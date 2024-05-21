64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Mapping and vein sampling within the historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation in the Link Zone prospect at Golden Ridge in NE Tasmania
Underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the adit recorded high- grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au
The Link Zone prospect is located between the Trafalgar and Brilliant prospects, with the 3 prospects now defining a corridor of high-grade gold mineralisation with a potential strike length of 2.5km and a vertical extent of at least 500m as proven by drilling at Brilliant and Trafalgar
Mineralisation in the newly identified Golden Ridge adit occurs as multiple sub-parallel steeply-dipping gold-rich quartz-sulphide veins visible over a zone 20-30m in width and correlates with similar veins mapped in historic trenches
Mineralised veins identified by sampling present new drill targets with potential to significantly extend the existing Trafalgar-Brilliant gold system.
Phase 3 diamond drilling at Trafalgar is underway with samples from the first hole currently at the laboratory. The drill program is designed to in-fill test the high-grade gold zones discovered from earlier programs and test extensions to the known mineralisation.
Flynn’s exploration is targeting a gold mineralised granodiorite- metasediment contact which has grown to over 9km in length
The Link Zone is located between the Trafalgar and Brilliant prospects along the Golden Ridge granodiorite contact. Previous diamond drilling at Trafalgar and Brilliant has returned outstanding results with multiple intersections over 100g/t Au recorded at the Trafalgar prospect, which is currently being followed up with an active diamond drillhole campaign1.
Managing Director & CEO, Neil Marston commenting on the results said:
“Our confidence in Golden Ridge as an extensive, high grade intrusive-related gold system continues to grow with these Link Zone results confirming that high grade mineralisation exists within an increasingly well-defined corridor that has the potential to link the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects over a strike length of 2.5km. Whilst drilling is ongoing at Trafalgar our exploration team is actively exploring to further extend the gold system at Golden Ridge which we expect will lead to identifying additional drilling targets similar to the Link Zone.”
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
Tasmania is home to several world-renowned deposits and is rich in diverse mineral resources and operating mines. The region has established mining districts, excellent infrastructure such as rail and ports, and a skilled workforce, with a stable political and regulatory environment. These features are a big positive for the company’s projects in this region.
The company has nine 100 percent owned tenements in Northeast Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold and tin/tungsten with three major projects — Golden Ridge, Portland and Warrentinna. In Northwest Tasmania, it has the Henty zinc-lead-silver and the Firetower gold and critical minerals projects.
Flynn Gold’s exploration at its Golden Ridge Project has focused on an 8-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone with diamond drilling programs completed at the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with multiple high-grade gold vein intersections.
Moreover, the company’s first diamond drilling programs at its Warrentinna and Firetower projects have been completed with assays pending.
Apart from Tasmania, the company is building a strategic lithium and gold portfolio in Western Australia, targeting hard-rock lithium pegmatites and intrusive related gold deposits in the Pilbara region and Yilgarn Craton. Its five lithium-gold projects in Western Australia are strategically located in districts hosting large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium. Of these, three lithium-gold projects are in the Yilgarn region: Forrestania, Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The remaining two lithium-gold projects are in the Pilbara region: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
Flynn’s recent acquisitions have been focused on strengthening its lithium portfolio. This includes the option agreement to purchase two exploration licences at the Parker Dome Project in Western Australia, which is considered highly prospective for lithium. In addition to this, Flynn has also increased its land position closer to the Mt Holland lithium project. Four new exploration licence applications covering approximately 20 sq. km. have been lodged with the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.
The focus on lithium positions the company to benefit from the global transition towards clean energy. The recent COP28 summit in Dubai signaled the world's desire to move away from fossil fuels over the next few decades to address climate change. Electric vehicles are likely to remain in focus as a key solution to the climate challenges. Most of the lithium is used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and mobile devices. Summarily, lithium will be in high demand given this trend.
Company Highlights
Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and battery metals projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
In Tasmania, the company holds 12 tenements spread across 1,475 sq. km., including three main projects in Northeast Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Portland — that are prospective for gold and tin. Moreover, it has two projects in Northwest Tasmania: the Henty zinc-lead-silver project and the Firetower gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper project.
In Western Australia, Flynn holds 24 tenements across 1,140 sq. km., including lithium-gold projects in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions. The Yilgarn region has three lithium-gold projects: Forrestania; Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The Pilbara hosts two gold-lithium projects: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
In addition to these focus areas, the company holds an option to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome in Western Australia, situated near the world-class Mount Holland lithium project.
The company’s near-term focus is on its Northeast Tasmania gold portfolio due to its geological similarity to the Victorian goldfields.
Flynn Gold’s exploration at its flagship Golden Ridge Project in NE Tasmania has focused on an 8-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone with diamond drilling to date intersecting multiple high-grade gold vein intervals.
In November 2023, the company announced strong metallurgical test results from the Golden Ridge project, as exploration commenced at two other Tasmanian projects — Warrentinna and Firetower – with results pending.
In December 2023, the company announced plans to raise $2.4 million that will help advance its exploration activities including the acquisition of the exploration licences at Parker Dome.
The company’s senior leadership team has a proven track record in the mining sector to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
Key Projects
Northeast Tasmania
The company has three main projects in northeast Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Portland and Warrentinna. The under-explored Northeast Tasmania region is interpreted to be part of the Western Lachlan Orogen, a geological extension of the rich Victorian Goldfields which boast of historical gold production of over 80 million ounces (Moz). The company’s landholding across nine 100 percent owned tenements in the region has provided it with significant potential for gold and tin discoveries.
Golden Ridge Project
Targeted for intrusive related gold system (IRGS) style mineralization, the Golden Ridge project is located 75 kilometres east of Launceston in Northeast Tasmania. Previous gold exploration at the Golden Ridge Project has been very limited with shallow historical workings located over an 8-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone. Flynn Gold’s exploration has focused on the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with diamond drilling programs completed at both locations between June 2021 and August 2023. In addition, a limited reconnaissance RC drilling program in late 2022 to test for gold mineralisation at the Link Zone confirmed the presence of shallow gold mineralisation between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, highlighting the significant gold potential of the granodiorite-metasediment contact zone.
Drilling at Trafalgar consisted of 14 holes for 5,218.3 metres with multiple vein intersections grading >100 grams per ton (g/t) gold reported. The best intersections recorded in drilling at Trafalgar were 16.8 g/t gold over 12.3 metres (from 108.7 to 121 metres), including 0.7m at 152.5 g/t gold and 23.7 g/t gold over 4 metres (from 23 to 27 metres), including a high-grade zone of 0.5 metre at 169.8 g/t gold.
Drilling completed at Trafalgar intersected high-grade gold over a strike length of 400 metres and from depths of 40 to 400 metres below surface, confirming a significant new gold discovery that is open in all directions.
Initial metallurgical tests were successfully completed in November 2023 on 26 drill samples from the Trafalgar prospect. Average gold recovery of 94.5 percent was recorded using conventional bottle roll leaching.
Portland Project
The Portland gold project covers 370 sq. kms. and comprises three adjacent tenements: Portland, Telegraph and Cameron Tin. The project falls within the region mined historically from 1870 to 1917 and has similarities to Victorian geology with high-grade “Fosterville-style” gold mineralization confirmed. Geochemical surveys and costean sampling programs at Portland confirmed the presence of anomalous gold zones. Drilling at the Grand Flaneur prospect in 2022 and the Popes prospect in 2023 have both confirmed the presence of gold mineralization.
Warrentinna Project
The Warrentinna project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE:GGP). The Project is located in northeast Tasmania and covers an area of approximately 37 sq km immediately adjacent to Flynn’s existing Lyndhurst Project. The tenement encompasses two historic goldfields, Forester and Warrentinna. Both fields produced high-grade gold deposits in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Warrentinna goldfield is defined by numerous historic workings and largely untested prospects over a strike length of 6 kilometres.
Initial drilling by Flynn in September/October 2023 at Warrentinna consisted of two diamond drill holes, designed to test the continuity and extension of orogenic style gold mineralisation identified in historical drilling. The holes are also designed to provide stratigraphic and structural information critical to advancing understanding of the project. Assay results are pending.
Northwest Tasmania
The company has two projects in the Northwest Tasmania region: the Henty zinc project and the Firetower project.
Henty Zinc Project
The project is a 130 sq. km land holding under two 100 percent owned exploration licences and provides the company with a dominant position in a rich base metals field with proximity to an existing zinc/lead concentrate producer (MMG’s Rosebery mine).
The Henty Project has a significant pipeline of exploration targets with the Mariposa and Grieves Siding prospects ready for resource drilling
Firetower Project
The project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE: GGP). The project spans more than 62 sq. kms. and represents an advanced gold plus battery metals project, which includes three notable prospects: Firetower, Firetower East and Firetower West. The Firetower project lies in the highly mineralized Mt Read volcanic sequence which hosts major polymetallic base metals and gold deposits such as Hellyer and Rosebery, copper-gold deposits such as Mt Lyell (3 million tons contained copper, 3.1 Moz contained gold), and the Henty gold mine (1.64 Moz gold @ 12.5 g/t gold).
Resampling of the historic core at Firetower has confirmed the significant potential for gold and critical minerals - cobalt, tungsten and copper. The results have made it clear this project represents an exciting polymetallic opportunity. The company commenced a diamond drilling program in October 2023 to target both the gold and polymetallic minerals potential.
Western Australia
Flynn holds five gold-lithium projects in the resources-rich state of Western Australia, strategically located near large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium.
The five projects include: Mt. Dove and Yarrie in Pilbara; and Koolyanobbing, Forrestania and Lake Johnston in Yilgarn.
Mt Dove Project
Located 70 kilometres south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region, Mt Dove comprises five granted licences covering 86.6 sq. kms. and one tenement application. The project is located near the large Hemi gold deposit (De Grey Mining, ASX:DEG) and the large lithium mines at Pilgangoora and Wodgina. The company has completed two soil sampling programs at Mt Dove, which have identified lithium and gold anomalies. The follow-up exploration, which is likely to include aircore drilling, intends to test lithium and gold anomalies identified during the soil sampling program completed in 2022 and 2023.
Yarrie Project
The Yarrie Project comprises three tenements and one application covering 424 sq. kms. Very limited historical exploration has been undertaken for lithium, gold and copper on the project. The project is highly prospective for iron ore, being close to historic mining operations and existing rail infrastructure.
Forrestania Project
The Forrestania project consists of one exploration licence and five exploration licence applications over a 320 sq. km. area. It is located near the Mt Holland lithium deposit (Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)/ SQM (NYSE:SQM) JV) and high-grade nickel deposits, Flying Fox and Maggie Hays.
Lake Johnston Project
Lake Johnston consists of five exploration licenses over a 116 sq. km. area, and is located near the Burmeister lithium discovery (TG Metals (ASX:TG6)) and the Medcalf, Lake Percy and Mt Day Lithium projects.
Koolyanobbing Project
Koolyanobbing comprises one exploration licence and two applications targeting gold and lithium mineralization over an 82 sq. km. area in the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt.
Parker Dome Project
In addition to the above-mentioned projects, Flynn has secured an option agreement to purchase two exploration licences at the Parker Dome project in Western Australia, which is considered highly prospective for lithium. The Parker Dome project covers 42 sq. kms. and is situated 50 kilometres north of the world-class Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia. The licences are fully permitted allowing for an immediate commencement of exploration and drilling. The company expects to commence drilling at Parker Dome in early 2024.
Management Team
Clive Duncan – Non-executive Chair
Clive Duncan has over four decades of experience at big box hardware chain Bunnings, including as chief operating officer and company director. He has rich experience in corporate and business development, including mergers and acquisitions, business integrations, corporate government, strategy development and marketing. He has completed post-graduate studies at Harvard University and London Business School and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a long-term significant shareholder of Flynn Gold’s predecessor companies.
Neil Marston – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Neil Marston was appointed managing director in May 2023 and has been the company CEO since August 2022. He has more than 30 years of experience in the mining and minerals exploration sector and is a proven ASX-listed company leader, with a strong governance and corporate finance background. Previously, he held several senior roles including managing director at Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) and Horseshoe Metals (ASX:HOR).
Sam Garrett – Technical Director
Sam Garrett has more than 30 years of exploration management, project assessment and operational experience with multinational and junior mining and exploration companies, including Phelps Dodge and Cyprus Gold. He has a background in copper and gold exploration with strong exposure to iron ore, base metals and specialist commodities. He is associated with discoveries at Mt Elliott (copper), Havieron (copper-gold), and Tujuh Bukit (gold). Moreover, he co-founded Flynn Gold and its predecessor Pacific Trends Resources.
John Forwood – Non-executive Director
John Forwood is a director and chief investment officer of Lowell Resources Funds Management (LRFM). He is qualified as a lawyer and geologist and has more than 20 years of resources financing experience, including with ASX-listed Lowell Resources Trust (ASX:LRT), as a director of RMB Resources, and as manager of Telluride Investment Trust.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Assay results from soil sampling completed during the quarter at Golden Ridge identified new prospect targets and now define anomalous gold in soils over a combined strike length of at least 9km along the granodiorite contact zone, further enhancing the potential large scale of the overall Golden Ridge target deposit
Infill and extension soil sampling is ongoing across the Golden Ridge project area
Initial geological/vein modelling of mineralisation at Trafalgar Prospect indicates the deposit comprises multiple sub-parallel high-grade veins and associated splays, open along strike and down dip
An initial 1,500m drill program (Phase 3) planned at the Trafalgar prospect comprising infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high- grade gold intercepts, includes multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au
Post quarter, Phase 3 drilling commenced at Trafalgar Prospect
Exploration – Firetower Project, NW Tasmania
Final assay results from recent 4-hole diamond drilling program received
All holes intersected significant mineralised intervals, with a best result of:
2019FTD007E:
17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0, including:
1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3 and 0.14% Cu from 121m and
5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m
Modelling of updated drilling data indicated key structural controls to polymetallic mineralisation zones with depth and strike extension target zones recognised
Detailed surface mapping and sampling program initiated over priority target areas
Exploration – Parker Dome Project, WA
Soil sampling outlined multiple, large-scale lithium anomalies of up to 187ppm Li2O at the recently optioned Parker Dome project
Lithium anomalies extend up to 2,300m length and 900m width
Exploration – Lake Johnston Project, WA
Soil sampling outlined a large, high priority lithium anomaly
Priority Target 1 presents as a large scale (4km x 1km), strong anomaly with 23 samples returning assay results over 100ppm Li2O
Corporate
Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement completed raising $1.1 million
Post quarter, one-for-two Renounceable Rights Issue, partially underwritten to $750,000 and priced at 3 cents per new share announced to raise up to $2.5 million
The Company’s cash position at 31 March 2024 was $1.53 million
Geological modelling of the multiple high-grade veins intersected in drilling at the Trafalgar Prospect in 2022/23 has been completed. The next phase of diamond drilling (Phase 3) has commenced to test in-fill and extensional drilling targets generated from the new geological model.
Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,
“Since the completion of drilling at the Trafalgar prospect at Golden Ridge in 2023, Flynn Gold has been undertaking geological modelling of the high-grade gold intersected in multiple vein sets.
“This modelling work, in combination with our recent soil sampling activities, demonstrates the potential for extensive gold mineralisation at Golden Ridge.
“Based on the latest information we have designed a program of drill holes with the goal being to target down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts.
“As gold prices hit record highs, it’s an exciting time for our team to be drilling this new Tasmanian gold discovery.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect – Geological Vein Model
A 3D geological vein model was recently completed for the Trafalgar prospect. The model interprets 3 main gold mineralised veins, accompanied by a network of subsidiary mineralised splay veins and sheeted vein swarms bifurcating off the main veins (see Figure 2).
All of the main mineralised veins transect the granodiorite – hornfelsed metasediments contact, with gold mineralisation hosted in both the granodiorite and metasediment host rocks.
Final assay results from recent 4-hole diamond drilling program at the Firetower polymetallic (Au-Co-W-Cu) prospect have been received and reviewed
All holes intercepted significant mineralised intervals, with a best result (previously reported) of:
2019FTD007E:
17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0, including:
1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3 and 0.14% Cu from 121m and
5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m
Modelling of updated drilling data indicated key structural controls to polymetallic mineralisation zones at Firetower
Depth and strike extension target zones recognised
Detailed surface mapping and sampling program has commenced over priority target areas
Commenting on the drilling, Managing Director and CEO Neil Marston said
“The drilling program was successful in testing for depth extensions of the main mineralised zone and providing key geological and structural information which greatly improves our understanding of the controls to high-grade mineralisation at the Firetower project.
“Our initial review of the project generated depth extension targets that we started testing with an initial 4-hole drill program in November 2023.
“Previous drilling at Firetower has been generally shallow across a limited strike length, with very few holes extending beyond 100m from the surface. Several historic drill holes reportedly ended in mineralisation.
“These early results demonstrate the continuity of polymetallic mineralisation and highlight the significant potential for high-grade mineralisation to continue at depth and along strike.”
Firetower Drilling
The Company completed 496m of diamond drilling at the Firetower prospect in December 2023 with extension tails to three historical diamond holes and one new hole drilled. The drilling followed a due diligence period of historical data validation and review, drill core resampling, drill program planning, environmental surveys, community and stakeholder liaison, access clearance and statutory work program permitting carried out by the Company.
The short drill program was designed to test for depth/strike extensions to historically drilled polymetallic (Au-Co-W-Cu) mineralisation, and to provide stratigraphic and structural information to assist geological evaluation of controls to high-grade mineralisation. All assay results have now been received from the drilling. See Figures 1 & 2 and Appendix 1 for details of the latest drilling.
As previously reported1, extension drill hole 2019FTD007E was drilled for 83.2m from 98.7m – 181.9m to test for the continuation of gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper mineralisation at depth and along strike from hole 2019FTD006 (9.0m @ 2.56g/t Au, 0.25% Co, 0.32% WO3, 0.1% Cu from 99.0m, including 3.0m @ 8.59g/t Au, 0.29% Co, 0.83% WO3, 0.21% Cu from 105m).
Hole 2019FTD007E intersected the thickest down-hole zone of polymetallic mineralisation ever drilled at Firetower, with:
17m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3 and 0.16% Cu from 121m; including:
1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3 and 0.14% Cu from 121m and
5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3 and 0.33% Cu from 132.5m.
Extension drill hole 2019FTD004E was drilled for 121.1m from 106m – 227.1m. Highlights from this extended hole include (as previously reported):
9.1m @ 0.85g/t Au, 0.1% Co, 0.09% WO3 and 0.15% Cu, from 111.9m, including
2.4m @ 1.7g/t Au, 0.15% Co, 0.26% WO3 and 0.19% Cu from 118.6m.
Extension drill hole 2019FTD005E was drilled for 76.9m from 120.5m – 197.4m. Best intercept in the hole was:
2.4m @ 1.37g/t Au, 0.15% Co, 0.35% WO3, 0.04% Cu from 141.0m.
Hole FT-2023-001, drilled from surface to a down-hole depth of 214.8m, intercepted a best polymetallic intercept associated with a discrete zone of chalcopyrite-rich sulphide breccia veining of:
The results of Flynn’s drilling are highly encouraging and confirm that follow-up exploration is warranted at Firetower. Modelling of updated drill hole structural and stratigraphic data (including 3D modelling) is in progress to evaluate controls to the high-grade polymetallic Au-Co-W-Cu mineralisation at Firetower and optimise targets for potential follow-up drilling.
17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0 -138.0m, including:
1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3, 0.14% Cu from 121.0m, and
5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m
Exploration – Mt Dove Project, WA
Seven high priority lithium anomalies confirmed and enhanced by in-fill soil sampling at the Mt Dove Project
Coherent lithium anomalies extend up to 3,100m length within predominantly shallow sand covered eastern part of licence area
Exploration – Lake Johnston Project, WA
Lithium exploration field work accelerated over pegmatites identified at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project
First phase of mapping and sampling program targeting potential lithium pegmatite mineralisation completed with 281 soil and 3 rock chip samples collected – assays pending
Three additional pegmatite intrusions identified in outcrop during soil sampling
Exploration – Parker Dome Project, WA
Geochemical soil sampling for lithium completed at the recently optioned Parker Dome Project, situated 50km north of the Mount Holland Lithium Project in Western Australia
707 samples submitted to laboratory with assay results due in Q1 2024
Corporate
Binding Option Agreement secured to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome in Western Australia. Key terms of the agreement are:
Option Period – 12 months from 8 December 2023
Option fee – $25,000 (paid)
Initial Consideration - $500,000, of which $300,000 will be paid in cash and $200,000 will be paid in cash, or shares, at Flynn’s election (based on a 10-day volume weighted share price and subject to shareholder approval)
Deferred Consideration – $500,000 (to be partly or fully settled via the issue of FG1 shares, at FG1’s election) payable upon the announcement of a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate equivalent to at least 500,000oz Au or 10Mt at 1.0% Li2O, as applicable, and
1% Net Smelter Royalty on all production from the project
Flynn Gold announces a $2.4 million equity raising comprising:
Tranche 1 Placement of approximately $0.56m plus a Share Purchase Plan to raise approximately $0.6m under ASX LR 7.1 capacity to raise approx. $1.2m in total; and
Tranche 2 Placement of approximately $1.24m to Directors and existing Major Shareholders, subject to shareholder approval, which was received on 23 January 2024
Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday 30 November 2023 with all resolutions passed.
The Company’s cash position as 31 December 2023 was $1.56 million
Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned exploration projects in Tasmania and Western Australia (see Figure 1).
The Company has nine tenements located in northeast Tasmania which are prospective for gold and also tin-tungsten. In Northwest Tasmania, Flynn Gold has the Firetower gold and battery metals project as well as the Henty zinc-lead-silver project.
In Western Australia, Flynn has established a portfolio of gold-lithium exploration assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions.
17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0-138.0m, including:
1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3, 0.14% Cu from 121.0m, and
5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m.
Diamond drilling program comprised one new drillhole and three diamond tail extensions to holes previously drilled in 2019, for a total of 496.0m
All drill core has been cut and submitted for multi-element analysis with 164.6m of assays reported here and assays pending for 331.4m
Drilling permits in place to extend additional shallow historic drill holes and test for depth and strike extensions to the high-grade polymetallic mineralised zone
Prospective strike length of 6km remains lightly drilled.
The initial drilling results confirm coherent zones of high-grade polymetallic gold, cobalt, tungsten and copper (Au-Co-W-Cu) mineralisation at the project, with laboratory assays for most of the program still pending.
Commenting on the drilling, Managing Director and CEO Neil Marston said
“High-grade gold-cobalt-tungsten has been recorded in the first results from drilling at the Company’s Firetower Project in northwest Tasmania. Our drilling has been successful in testing for depth extensions of the main mineralised zone.
“The 4-hole drill program completed in December 2023 tested depth extension targets generated from our recent review of the project.
“Previous drilling at Firetower has been generally shallow and across a limited strike length, with very few holes extending beyond 150m from the surface. Several previous drill holes ended in mineralisation.
“These early results demonstrate the depth continuity of mineralisation and highlight the significant potential for high-grade mineralisation to continue at depth and along strike.
“Importantly Flynn already has permits in place to undertake a follow-up drilling program to test for further mineralisation.”
The polymetallic Au-Co-W-Cu mineralisation at Firetower is currently defined by historic drilling over a strike length of 200m and remains open along a highly prospective 6km-long trend between the Firetower West and Firetower East prospects (Figure 1). The mineralisation, which partly outcrops, is currently drill-tested to approximately 150m depth and remains open down-dip.
Figure 1: Firetower Project Geology and Gold Prospects
Latest Firetower Drilling
One diamond drill hole and three diamond extension tails on existing holes were drilled at the Firetower Prospect for a total of 496.0m. The location of these 4 drill holes is shown in Figure 2. Table 1 contains full details of these drillholes.
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and sales agency agreement (the Agreement) with Ocean Partners USA, Inc. (Ocean Partners) for the future sale of gold-antimony concentrate from its Reefton Project.
Highlights
Siren has appointed Ocean Partners as its sole and exclusive marketing agent for the worldwide sale of gold- antimony concentrate (Product) from its Reefton Project.
Siren’s aim is to advance its Projects to production and produce gold doré and gold-antimony concentrate at a central processing facility.
Ocean Partners have been mandated to seek a long-term third party off-take contract that includes debt or equity financing for up to US$5 million by the third party, on terms agreed by Siren.
Drilling at both Sams Creek and Reefton is currently ongoing, with further drilling results expected next month.
Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:
“We are delighted to work with Ocean Partners, a well-established agent with extensive technical, commercial and financial experience. The Agreement will provide an important platform for Siren’s strategic growth initiatives and support Project financing in the future.
Antimony has been recognised as a critical mineral by many Western countries and the potential gold – antimony concentrate from the Reefton Project is a highly desirable product which is highly sought after. We look forward to working with Ocean Partners in delivering a comprehensive solution that benefits our shareholders and sets us up on the ground as we advance towards anticipated future development as a gold and antimony producer”.
Background
Siren is a New Zealand focused gold and antimony explorer, with two key projects in the upper South Island of New Zealand: Reefton (Reefton, Lyell and Paparoa goldfields) and Sams Creek.
In 2024, Siren’s strategy at Reefton is to test all four mineralised shoots at Auld Creek (Fraternal, Fraternal North, Bonanza and Bonanza East) identified from soil sampling, surface trenching and diamond drilling carried out over the past 12 months. The Sams Creek Project is currently undergoing drill testing at the Anvil Zone, identified from an Ionic Leach survey carried out in late 2023.
Intercept located down-dip of the Pepper discovery hole, midway between DGRC1432- DT and DGDH069, which returned 11.28m @ 5.94g/t gold (previously announced)
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate to be calculated for the Pepper Gold Prospect as part of the scheduled mid-year resource update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project.
Figure 1: Long Section of the Never Never Gold Deposit, Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking East. New high- grade intercept assays highlighted in yellow callout boxes. Note the proposed exploration drill drive design.
This release contains new assay results from recent surface drilling targeting the high-grade growing Pepper Gold Prospect.
Figure 2: Plan-view of the key gold targets at the Dalgaranga Gold Project. The Pepper Gold Prospect is located between the 0.95Moz Never Never Gold Deposit and the Four Pillars Gold Prospect marking the north end of the former Gilbey’s Open Pit. Drill-hole intercept grades are shown coloured by gold grade and recent drill assays are highlighted in gold callout boxes.
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “Our focus on drilling, closing the gaps and achieving significant outcomes in front of our established infrastructure continues to deliver in spades with our ongoing drilling success at the recently discovered Pepper Gold Prospect.
“Pepper is located less than 100m south of the high-grade 0.95Moz Never Never Gold Deposit and we couldn’t be happier to see the rapid emergence of another substantial high-grade body of mineralisation next to our flagship deposit with each new drill result.
“We are very confident that Pepper will become a standalone gold deposit and, to ensure that outcome, we will be completing a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE”) for this exciting prospect as part of our foreshadowed mid-year MRE update for Dalgaranga.
“With the gold price continuing to hit new records, this is an exciting time to be making new high-grade gold discoveries. And, on the back of a well-supported capital raise, we are now moving rapidly towards developing the underground infrastructure required to chase and grow this high-grade system.
“With rigs still spinning around the clock, investors can look forward to more exciting drill results in the coming weeks, mid-year MRE update for Dalgaranga, the planned commencement of the underground exploration drill drive in the second half of 2024, and the expected publication of a maiden high-grade Ore Reserve for the Never Never Gold Deposit.
“The Spartan team also continues to progress a Feasibility Study to demonstrate what we believe will be powerful metrics from a growing set of high-grade gold structures and maybe even some more high- grade gold discoveries!”
Far East Capital analyst Warwick Grigor breaks down a compelling narrative of why Brightstar Resources ‘stands out from the pack.’
While most operators in the Western Australian goldfields wait patiently by filling up their plants with their own ore, and getting it relegated to the back of the queue, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) refused to be part of the waiting game.
According to a report by Warwick Grigor of Far East Capital, Brightstar stands out from the pack of smaller companies benefitting from consolidation by being an agitator.
The company started its consolidation story in December 2022 with a merger with Kingwest Resources, allowing it to commence mining 30,000 tons of ore at 6 grams/ton from the Selkirk open pit mine at the Menzies gold project.
In 2024, Brightstar made a takeover offer of Linden Gold Alliance, a company that operates the underground Second Fortune gold mine, which currently produces 13,000 ounces.
ROM loader placing Second Fortune gold ore into road train in April 2024.
“It is always more complicated when a company is operating multiple mines and mills, which is what Brightstar is planning; more complicated but possible if you have good operational management. Share price performance is going to depend upon how completely the company delivers on its plans,” Warwick wrote.
Highlights of the report:
Brightstar announced a merger with Linden Gold Alliance Limited, a private company operating the underground Second Fortune gold mine, which has produced 13,000 oz FY24 YTD. The bid values Linden at $23.7 million.
The company’s latest game plan involves the development of two mining hubs, Laverton and Menzies, with the sequential development of three open pits and four underground gold mines. The total pre-production cost will be $34 million. Peak gold production will be 91,000 oz in 2026 and 98,000 oz in 2027. The Laverton mill can be refurbished to a 500,000 tpa capacity for just under $20 million, but with some softer rock blending it could get up to 600,000 to 700,000 tpa. Once the mill is up and running again it will be in a good position to accept third-party ore, but more likely it will prefer to acquire ore positions of 50,000 to 100,000 oz that may become available.
With Brightstar, the share price will move less on speculation and more on delivery. The share price is still at modest levels now, and firmly in an uptrend. Brightstar stands out from the pack of smaller companies talking about being beneficiaries of consolidation by being the agitator. Initially, it is already having its ore being toll treated in the Gwalia mill. The next step will be the recommissioning of its Laverton mill.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
The gold price has hit record levels in 2024, leaving investors wondering just how high it can go.
During a recent webinar presented by the Mining Network, host Simon Catt, asset management director at Arlington Group, was joined by a group of industry veterans who gave their thoughts on where gold and silver may be going.
The group was comprised of Eric Sprott, founder of Sprott Securities and Sprott Asset Management; Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) founder and Chair Emeritus Pierre Lassonde; Ned Naylor-Leyland, gold and silver fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management; Luke Gromen, founder of macroeconomic research firm Forest for the Trees; and Michael Oliver, founder and CEO of technical research firm Momentum Structural Analysis.
Read on for an overview about what they said about the future of the yellow and white metals.
Historic precedent for gold price gains
2023 saw the gold price trading between support and resistance as investors kept to the sidelines and favored the high yields and safety of the bond market and interest-bearing assets.
This year, markets are on edge due a slew of factors, including a volatile macroeconomic situation, spiking sovereign debt, grinding conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and an upcoming election in the US that is all but guaranteed to create deeper divisions within the world’s largest economy.
Oliver sees a situation starting to play out that is reminiscent of the gold bull markets that ran from 1979 to 1980 and 2010 to 2011. “I think we have the most interesting set of dynamics for this year that we’ve ever seen in markets compressed into a short-term period of time,” he said during the panel.
Like today, these were periods of high volatility. The end of the 1970s brought staggering growth in inflation, and central banks responded with skyrocketing interest rates; meanwhile, 2010 saw interest rates fall to near 0 percent on the back of a recession caused by an imploding housing market in the US.
In both cases, investors looked to hedge their portfolios with gold and drove the price to new highs.
What came after? Oliver said that both gold and silver prices saw huge gains. “During those times not only did gold and silver go vertical, but silver outpaced gold by double and triple," he noted.
He believes a similar situation is setting up in 2024 with instability in the financial system, geopolitical uncertainty and a reverberating sense of nervousness in the markets.
Lassonde also looked back to the 1970s, recalling an inflationary environment that bears similarities to today. He pointed to increasing US debt, with a US$2 trillion per year deficit and policies that are injecting more cash into the market.
“They’re printing money, and when you’re printing money, you’re going to create inflation and it’s going to be very, very sticky,” he told listeners during the online event.
De-dollarization boosting global gold demand
Gromen intimated that America's high debt load is reducing confidence in the US dollar as a global reserve currency and causing a reduction in foreign holdings. Instead, central banks are moving to gold as a means to diversify.
He pointed to China, which has been making bulk purchases of gold as a matter of national security as it attempts to limit its use of the US dollar and deals with a global distrust of the yuan for trading commodities like oil.
“Yuan oil demand is turning gold back into an oil currency, and on an annual dollar production basis the oil market is 12 to 15 times the size of the physical gold market,” Gromen said.
This sentiment was echoed by Lassonde when he spoke about the future of the greenback, noting that gold isn’t needed when the dollar performs its function as a reserve currency.
“But when it doesn’t, that’s when gold usually shines,” he said.
Lassonde also suggested that actions from the US have effectively weaponized the dollar.
Against that backdrop, some countries, like those in the BRICS bloc, have become frustrated with the US and are pursuing their own system. Lassonde sees this manifesting in strong central bank buying of gold, noting that more than 1,200 metric tons were accumulated in 2023, representing over a third of the 3,400 metric tons produced.
He also pointed to another entity in the over-the-counter market that has been driving the gold price, but said he doesn’t think it’s central banks. Simply calling it a "whale," Lassonde said he's seen moves in the market where calls have been bought at higher prices. “Is it Chinese interests that are doing this? I don’t know. Nobody knows. I’ve asked around, nobody knows, but it is a very interesting time in the gold space right now,” he said.
Is silver due to follow gold higher?
While there has been a lot of media attention surrounding gold as price records continue to be set, silver too has benefited, and may be poised for an even greater surge. As a monetary metal, silver is influenced by the same macroeconomic and geopolitical variables as gold, but it has an additional industrial component that is spiking demand.
While Gromen still sees silver as a monetary metal for the masses, he doesn’t see it being useful to central banks that are looking to deleverage their debt. He said if that happened it would drive the price of the white metal in ways that would ultimately collapse the economy, likening it to oil and copper.
“If you take oil up from US$80 a barrel to US$400, the global bond market is going to collapse, and the bottom half of the global population is going to starve. If you did so with corn, if you did so with wheat, if you did so with copper — same sort of dynamic. Those are very useful commodities,” Gromen said.
While bullish on silver, Sprott believes the market is manipulated and the price is suppressed.
“I look at what happened on the last day of March, and the price of silver looked like it wanted to go when it was being suppressed … I’m assuming that the guys who are short the 800 million ounces of silver on the COMEX didn’t want the price to explode for quarter end, which of course is very important to banking institutions. Needless to say, from that day on silver has basically gone straight up,” Sprott said. Silver surged above US$30 per ounce on May 17.
Sprott said that according to the Silver Institute, demand for silver is outstripping supply by 200 million ounces. A considerable portion of that demand is silver destined for India, which purchased 76 million ounces in February, representing nearly all the production of silver for the month, and another 32 million ounces in March.
In addition to Indian demand, Sprott spoke about how there is a push in China to invest in silver. “China has come out in advertisements on TV suggesting their citizens should buy silver rather than gold. Now, that is a rather dramatic thing when you’re thinking that 1.4 billion people over there are all buying silver when there is already a shortage,” he said.
Naylor-Leyland also touched on the theme of silver market tightness during the webinar, saying the market imbalance is favoring a rise in price based solely on industrial demand for the white metal.
He also suggested that a positive shift in investment could send the silver price soaring. “I think that the market at some point will have to understand that the silver is going to come from somewhere, and then I see that as the best, most obvious way that investors can benefit from a big rewriting of the mining equity space,” he said.
How high can gold and silver prices go?
Overall, the panelists see variables aligning to support a surge in prices for monetary metals.
Lassonde believes one possible outcome is the ratio between gold and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) becoming 1:1. Citing historical events to support this claim, he noted that it’s happened twice over the past 120 years.
The first instance was after the Great Depression, when the Dow lost 90 percent of its value between 1929 and 1934, going from 380 points to 36, matching the price of gold at the time.
The second was from 1979 to 1980. Lassonde explained that after it peaked at over 1,000 points in 1966, the Dow retreated to around 600 points by the mid-1970s. This came alongside the end of the gold standard in 1971, and the price of gold moved higher. By 1980, the Dow had recovered to 819 points and gold had soared to US$800 per ounce.
“Do I believe it’s going to go back to 1:1? Maybe, but maybe at that point the Dow is not 37,000, it may be half of that. Okay, so if you say it goes back to 2:1 and the Dow stays where it is, that’s still close to US$19,000 gold. And if the Dow goes back down to 20,000 and it goes to 1:1, you’re still looking at US$20,000 gold,” he commented.
Lassonde noted that the gap between the last two times for gold to reach parity with the Dow was 46 years, which he thinks would be a reasonable timeframe again — it could then occur in 2026 or 2027. On a more immediate timeline, he said the gold price could easily reach US$3,200 within the next 12 months.
He's also predicting that the gold-silver ratio will go to 70:1, taking silver to US$40 over the next 18 months.
Though Lassonde’s predictions may seem high, he wasn’t alone on the panel. Pointing to previous shifts from bear to bull markets, Oliver suggested a seven to eightfold price movement isn't out of line, which would lead to US$8,000 gold. He also suggested that silver could potentially rise to above US$200 in those circumstances.
Gromen anticipates similar gains, calling for a near-term gold price of US$3,000. He thinks it will move quickly and will rise more significantly in the longer term, basing his call on the gold price as a percent of US foreign-held treasuries.
From 1970 to 1989, the percentage was never less than 20 and averaged 40 percent; however, when the global economy was concerned about the US dollar in the late 1970s, it grew to 135 percent. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, it declined to 5 percent and today it’s at 7 percent. Gromen said the low ratio, along with the debt crisis, suggests a three time price move to get to the historical low of 20 percent and six times to 40 percent.
“US$7,500 on the low end, and in a real dollar crisis you could go 100 percent, right? So you’d have to go up 10 times, 15 times," he explained, adding that his base case is US$7,000 to US$10,000 at the end of the cycle.
For his part, Naylor-Leyland opted not to provide a price prediction for gold, instead suggesting it is more about what happens with the US dollar and treasuries, and that gold is more useful when it comes to measuring the strength of local currencies. However, he did note that he could see pullbacks in the next 12 months.
When it comes to silver, Naylor-Leyland said he sees a narrowing gap in the gold-silver ratio. He predicts it will drop below 70:1, allowing the silver price to climb above the US$30 level.
Investor takeaway
While gold price predictions of US$7,500, US$10,000 or even US$20,000 might seem like wild theories, it's important to recognize that they are coming from respected industry veterans.
When asked for his opinion, Sprott said he could see them all playing out. However, he emphasized that investors can make money without gold making the incredible gains suggested by Lassonde, Oliver and Gromen.
“For people to profit immensely from where we are, I mean if it just went to US$3,000 I’m sure the gold stocks would probably go up 100 percent. So that’s probably more what I’d like to leave on the table — that you don’t need to go to any of those levels to be a very successful investor in the precious metals area,” he said.
Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce a private placement financing consisting of the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") and 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit and CDN$0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$350,000 and a maximum of CDN$1,000,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing, subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.
Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FTWarrant"). Each FT Warrant will the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing.
The Unit Warrants and FT Warrants are subject to acceleration of the 24 month expiry date in the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange of $0.20 or greater for a period of five consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Offering and upon the Company giving 30 days' notice of acceleration.
The Units and FT Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
There is an offering document related to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.trojangold.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before subscribing for any securities issued in connection with the Offering.
The proceeds from the FT Units sold pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company to fulfill the cost requirements relating to the proposed exploration program of the Helmo South Property, as well as to conduct exploration at the Paulpic/Adair-Wascanna Properties and the Watershed Property. The proceeds from the Units sold pursuant to the Offering will be used for general working capital and may also be used to fund further exploration.
Trojan is an active Ontario-based prospect generator junior exploration company, led by a team of professionals having exploration, engineering, project financing and permitting experience. Trojan has accumulated land positions in the Hemlo Gold Camp and Shebandowan Greenstone Belt which in management's view represent mineral exploration potential. For further information on the Company, please visit www.trojangold.com. Trojan is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TGII), on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol TRJGF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol KC1.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the terms and timing of the private placement described in this press release and the anticipated uses of the proceeds raised from such private placement.
Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will receive all necessary approvals required in order to complete the issuance of the securities pursuant to the private placement described in in this press release; that there will be sufficient interest from potential investors in order to complete the private placement on the terms as described herein or at all; and that the Company will have the necessary resources to be able to use the funds raised in the private placement for exploration expenses as anticipated.
However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the potential that the Company will not be able to proceed with the issuance of securities on the terms described in this press release or at all; the risk that the Company will not have the ability to conduct exploration activities on its current mineral properties as anticipated; and other risks (including but not limited to risks faced by issuers in the mining industry generally) as described in the Company's public disclosure record at www.sedarplus.ca.
Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday, June 7, 2024 . The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular relating to the meeting has been mailed to shareholders and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
The proposed slate of director nominees will consist of six individuals: Ron Hochstein , Richard P. Clark , Anu Dhir, David Field , Alessandro Bitelli and Martino De Ciccio . If elected, Ron Hochstein will be proposed as the Chair of the Board replacing Peter Mitchell who is not standing for re-election. In addition, Sasha Bukacheva and Hugh Stuart will not be standing for re-election as directors. With the successful transition of the previously announced new management team complete, Hugh Stuart , Kevin Ross , and Adam Spencer will be stepping down from their executive positions over the coming weeks.
Ron Hochstein , proposed Chair of the Board commented: "I would like to thank Peter Mitchell for his contributions and leadership during his time as Chair of the Board. I would also like to thank Sasha and Hugh for their contributions to the board during their tenure as directors. I also extend my gratitude to Hugh, Kevin, and Adam for their assistance during this transition phase for the Company as well as their significant contributions to the success of Montage over the years."
Shareholders as of the record date of April 26, 2024 , will be eligible to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, which must be received by Endeavor Trust by 10:00 a.m. , Vancouver Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project ranks as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa with a long 16-year mine life, low AISC of $998 /oz over its life of mine, and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards an investment decision, thereby unlocking significant value for all its stakeholders.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering; the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné project; expectations with respect AISC of the Koné project; anticipated mine life of the Koné project; and expected recoveries and grades of the Koné project. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies such as the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the UFS, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, unexpected changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d'Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's 2023 AIF under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This press release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including cash costs and AISC (or "all-in sustaining costs") per payable ounce of gold sold and per tonne processed and mining, processing and operating costs reported on a unit basis. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company discloses "cash costs" and "all-in sustaining costs" and other unit costs because it understands that certain investors use this information to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, do not fully illustrate the ability of mines to generate cash flows. The measures, as determined under IFRS, are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operating activities. The measures cash costs and all-in sustaining costs and unit costs are considered to be key indicators of a project's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS. Readers should also refer to our management's discussion and analysis, available under our corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a more detailed discussion of how we calculate such measures.
