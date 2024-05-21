Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Milestone achieved with V-Test, an independent third-party integrated circuit testing service company

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, today announced shipment of its 8,000th J750 semiconductor test platform. This milestone has been achieved with V-Test, a leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) vendor in China

Deployed at all the world's leading semiconductor chip manufacturers, the Teradyne J750 tester includes wafer sort and final test solutions for microcontroller units, wireless devices, image sensors, and more. J750 testers lead the industry in quality, time to market, and cost effectiveness, delivering higher throughput and increased site count, reducing single-site test time, and optimizing parallel test efficiency.

V-Test provides testing services and production capacity to top-tier fabless/design houses in China and overseas fabless companies. The company tests products ranging from consumer to automotive systems on chip (SoCs) across different end-product segments in automotive, computing, mobility, power, and consumer products. Its anchor customers run high-volume and high-mix products.

"Teradyne has been a valued and collaborative partner to V-Test since our founding seven years ago. They've been with us from the start, and we know from experience that Teradyne testers are up to the task," said Tony Pian, CEO of V-Test. "The J750 system's quality, reliability, and scalability in the MCU/SoC testing space make it our platform of choice. Through our investment in this stellar platform, we have the means to further grow our business and maintain a competitive position in the semiconductor test industry."

V-Test owns over 100 Teradyne SoC testers for volume production and test engineering, including one of the first UltraFLEXplus test systems shipped to China.

"The Teradyne team has worked diligently to partner with customers across the globe and equip them with testing solutions that are right for the increasingly diverse set of semiconductors," said Regan Mills, vice president and general manager of SoC product marketing at Teradyne. "This latest milestone celebrates that partnership and the impressive growth of V-Test, while raising their profile as an industry leader in the process."

Proven Platform and Award-winning Software

Teradyne's J750 family is a leading MCU device testing solution for automotive and consumer applications, as well as image sensor testing. Automotive semiconductor suppliers rely on the J750 to provide repeatable and reliable device test results. The J750 utilizes Teradyne's award-winning IG-XL software platform to help verify test programs critical for the automotive market. With a 'zero footprint' design, the J750 is the gold standard for test quality as semiconductor manufacturers pursue zero defects and multisite throughput.

In addition, the IG-XL software platform is critical for rapid program development. It automatically scales to support multisite testing, saving significant development time and cost, and enables thirty percent faster development of multisite test programs compared with competitive ATE software systems.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2023, Teradyne had revenue of $2.7 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

About V-Test

V-Test Technology Co., Ltd. (stock code 688372) is an independent third-party integrated circuit testing service company, providing customers with professional and highly efficient testing services and one-stop testing solutions. The company is headquartered in Pudong New Area, Shanghai, and has four testing centers in Shanghai, Wuxi, Nanjing and Shenzhen respectively. V-Test has always focused on the field of chip testing, adhered to the competitive strategy of "focusing on mid-to-high-end wafer testing and final testing, and actively expanding industrial-grade, automotive-grade and high-computing chip testing", and it can provide full-process testing services from test scheme development, wafer testing, final testing, SLT testing, burn-in testing, in-tray mark, and lead scan. These chips are widely used in the field of communications, computers, automotive electronics, industrial control, consumer electronics, and more. V-Test has won the trust of the majority of mid-to-high-end customers in the industry.

For more information, contact:
Traci Tsuchiguchi
Investor Relations
Tel: 978.370.2444
investorrelations@teradyne.com

SOURCE: Teradyne, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference being held on May 18, 2023 in New York City .

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Jason Wild , Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley , Managing Director, Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity, on Thursday, May 18, 2023 , at 2:00 PM ET . Management, including Ziad Ghanem , Chief Executive Officer and Keith Stauffer , Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For more information, please click here .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit   www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/17/c6059.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") recently launched sales at its new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Oxford, Michigan . Located at 450 South Glaspie St., Cookies Oxford is operated by Gage through a partnership with Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America . This is TerrAscend's fifth licensed Cookies dispensary in Michigan joining locations in Detroit Ann Arbor Kalamazoo and Jackson .

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Cookies, a globally recognized cannabis company, offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Based in the Bay Area , Cookies' Co-Founder and CEO Berner is a prolific rapper and entrepreneur along with his partner, Jai, a highly respected cannabis cultivator and breeder. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics.

Cookies Oxford carries the entire family of Cookies products, including but not limited to Cookies and Lemonnade. The store also sells a full suite of Gage products, including Gage pre-packaged and bulk flower, GAGE distillate carts and concentrates.

"We're very excited by the following and the demand that's growing for our brand in one of the biggest and most renowned cannabis markets," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. "Cookies is proud to expand our partnership with TerrAscend and Gage in bringing our celebrated menu of California flavors to the devoted customers in Michigan ."

"TerrAscend is excited to expand our partnership with Cookies in Michigan and open an additional store in the Metro Detroit region," said TerrAscend's Executive Chairman Jason Wild . "Consumers across the Midwest have demanded Cookies' highly sought menu of exclusive products. We're looking forward to future expansions with top-quality brands in Michigan and elsewhere."

Iconic Detroit rapper Trick Trick commenced the ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at Cookies Oxford on Saturday, May 13 th . To celebrate its grand opening, Cookies Oxford hosted on-site activations, including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors and special giveaways. Cookies Oxford is open Monday - Saturday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm and 10:00 am - 7:00 pm on Sunday .

In addition to the new Cookies provisioning center, the Company has dedicated significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies and GAGE products at Gage locations in Adrian , Burton , Battle Creek , Center Line , Detroit , Ferndale , Grand Rapids , Jackson , Kalamazoo , Lansing , and Traverse City .

More information can be found at www.cookiesmichigan.com or on Instagram @cookies.michigan.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend yields consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , has since expanded to 59 retail locations in 23 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co .

Instagram: @cookiesenterprises
Twitter: @cookiesglobal
Facebook: @cookiesenterprises

ABOUT GAGE

Gage is a premier provider of the high-quality cannabis experience that consumers crave. We bring internationally renowned brands and high end products to the cannabis space. Throughout our journey to becoming the market's choice cannabis provider, we have leaned into creativity and innovation to successfully build our various licensed cultivation, processing and retail operations. We strive to continue our passion of providing the cannabis consumer with the world-class premium cannabis products they want and deserve. To learn more about Gage's mission for the everyday canna-connoisseur, visit www.gagecannabis.com .

Instagram: @gagecannabis
Twitter: @gagecannabisco

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/16/c7831.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TerrAscend Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Revenue

TerrAscend Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Revenue

First quarter 2023 record Net Revenue of $69.4 million , an increase of 42.8% year-over-year

6 th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and 3 rd consecutive quarter of positive and increasing cash flow from operations

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TerrAscend Expands Partnership with Cookies to Bring Top-Shelf Genetics to Maryland

TerrAscend Expands Partnership with Cookies to Bring Top-Shelf Genetics to Maryland

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator today announced that it has entered into a 5-year licensing agreement with international cannabis brand, Cookies, to cultivate and manufacture Cookies products in Maryland (the "Agreement"). The Agreement provides Maryland patients and future adult-use customers access to all of Cookies' current flavors including Gary Payton Cereal Milk, Georgia Pie, The Soap, Medellin and Pancakes. Cookies strains and products are now available in Maryland in limited quantities at both Company-owned retail as well as third-party dispensary locations. The Company expects the full menu to begin appearing on dispensary shelves shortly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TerrAscend Continues to Progress Towards TSX Listing

TerrAscend Continues to Progress Towards TSX Listing

Preliminary proxy statement filed which includes details of the internal re-organization necessary for Listing

Shareholder vote scheduled for June 22 nd with trading on the TSX expected to commence shortly thereafter, subject to approval

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

