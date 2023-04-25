Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company. The Company's exploration and production operations are focused in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom (UK) portion of the North Sea, and Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The Company's exploration and production activities are conducted in three geographic segments: North America, the North Sea, and Offshore Africa. These activities include the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has two divisions; Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading Midstream and Refining. It derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

