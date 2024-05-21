Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Nick Hodge: Gold to Remain Bullish, Watch Silver, Copper and Uranium Too

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Carbonxt Group

Investor Presentation

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) provides the attached Investor Presentation

Company Snapshot

  • Carbonxt products remove toxic pollutants from a range of industrial, water and air environments.
  • The products are unique engineered activated carbons with first of a kind manufacturing operations.
  • Three US-based production facilities, with the third facility being commissioned over the coming months.
  • Industry leading R&D capability.
  • Environmental regulations driving strong customer demand.
  • New joint venture with Kentucky Carbon Processing, LLC (“KCP”) to expand production and product range.
  • Recent EPA regulatory change underpins impending water market entry, significantly expanding addressable market.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:cg1cleantech investingCleantech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)


Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
An electric vehicle beside a charging station.

Honda to Establish C$15 Billion Electric Vehicle Value Chain in Ontario

In a bid to expand its electric vehicle (EV) capabilities, Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) has announced plans to invest approximately C$15 billion to establish a comprehensive EV value chain in Ontario, Canada.

The investment reflects Honda's efforts to meet the increasing long-term demand for EVs in North America.

“Today's announcement is a historic investment by a manufacturer in the Canadian auto industry,” said Honda Canada President and CEO Jean Marc Leclerc in a company announcement on April 25. “It proudly honors the highly skilled associates who have earned a global reputation for manufacturing excellence and represents Honda’s recognition of the long-term attractiveness of the Canadian electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem.”

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 March 2024

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024. The Company’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project) is located in the South West region of Western Australia, approximately 120km from Perth and 8km from the town of Waroona.
Keep reading...Show less
Tesla steering wheel.

Tesla Shares Jump on Full Self-Driving Milestone in China

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose on Monday (April 29) morning following the announcement that Chinese authorities have approved the company’s advanced driver-assistance technology.

The company was up 11.88 percent from Friday’s (April 26) close at US$188.29 as of the opening bell.

CEO Elon Musk made a surprise trip to China over the weekend as the Beijing auto show ended. Soon after his landing, news broke that the company’s advanced driver-assistance technology has successfully met China’s strict data security requirements, leading to the removal of previously placed Tesla car restrictions that prohibited the use of cameras and sensors and restricted over-the-air Tesla updates.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – March 2024 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the March 2024 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Keep reading...Show less
Solar panels at sunset.

Cleantech Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

The first quarter of 2024 brought a robust performance from the stock market, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) achieving a notable 10 percent gain — its largest Q1 advance since 2019.

Investor confidence during this period appeared to be buoyed by expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this year. However, reports on gross domestic product, job growth and consumer pricing indicate inflation may be persistent, contributing to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious approach to lowering interest rates.

On the cleantech side, BloombergNEF reported that clean energy investment surged 17 percent last year, and the industry’s performance in Q1 demonstrates its resilience and adaptability amid evolving economic conditions and a heightened focus on sustainability. Notably, a Ceres report from the end of March shows that a record number of climate-related shareholder resolutions had been filed in 2024 for the annual meetings of companies in North America.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Yalgoo Fieldwork Commences Over Main Target Areas

Siren Gold Signs Marketing and Sales Agency Agreement

64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Final Payment Received for Vanadium Flow Battery Grant

Related News

Lithium Investing

Yalgoo Fieldwork Commences Over Main Target Areas

Gold Investing

Siren Gold Signs Marketing and Sales Agency Agreement

Gold Investing

64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Vanadium Investing

Final Payment Received for Vanadium Flow Battery Grant

Lithium Investing

Fully-Permitted Drilling Program to Test Priority Gold, Silver and Lithium Targets at Corvette River in Quebec

Gold Investing

High-Grade Pepper Discovery Extended

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

×