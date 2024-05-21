- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Yalgoo Fieldwork Commences Over Main Target Areas
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of fieldwork at its Yalgoo lithium projects. Target delineation work includes tenement - wide soil and rock chip sampling over the main target areas previously identified by machine learning (ML) in the northern part of the Yalgoo project and the southeastern part of the Yalgoo West project. A total of 930+ soil samples will be collected on a 200x200m grid for Yalgoo and on a 100x200m grid for Yalgoo West (subject to pending land access approvals).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fieldwork commenced at the Yalgoo lithium projects
- Large scale soil and rock chip sampling program underway
- First phase to test main ML targets with almost 1000 soil samples to be collected
- Proximate to known lithium occurrences
The two projects are located within the northern part of the Yalgoo-Singleton greenstone belt (YSGB) in the Murchison province. Both sequences are typical greenstones consisting of submarine tholeiitic and high-Mg basalt lava flows, large intrusive gabbro bodies overlain by BIF and volcanic rocks with minor ultramafic and felsic rocks. The greenstone belt is intruded and bounded by granitoids, predominantly granodiorite and monzogranite to tonalite with minor syenogranite. Pegmatites associated with the granites are recognised throughout the project area and especially along the granite greenstone contacts.
Tectonically the greenstone is bounded by major faults and shear zones, with the major Mulloo and Wagga Wagga Shear Zones on the eastern contact covered by the Yalgoo project and the major Salt River Shear Zone covered by the Yalgoo West project. Premier1 (utilising SensOre ML technology) identified a large, predicted lithium target within a region not previously highlighted for its lithium exploration potential. During target analysis lithium mineralised LCT pegmatites were identified by a number of adjoining companies, including Firetail Resources and Zenith Minerals, validating the emerging potential of the area for LCT pegmatites.
At Yalgoo, the predicted target forms a large cluster of Li prospectivity that was previously unidentified and untested representing lithium potential over the northern portion of the greenstone belt. Additionally, the eastern portion of the project is prospective for VMS copper and zinc. At Yalgoo West another cluster of Li prospectivity predicted unidentified and untested lithium potential over the western portion of the greenstone belt.
The greater Yalgoo project area encompasses two joint ventures. In the eastern portion of the project area (Yalgoo), Premier1 has the rights to earn up to 70% of all commodities except Rare Earth Elements in a farm-in announced on 12 May 2023 with Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS). In the western portion of the project area (Yalgoo West), the Company is in a farm in with Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL) where Premier1 may earn 80% of lithium rights by spending announced 7 November 2023..
The next steps on the broader Yalgoo project involve extensive target delineation activities to generate drilling targets for the second half of 2024.
Figure 1: Regional geological map of the greater Yalgoo project area including identified ML targets.
Figure 2: Planned first phase soil samples over greater Yalgoo project area.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Premier1 Lithium
Overview
Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) is an Australian company focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia. The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
Premier1 employs artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to choose its lithium prospects. Through a data-driven approach, the company can strategically allocate resources to prioritize the most promising targets.
The company’s portfolio comprises one wholly-owned project and three other projects with joint venture (JV) partners. The wholly owned Abbotts North project is its flagship asset, with the Buttamiah Prospect as the primary area of focus. The Buttamiah Prospect is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
The other three JV projects are: 1) Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project, with JV partners Venture Minerals and Firetail; 2) Montague Project, with JV partner Gateway Mining; and 3) Gecko North Project, with JV partner LithGold.
Western Australia represents one of the best jurisdictions for lithium exploration. The state offers a stable investment environment supported by a transparent regulatory system, access to export markets, and minimal barriers to international trade. Archean cratons in the region are the most prospective and represent some of the world’s largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. The company’s Abbotts North Project is in the Archean cratons making it a sought-after lithium asset.
According to the Office of the Chief Economist within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Western Australia is projected to possess around 10 percent of the global lithium hydroxide refining capacity by 2024. That projection is expected to further increase to over 20 percent of the global lithium refining capacity by 2028.
Lithium as a mineral is in great focus, given its application in batteries for electric vehicles. It represents the most in-demand metal required for the energy transition. The global shift away from fossil fuels is ongoing, which should fuel demand for lithium in the next decade. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global battery and minerals supply chains must expand by 10 times to meet the demand in 2030. This should benefit lithium which remains a key battery ingredient.
Projections by mining giant Albemarle suggest that lithium demand will reach 3.7 million tons by 2030 driven by favorable government policies in many countries aimed at phasing out new internal combustion engine car sales. As the global demand for lithium continues to expand, Premier1’s exploration and development initiatives are well-timed, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the swiftly growing lithium market.
Company Highlights
- Premier1 Lithium is focused on lithium exploration in Western Australia, one of the best jurisdictions in the world for hard rock lithium.
- The company was formed following the restructuring of SensOre Limited. SensOre demerged its non-core software and AI technology business, and the remaining company was rebranded as Premier1 Lithium to focus on the lithium business.
- The company holds a pipeline of promising lithium projects led by its wholly owned flagship project, Abbotts North, and three joint venture projects – Yalgoo and Yalgoo West, Montague and Gecko North.
- The company’s lithium prospects are selected using AI and machine learning. This data-driven approach allows Premier1 to prioritize resource allocation toward the most prospective targets.
- Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-meter RC drilling program at Abbotts North in February 2024. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
- The focus of the drilling program is on the Buttamiah Prospect within the Abbotts North Project, which is characterized by lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences and has returned assays up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
- In addition to Abbotts North, Premier1 has planned extensive exploration work at its JV projects. This includes pegmatite mapping and sampling, as well as soil and auger geochemistry to delineate drill targets at Montague and Yalgoo beginning the second half of 2024.
- Premier1 Lithium offers investors an attractive way to benefit from the growing demand for lithium.
Key Projects
Abbotts North Project
Abbotts North is the company’s 100 percent-owned flagship lithium project. This project is situated in the Abbotts Greenstone Belt region, which has not been previously explored for lithium. The Buttamiah prospect, the key target area within the Abbotts North, has shown confirmed pegmatite occurrences that yield up to 1.25 percent lithium oxide at the surface.
Several parallel lithium-bearing pegmatites have been mapped and sampled at the Buttamiah Prospect. The individual pegmatites exhibit an average width ranging from 2 meters to 3 meters and can be followed along a strike length of up to 350 meters. The main Buttamiah Prospect extends over a total area of 1.5 kilometers.
Premier1 is on track to commence a 2,000-metre RC drilling program in February 2024, designed to test the depth and extent of the mineralized pegmatite field at the Buttamiah Prospect. All the environmental and heritage approvals required for the drilling program have been received.
Several additional priority targets have been identified at the Abbotts North Project following the completion of the initial phase of field mapping, rock chip sampling and soil geochemistry in December 2023. The soil survey results unveiled areas of interest with a geochemical structure similar to those observed over the primary Buttamiah Prospect. Subsequent fieldwork will be undertaken to evaluate these newly identified priority targets and plan for additional heritage clearance surveys.
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West Project
Yalgoo and Yalgoo West are key projects in the company’s lithium portfolio. AI and machine learning were used to identify these projects as having significant potential for lithium. These assets are part of the Greenstone Belt region, which is underexplored. The greenstone belt is characterized by multiple phases of granitic intrusions, including known LCT pegmatites.
Premier1 can earn up to 70 percent of the lithium rights for the Yalgoo project from Venture Minerals and 80 percent of mineral rights (except rare earth elements) from Firetail Resources for the Yalgoo West project.
The land access approvals are in place and the company is planning extensive fieldwork, including pegmatite sampling, soil and auger geochemistry, to identify targets for initial drilling beginning H2 2024.
Montague Project
Montague project, located within the Greenstone Belt, is a joint venture between Premier1 and Gateway Mining. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in the JV by meeting certain expenditure criteria. Premier1 has selected tenements within the Montague project for lithium, using AI and machine learning.
The project comprises historical mining leases and is situated in proximity to geological formations that indicate the presence of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Land access approvals are in place for the project and the next steps include pegmatite mapping and sampling, and soil geochemistry, which will be followed by drilling in H2 2024.
Gecko North Project
Gecko North project is a joint venture between Premier1 and LithGold Minerals. The company used AI and machine learning to generate lithium targets at Gecko North. Premier1 can earn up to 80 percent interest in this JV project. This includes earning 51 percent interest by spending $2.5 million over four years, and an additional 29 percent interest by completing a bankable feasibility study.
Land access approvals for this project are in place and the next steps include extending soil geochemistry and shallow drilling to test soil anomaly in H1 of 2024.
Management Team
Richard Taylor – Executive Director and CEO
Richard Taylor is a qualified lawyer and holds an MBA from Cambridge University and a master’s degree in law from ANU. He has more than 15 years of experience and has held several senior leadership roles in the resource sector. Previously, he has worked with Terramin Australia, Mineral Deposits, PanAust, MMG, and Oxiana. His experience spans various domains including strategy, business development and governance.
Anja Ehser - Non-Executive Director
Anja Ehser is a geologist with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector in Europe, and Canada, focusing on base, precious and battery metals. She has held several senior leadership roles within the Deutsche Rohstoff Group and its subsidiaries.
Nicholas Limb – Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Limb is a professional geoscientist. He has held senior-level positions in various ASX-listed companies in the gold, mineral sands, and oil and gas sectors. He has rich experience in multiple domains including finance, risk and governance.
Fully-Permitted Drilling Program to Test Priority Gold, Silver and Lithium Targets at Corvette River in Quebec
19-hole diamond drilling program expanded to include new high-grade gold & silver targets of up to 29.7 g/t gold & 44.1 g/t silver, along a22km strike within the prolific Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received all permitting approvals for an extensive new drilling and trenching program to test key high-grade gold/silver/copper targets and key lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites identified within the Company’s Corvette River Project, along strike and on a parallel belt to the world-class Corvette Lithium Project of Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT)1 in Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1).
Metals Australia has received all required permitting approvals for a major new drilling and trenching program. This fully-funded program will test new high-grade gold and silver targets and priority lithium bearing (LCT) pegmatite targets at the Company’s Corvette River Project.
The Project is along strike and on a parallel belt to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class Corvette Lithium Project1 on the prolific Lac Guyer greenstone belt in the tier-one global mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1).
High-Grade Gold with Silver and Copper Targets (see Figure 1 for locations):
- East Eade Gold Target on the Corvette South Trend, where previous rockchip sampling2 across a 300m wide complex fold-closure, never before drill-tested, included assays of up to 29.7 g/t gold (Au) and 12 g/t Au2 (see Figure 2).
- West Eade Gold Target on the Corvette South Trend (see Figure 3), which produced historical assays of up to 11.45g/t Au2 and more recent rockchip sampling results including 3.37 g/t Au over 3m2.
- Felicie Gold-Silver-Copper Target on the Corvette Trend (see Figure 1), where previous rockchip sampling produced grades of up to 4.16 g/t Au, 44.1 g/t silver (Ag) and 0.23% copper (Cu)2 from a zone of 180m strike-length open in all directions, and never before drill-tested.
Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets (see Figure 1 for locations):
- CR1 Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) Pegmatite3 which has been mapped over a 1.6km strike- length and across a 100m thick zone within the Company’s Felicie tenements. CR1 is located on the Corvette (CV) Lithium Trend, 2.5km west of the Patriot Battery Metals’ (ASX: PMT) CV9 pegmatite, which includes a 100m drill-intersection of spodumene-bearing pegmatite4 (Figure 1).
- CS1 LCT Pegmatite5 which produced high lithium results of 370ppm Li and 290ppm Li from the only two first-pass samples collected from the outcropping coarse-grained LCT pegmatite, located on the western side of the West Eade property (Figure 1). The two samples are located 44m apart on a north-south section, which indicates a more than 40m thick pegmatite zone, which remains open to both the east and west.
Figure 1: MLS’s Corvette River Project - key gold & lithium targets with proposed drilling on geology and magnetics
Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:
“We are delighted to have received all necessary approvals to advance this priority drilling and trenching program at our Corvette River Project, which is located within one of Canada’s most prospective lithium, gold, and base metals regions.
In addition to the highly-prospective lithium pegmatite targets we have identified analogous to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class Corvette Trend lithium deposits, we have also identified multiple new high- grade gold and silver target zones based on our geological team’s extensive re-interpretation of previous rockchip sampling results and magnetics. Significantly, these high-grade targets are located along Quebec’s highly-endowed Lac Guyer greenstone belt which, apart from the Corvette lithium discovery, also hosts many significant gold and silver deposits including Newmont Corp’s ~215,000 ounce per annum Eleonore gold mine6.
With the permitting now in place, Metals Australia is in the final stages of operational planning, budgeting, and contracting with our full-service exploration contractor, Magnor Exploration, to commence the drilling and trenching program as soon as possible.
I’d like to acknowledge the great work of the team at Magnor for working diligently with all required stakeholders, including members of the Cree First Nations community and the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MRNF) to apply, consult and achieve permit approvals as quickly as they have. This has all occurred in a positive and collaborative manner and we are now looking forward to demonstrating our credentials as a responsible explorer.
Supported by the Company’s extensive cash reserves, the initiation of the Corvette River drilling and trenching program is a further demonstration of the board’s strategy to accelerate exploration and development across its suite of assets in Canada and Australia in the wake of the recent strategic workshops to identify our next development project after the Lac Rainy graphite project. In addition to Corvette River and Lac Rainy, we expect to provide further announcements over the Quarter regarding plans we are finalising to unlock value from our other exploration assets, which we believe will provide catalysts for a valuation re-rating of Metals Australia shares, which are trading well below cash backing.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for an equity raising of A$14 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) at A$0.23 per share.
- Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$14 million at A$0.23 per share
- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors, with the Placement oversubscribed
- Funds will be used for the further development of the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project (HMW) in Argentina, corporate overheads and working capital
- HMW phase 1 developments costs; and
- Corporate overheads, working capital and transaction costs
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Petra Capital Pty Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “We are delighted with the support for the Placement and welcome a number of new investors to the register. In addition, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.
Funds raised from the Placement will allow the Company to further progress negotiations to complete the already advanced development of its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina. We look forward to putting investors funds to work.”
Placement
The Company has received firm commitments for a Placement of A$14 million at A$0.23. Participants under the Placement will also receive one new unlisted option for every two shares subscribed (New Options). New Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting of the Company to be held in early to mid-July 2024. New Options will have an exercise price of A$0.35 and an expiry date two years from their issue.
Under the Placement, the Company will issue 56,521,740 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at A$0.23 per share (New Shares) (39,718,322 under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and 16,803,418 under ASX Listing Rule 7.1) plus, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, 28,260,870 New Options , raising a total of A$13 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. Additionally, Galan directors will be subscribing for up to 4,347,828 New Shares plus 2,173,914 New Options on the same terms raising a total of A$1 million (before costs) (“Director Placement”) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming General Meeting (GM).
The issue price of A$0.23 per share, represents a 20.7% discount to the last closing price of A$0.29 on 15 May 2024 and a 23.8% discount to the 10-day VWAP of A$0.3018 as at the same date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Priority Targets Confirmed at Great Bear Lake (Radium Point) U-Cu- Au-Ag Project in Readiness for Field Activities to Commence
Ongoing data digitisation reveals additional high priority targets
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign in Northwest Territories and Nunavut, Canada. The Company has now prioritised a number of highly prospective targets, which includes additional targets from the initial review of the southern half of the Great Bear Lake Project, Northwest Territories, as new areas are realised through the digitisation and GIS integration of historic datasets.
Highlights:
- Priority targets will include:
- Thompson Showing: a high-grade polymetallic area south of the historic Echo Bay and Eldorado mines that includes untested U anomalies from prior airborne radiometry surveys. Historic rock chips include 14.15% U3O8, 6.22g/t Au, 122g/t Ag.
- Hunter Bay Extension (Sloan): The target is immediately along strike from the historic (non JORC/NI 43-101) estimate of 100,000t at 8.4% Cu at the Sloan Deposit1. Limited sampling in 2006 returned up to 1.69% Cu and 321ppm U3O8 along the NE extension of the vein complex.
- Sparkplug Lake: An E/W trending structure adjacent to an obvious caldera collapse feature similar to the NICO and Sue Dianne IOCG deposits2. Historic grab samples span a strike length of 1.8km returning up to 8.28g/t Au, 44g/t Ag and 3.97% Cu. Several structures of similar orientation exist for a further 2.5km south.
- Spud Bay: Lies along strike from the historic Bonanza Silver Mine3, striking NW/SE between granite and monzodiorite hosts several high grade, Ag, Cu, Co, Zn occurrences. Historic grab samples include 11.7% Cu, 8.3% Zn and 1330g/t Ag and 22.7% Cu and 619g/t Ag.
- Evidence of IOCG and epithermal style mineralisation have been identified in the southern half of the Great Bear Lake Project generating new and additional priority targets:
- Luv Lake: Located 8 km NE of the historic Terra silver mine, a 3km2 IOCG target with historical rock chips that include 10.4% Cu and 23g/t Ag
- OMNI: Located 9.3km east of the Luv Lake target area, a quartz stockwork hosted Au-Cu with historical rock chips that include 5.4% Cu and 4g/t Au
- HD44: Located just 5km SW of the Terra Mine, a polymetallic quartz-carbonate epithermal out cropping vein with historical rock chips that include 2.18% Cu, 1.95% Co and 22.26% Bi
Commenting on the update, White Cliff Managing Director, Troy Whittaker said:
“Historic rock chips results from the southern parts of the Great Bear Lake Project have continued to reveal an underexplored, district scale opportunity which will be assessed during the upcoming 2024 field work. Whilst works continue on this review, these initial results continue to demonstrate the district and regional potential of the entire Project area.
Integration of this historic data, coupled with observations and sample results from the upcoming field program alongside outputs from the MobileMT survey will provide a robust dataset for drill target definition. The diligent and exceptional work done by the team has allowed us to rank priority targets across the Great Bear Lake Project which allow for efficient and appropriate provision of field works and capital allocation ahead of the 2024 season.
Given the target rich environment, and different advancing stages of exploration across the Project, the Company is now in an envious position where it can progress and develop a pipeline of targets“.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2024)
Interest in lithium continues to grow due to its role in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, more and more attention is landing on the top lithium-producing countries.
About 80 percent of the lithium produced globally goes toward battery production, but other industries also consume the metal. For example, 7 percent of lithium is used in ceramics and glass, while 4 percent goes to lubricating greases.
According to the US Geological Survey, lithium use in batteries has increased in recent years due to the use of rechargeable batteries in portable electronic devices, as well as in electric tools, EVs and grid storage applications.
Manufacturers commonly use lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide in these batteries rather than lithium metal. Lithium-ion batteries also include other important battery metals, such as cobalt, graphite and nickel.
As demand for lithium continues to rise, which countries will provide the lithium the world requires? The latest data from the US Geological Survey shows that the world’s top lithium-producing countries are doing their best to meet rising demand from energy storage and EVs — in fact, worldwide lithium production rose sharply from 2022 to 2023, coming in at 180,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium content last year (not including US production), compared to 146,000 MT in 2022.
What are the top lithium-producing countries?
Australia, Chile and China were the top three lithium countries in 2023, and Brazil and Zimbabwe rose significantly in the ranks. Read on for an overview of global lithium production by country. As the EV lithium-ion battery market continues to grow, it’s likely these countries will vie for larger roles in supplying the metal in the years to come.
1. Australia
Mine production: 86,000 MT
Kicking off this lithium production by country list is Australia, which produced 86,000 MT of lithium last year, up from 74,700 MT the year before. Following that increase, it's likely the country's lithium production will see a decline in 2024 as demand for EVs has stalled in the current slowing economic climate, leading to much lower lithium prices. In fact, Australia's lithium miners have already begun to curb production rates.
Who owns Australia's largest lithium mines? The Greenbushes lithium mine in Western Australia is operated by Talison Lithium, a subsidiary that is jointly owned by miners Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466) and IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF). Greenbushes has been in operation for over a quarter of a century, making it the longest continuously running mining area in the state. Mount Marion, a joint venture between Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) and Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460,HKEX:1772), is another key lithium mine in Australia. The mine is located in the Yilgarn Craton, southwest of Kalgoorlie.
Australia also holds over 4.8 million MT of identified JORC-compliant lithium reserves, which puts it behind Chile. It is worth noting that most of the country’s lithium supply is exported to China as spodumene.
2. Chile
Mine production: 44,000 MT
Lithium miners in Chile increased the nation's output from 38,000 MT of lithium in 2022 to 44,000 MT last year, making it the second top lithium producer in the world. Unlike Australia, where lithium is extracted from hard-rock mines, Chile’s lithium is found in lithium brine deposits.
The Salar de Atacama salt flat in Chile generates roughly half the revenue for SQM (NYSE:SQM), a top lithium producer. The Salar de Atacama is also the home of another top lithium brine producer — US-based Albemarle.
In April 2023, market participants and lithium miners were surprised by the Chilean government's plans to nationalize the lithium industry. While ultimately it wasn't a true nationalization, the country is moving to gain controlling stakes in lithium assets in the Salar de Atacama and Maricunga through its state-owned mining company Codelco.
SQM has signed an arrangement with Codelco that will allow it to continue operations in the Salar de Atacama until 2060. The two companies will create a new entity for the operations, with Codelco owning 50 percent plus one share of the company. Albemarle recently agreed to a deal that will give it the option to raise its production quota by meeting certain conditions. In March 2024, Chile also opened over two dozen other salt flats for private investment.
Lithium brine operations in Chile's Salar de Atacama.
Freedom_wanted / Shutterstock
3. China
Mine production: 33,000 MT
China came third for lithium production in 2023, beating fourth place Argentina significantly. The Asian country saw its lithium supply grow to 33,000 MT last year from 22,600 MT the year prior.
China is the largest consumer of lithium due to its electronics manufacturing and EV industries. It also produces more than two-thirds of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and controls most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities. China currently gets the majority of its lithium from Australia, but it is looking to expand its capacity.
In January of this year, China announced the discovery of a massive million-metric-ton lithium deposit in the country's Sichuan Province. However, China's lithium production capacity is unlikely to increase much in 2024 as slowing EV demand in the country has in turn dampened demand for lithium.
4. Argentina
Mine production: 9,600 MT
Lithium producer Argentina’s output ticked up by 3,010 MT from 2022, with the nation putting out 9,600 MT in 2023.
It’s well known that Bolivia, Argentina and Chile make up the Lithium Triangle. Argentina’s Salar del Hombre Muerto district hosts significant lithium brines, and its reserves are enough for at least 75 years.
At present, lithium mining in the country consists of two major brine operations currently in production and 10 projects that are in development. Analysts at consultancy firm Eurasia Group project that Argentina’s lithium production has the potential to grow approximately tenfold by 2027, as per CNBC.
One of the largest lithium miners in Argentina is Arcadium Lithium (ASX:LTM,NYSE:ALTM), the result of the January 2024 merger of Livent and Allkem. The new entity is the third largest lithium producer in the world.
5. Brazil
Mine production: 4,900 MT
Lithium production in Brazil has taken off in the last several years, catapulting it onto the list of the top lithium-producing countries. After achieving output of 400 MT or less from 2011 to 2018, the country’s production hit 2,400 MT in 2019. Brazil saw another significant jump last year, when its lithium output rose by 2,270 MT over 2022's 2,630 MT.
Brazil's government plans to invest more than US$2.1 billion by 2030 into expanding the nation's lithium production capacity. At the state level, in 2023 the Minas Gerais government launched the Lithium Valley Brazil initiative, which is aimed at promoting investment in lithium mining. The program includes four publicly listed lithium companies with assets in the state's Jequitinhonha Valley: Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML), Lithium Ionic (TSXV:LTH,OTCQX:LTHCF), Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF).
6. Zimbabwe
Mine production: 3,400 MT
Zimbabwe's lithium output has grown exponentially in a short space of time. Just a few years ago, in 2021, the African nation's output came in at only 710 MT. As of 2023, that figure has grown by 378 percent to reach 3,400 MT of the battery metal. Total reserves in Zimbabwe stand at 310,000 MT, as per the US Geological Survey.
In December 2022, Zimbabwe banned the export of raw lithium in an effort to build out the nation's capacity to process battery-grade lithium domestically. The ban excludes companies that are already developing mines or processing plants in Zimbabwe. Lithium concentrate is now on track to become Zimbabwe's third biggest mineral export, behind gold and platinum-group metals, reported Reuters in November 2023.
Lithium-producing countries in Africa have attracted much attention from Chinese firms in recent years, especially Zimbabwe. Sinomine Resource Group (SZSE:002738), for example, bought a stake in Zimbabwe's emerging lithium industry with the purchase of the Bikita mine, the African nation's oldest lithium mine.
Zimbabwe's other key lithium mines include Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's (SHA:603799) Arcadia mine and state miner Kuvimba Mining House’s Sandawana mine. A few other advanced lithium projects reached the pilot plant production stage in 2022 and 2023: Premier African Minerals' (LSE:PREM) Zulu lithium-tantalum project; Chengxin Lithium's (SZSE:002240) Sabi Star lithium-tantalum mine; and Lonosphere Investment's open-pit mine in Mataga Mberengwa. Pilot plant stage production is not typically included in total global lithium supply estimates.
6. Canada
Mine production: 3,400 MT
Canada's lithium production for 2023 was on par with Zimbabwe's 3,400 MT. The North American nation substantially increased its production of the battery metal with a rise of more than 553 percent from the previous year.
While Canada is home to a wealth of hard-rock spodumene deposits and lithium brine resources, much of it remains underdeveloped. In an effort to grow a strong North American lithium supply chain for the battery industry, the government has invested in a number of lithium projects, including C$27 million for E3 Lithium (TSXV:ETL,OTCWX:EEMMF), a lithium resource and technology company, and C$1.07 million to Prairie Lithium.
Taking it further, in November 2023, the Canadian government launched the C$1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. The fund seeks to address gaps in the infrastructure required for the sustainable development of the nation’s critical minerals production, including battery metals like lithium.
Canada's efforts were rewarded in early 2024, when BloombergNEF gave the nation the top spot in the fourth edition of its Global Lithium-ion Battery Supply Chain Ranking.
8. Portugal
Mine production: 380 MT
Portugal's lithium production dropped by two-thirds in 2022, coming in at 380 MT compared to 900 MT in the previous year. For 2023, the European nation's lithium output remained at 380 MT. The dramatic decline is attributed to public backlash against the environmental impact of lithium mining.
Most of Portugal's lithium comes from the Gonçalo aplite-pegmatite field. Despite this lithium-producing country’s comparatively low output, Portugal’s lithium reserves stand at 60,000 MT.
9. United States
Mine production: withheld
In the final place on this top lithium-producing countries list is the US, which has withheld production numbers to avoid disclosing proprietary company data. Its only output last year came from two operations: a Nevada-based brine operation, most likely in the Clayton Valley, which hosts Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, and the brine-sourced waste tailings of Utah-based US Magnesium, the largest primary magnesium producer in North America.
There are a handful of major lithium projects underway in the US, including Lithium Americas’ (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) Thacker Pass lithium claystone project, Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) hard-rock lithium project and Standard Lithium’s (TSXV:SLI,OTCQX:STLHF) Arkansas Smackover lithium brine project.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Lancaster Resources Progresses Permitting for Alkali Flat Lithium Project
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FWB:6UF0) is gearing up to drill an exploration well at its Alkali Flat lithium brine project in New Mexico following the receipt of a technically complete letter from the New Mining and Minerals Division pertaining to its permit application.
“Hopefully we can get started within the next 30 to 60 days,” said CEO Penny White. “Basically we'll be doing our exploratory well, which is really just a drill that will go down about 700 meters. And what we'll be able to do is explore that to really interesting targets that we've delineated through all of our exploratory work to date, and one is about 100 meters down.”
White explained that the Alkali Flat project is a compelling asset due to its high lithium concentrations and potential for environmentally friendly production methods.
“Alkali Flat has everything that you would want to see in a really big, productive, commercially viable brine deposit. And it also had the second highest concentration of brine in the surface sediment samples,” White said.
Watch the full interview with Penny White, president and CEO of Lancaster Resources, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FWB:6UF0). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lancaster Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lancaster Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lancaster Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Galan Builds Inventory with 1,000t LCE, Advances HMW Project
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) reported a contained inventory of 1,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina, according to an article by The West Australian.
Galan’s HMW project has reached 33 percent completion with total pond construction of 45 percent and the first two evaporation ponds operating.
The company’s managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said Galan is well on its way to its targeted production in the first half of 2025.
The article said Galan has taken a major step towards selling products from the lithium brine project after signing a deal with the Catamarca Government.
Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation
