discoveries at its project base. Skyharbour’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favorable jurisdictions.

Company Highlights Holds one of the largest project porfolios within the Athabasca Basin with more than 500,000 hectares of land across 24 projects

The co-flagship Moore Uranium project is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property in the eastern Athabasca Basin near existing infrastructure with known high-grade uranium mineralization and significant discovery potential; high-grade drill results include 21 percent U3O8 over 1.5 meters within 6 percent U3O8 over 6 meters

Skyharbour recently acquired the 73,294-hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which is a prospective exploration property strategically situated between the company’s Moore Uranium project (to the east), Denison Mines’ Wheeler River project (to the west), and between Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River Projects in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour also has a 100 percent interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project, which contains an NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7 million pounds of U3O8 at 0.03 percent and 5.3 million pounds of thorium dioxide at 0.023 percent

Joint venture with Orano Canada at the Preston Project. Orano successfully earned-in a 51 percent interest in the project by spending C$4.8 million in exploration costs and making cash payments totalling C$100,000

Another joint venture was completed with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Uranium Project. Azincourt earned-in a 70 percent interest by spending C$2.5 million on exploration, a cash payment of C$500,000 and issuing 4.5 million shares

Skyharbour has five active earn-in option agreements with Valor Resources, Basin Uranium, Medaro Mining, Yellow Rocks Energy, and Tisdale Clean Energy, at the Hook Lake, Mann Lake, Yurchison, Wallee & Usam, and South Falcon East Projects, respectively

The signed option agreements and joint ventures total more than C$34 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, just under C$15 million in cash payments, and more than $22 million in partner equity issued to Skyharbour, assuming all of the partners complete their earn-ins

Skyharbour has a notable shareholder base including Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML; NYSE:DNN), Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) ETF, Global X Uranium ETF (URA), Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (HURA), Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) and significant insider ownership

Led by a strong management and geological team with track record of success

Five exploration/drill programs are underway or recently completed by Skyharbour and partner companies with plans for more programs set to commence in 2023

Skyharbour will continue to execute its prospect generator model by acquiring projects at attractive valuations and forming joint-ventures to advance secondary projects

In April 2023, Skyharbour acquired eight new prospective uranium exploration properties comprising 34,022 hectares, and the 12,282-hectare South Duffering Project.

Key Projects Uranium Projects - Saskatchewan Skyharbour Resources has a dominant uranium property portfolio of 465,502 hectares in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has 18 top-tier exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin which include the co-flagship Moore Lake and Russell Lake projects. Other projects include the South Falcon, South Falcon East, Preston, East Preston, Mann Lake, Hook Lake, Yurchison, Wallee, Usam Island, South Dufferin, Pluto Bay, Riou River, Foster River, Highway, Highrock West and Highrock East Projects.

Russell Lake The Russell Lake Project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totalling 73,294 hectares strategically located between Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River Projects and adjoining Denison’s Wheeler River Project to the west and Skyharbour’s Moore Uranium Project to the east. Highway 914, which services the McArthur River mine, runs through the western extent of the property and greatly enhances accessibility. Similarly, a high-voltage powerline is situated alongside Highway 914. Skyharbour’s acquisition of Russell Lake creates a large, nearly contiguous block of highly prospective uranium claims totalling 108,999 hectares between the Russell Lake and the Moore uranium projects. The company commenced its The company commenced its inaugural winter drill program at the 73,294-hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project with a minimum of 10,000 meters of diamond drilling in 18 to 20 drill holes over several phases and is fully funded and permitted for the drilling. The first phase of drilling will consist of 3,000 meters to follow up on notable historic exploration and findings, as well as to test additional targets with the potential to generate new discoveries.

Moore Lake

Skyharbour owns 100 percent of the 35,705-hectare co-flagship Moore Uranium project located 42 kilometers northeast of the Key Lake mill, approximately 15 kilometers east of Denison’s Wheeler River project, and 39 kilometers south of Cameco’s McArthur River mine. Unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization was discovered on the property at the Maverick Zone in the early 2000s at relatively shallow depths. Skyharbour has carried out several drill programs with multiple holes intersecting high-grade uranium mineralization over the 4.7-kilometer-long Maverick corridor. The company recently completed a 2,467-meter spring 2022 diamond drill program consisting of seven drill holes. Skyharbour The company recently completed a 2,467-meter spring 2022 diamond drill program consisting of seven drill holes. Skyharbour continues to discover and delineate new zones of uranium mineralization at the high-grade Moore Project, with plans to continue drilling in 2023 in conjunction with drilling at Russell Lake.

South Falcon Skyharbour’s 100 percent owned South Falcon Point (previously Way Lake) uranium project spans 32,235 hectares covering nine claims, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake mine. Uranium mineralization discovered to date at South Falcon Point is shallow and is hosted in two geological settings, with the southern half hosting classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors which include EWA and Walker targets.

South Falcon East The South Falcon East Project is a uranium project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour’s larger South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 55 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine. Drilling to date on the entire Falcon Point Project area totals over 22,000 meters in more than 110 holes. More than $15 million has been invested in exploration consisting of airborne and ground geophysics, multi-phased diamond drill campaigns, detailed geochemical sampling and surveys, and ground-based prospecting, culminating in an extensive geological database for the project area. In 2022, the company entered into an In 2022, the company entered into an option agreement providing Tisdale Energy Corp an earn-in option to acquire an initial 51 percent interest and up to a 75 percent interest in the South Falcon East Property. TSX Venture Exchange has granted conditional acceptance for the option agreement in January 2023.

Preston The Preston project is a large 49,635-hectare land position strategically located to the south of and proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project, which is host to the high-grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX: The Preston project is a large 49,635-hectare land position strategically located to the south of and proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project, which is host to the high-grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX: FCU ) Patterson Lake South (PLS) project, which hosts high-grade Triple R deposit. Uranium mineralization in the Patterson Lake area bears a number of similarities to the high-grade uranium deposits in the Eastern part of the Athabasca Basin, like those at the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. The mineralization occurs in structurally disrupted and strongly clay-altered, commonly graphitic pelites and metapelites with narrow felsic segregations/pegmatites.

East Preston

The East Preston project is a large 20,647-hectare land position that the company advances through its prospect generator model. Skyharbour signed an option agreement with Azincourt Energy (TSX-V:AAZ) in 2017 to option 70 percent of a portion of the East Preston project. In 2021, Azincourt earned its interest in the project by completing C$2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of C$1 million in cash payments over the previous four years, as well as issuing a total of 9.5 million common shares of Azincourt divided evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. In March 2023, Azincourt announced the completion of its 2023 winter diamond drilling program. The program consisted of 3,066 meters in 13 holes, with a priority of evaluating alteration zones and elevated uranium identified in the winter of 2022 with a focus on the G, K, H and Q Zones. Assay results are expected to start arriving in May of 2023.

Hook Lake (North Falcon Point) Hook Lake (North Falcon Point) project consists of 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 25,847 hectares. The property has seen extensive historical work, which advantageously allows for fast-tracked exploration. Uranium mineralization discovered to date at the Hook Lake Project is shallow and is characterized by structurally controlled mineralization at the Hook Lake, West Way and Nob Hill target zones. The primary Hook Lake target area at the property’s north end has returned high-grade uranium grab samples of up to 68 percent U3O8 in massive pitchblende veining at surface level. Valor Resources completed the interpretation of Valor Resources completed the interpretation of airborne gravity gradiometry survey data at the Hook Lake uranium project in May-June 2022, which defined 11 new targets.

Mann Lake

The 3,473-hectare (8,582 acre) Mann Lake Uranium Project is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. It is strategically located 25 kilometers southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 kilometers to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. In October 2021, the company entered into an option agreement with Basin Uranium Corp, which provides them an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75 percent interest in the Mann Lake uranium project. Basin Uranium Corp. announced the intersection of significant mineralization from the three-hole Phase 2 drill program at the Mann Lake project A total of 6,279 meters of diamond drilling was completed on the Mann Lake property during the 2022 season.

Yurchison Project The Yurchison Project consists of 11 claims totalling 55,934 hectares in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan. This contiguous set of claims covers an extensive package of Wollaston Supergroup metasediments in an area known for its base metal potential. The northeastern half of the project falls within the Courtenay Lake-Cairns Lake fold belt, which contains numerous lead-zinc-silver showings while the remainder is along trend to the north-northeast of the Janice Lake copper deposit and numerous other base metal showings in the “Wollaston Copperbelt”. In 2022, Skyharbour’s partner company Medaro Mining commenced an

South Dufferin In 2022, Skyharbour’s partner company Medaro Mining commenced an airborne geophysical survey at its Yurchison uranium property. Helicopter-borne aeromagnetic, horizontal gradiometric, radiometric, and VLF-EM surveys covered a total of 7,117 line kilometers at 50-meter line spacing. Skyharbour Resources acquired 100 percent of the South Dufferin Uranium project in 2023 from Denison Mines Corp. The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares (30,349 acres) over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

Other projects Riou River - 18,227 hectares along the Riou River within the Athabasca Basin

- 18,227 hectares along the Riou River within the Athabasca Basin Pluto Bay - 27,918 hectares northeast of Black Lake hosting numerous uranium showings and several EM conductors east of the regional Black Lake Fault

- 27,918 hectares northeast of Black Lake hosting numerous uranium showings and several EM conductors east of the regional Black Lake Fault Wallee - 20,765 hectares, approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point deposit, numerous untested EM conductors coinciding with significant magnetic and/or gravity lows in the Wollaston Domain

- 20,765 hectares, approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point deposit, numerous untested EM conductors coinciding with significant magnetic and/or gravity lows in the Wollaston Domain Usam Island - 42,186 hectares, approximately 21 kilometers northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point deposit, contains numerous EM conductors situated along significant magnetic lows of the Wollaston Domain

- 42,186 hectares, approximately 21 kilometers northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point deposit, contains numerous EM conductors situated along significant magnetic lows of the Wollaston Domain Foster River - 37,529 hectares, southwest and adjoining Skyharbour's Falcon Point South project, numerous uranium showings up to 1.25 percent U3O8

- 37,529 hectares, southwest and adjoining Skyharbour's Falcon Point South project, numerous uranium showings up to 1.25 percent U3O8 Highway Project - 1,184 hectares property with highway 905 running through the claims, between Michael Lake and Wollaston Lake

- 1,184 hectares property with highway 905 running through the claims, between Michael Lake and Wollaston Lake Highrock East - 5,714 hectares covering a portion of Highrock Lake, just to the west of the Foster River project

- 5,714 hectares covering a portion of Highrock Lake, just to the west of the Foster River project Highrock West - 2,028 hectares near Highrock Lake