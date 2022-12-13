Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gold Investing News

Barrick Refutes North Mara Human Rights Allegations

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today said it understood that the Leigh Day law firm, in conjunction with a UK-based corporate watchdog known as RAID, has brought or intends to bring a claim in the UK against the London Bullion Market Association in connection with the alleged killings of two individuals in the vicinity of the North Mara gold mine in Tanzania by police acting on its behalf. Barrick is not a party to these proceedings.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the group was proud of its human rights record around the world and of North Mara's strong working relationship with the communities around the mine. Many of the mine's employees have been drawn from the surrounding villages and in line with Barrick's other operations, North Mara prioritises local employment and procurement.

"While the vast majority of local residents are law-abiding, there are rogue bands, armed and well-organised, who from time to time invade North Mara to steal gold-bearing rock, presenting a serious risk to the safety of mine personnel and community members in the process," Bristow said.

"As recently as last month, North Mara was attacked by an armed force of almost 100 men. Despite the police's attempts to repel them, 71 managed to scale the site's 9-metre-high perimeter wall and engaged with the mine's unarmed security personnel. The police eventually removed them but one of the invaders suffered fatal injuries. Two of the policemen were also injured. Barrick made a public announcement about the incident at the time. This was far from being a once-off occurrence. North Mara lives with the constant threat of such invasions," Bristow said.

Bristow said Barrick had frequently made it clear that North Mara's security personnel are unarmed and that the mine does not supervise, direct, control or instruct any mission, assignment or function of the Tanzanian police force, which is a state institution.

Bristow said Barrick was troubled by RAID's involvement in the litigation as that organisation had a long history of making unfounded allegations about purported human rights abuses at North Mara. The current matter was the latest in a series of lawyer-driven litigation concerning security incidents at and around the mine. Barrick was also concerned that vulnerable members of the local communities could be persuaded to make legally meritless claims outside their country in the hope of obtaining compensation.

"RAID does not have a presence in Tanzania and has shown no inclination to visit the mine, despite the personal invitations I have extended to them, most recently in July this year. Last month a planned visit was cancelled 48 hours before RAID was expected on site. We remain willing to host such a visit so that RAID can raise their concerns with the mine's management, the police, local administrators and community leaders. It is worth noting that in a recent meeting we had with the leaders of the eleven villages around North Mara, they said they had no knowledge of RAID or the work it purports to do in their communities, and rejected the organisation allegations as baseless," Bristow said.

Many of the mine's workers are drawn from neighbouring villages – in line with Barrick's other operations, North Mara prioritises local employment – and the mine has a good relationship with its community, which it supports through continuing investment in healthcare, education and infrastructure development projects.

Barrick Enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "target", "set to achieve", "looking to expand", "potential", "future," "continue", "improve", "would", "commit", "advance", "generate", "expect", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: expected production and cost levels for the North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines and their Tier One potential as a combined complex; Barrick's partnership with the Government of Tanzania under the framework agreement; the ramp-up of production at North Mara and Bulyanhulu, optimization of production and fleet upgrades; potential mine life extensions, resource expansion and new development opportunities identified through drilling and other exploration activities; planned investments by Barrick in Tanzania including to develop healthcare, education and infrastructure; Barrick's contributions to the local economy, including local hiring and procurement programs and spending as well as anticipated contributions to value-adding national projects.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation, and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of the targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Tanzania and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; our ability to convert resources into reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Exploration Drilling Results from the Fekola Complex that Continues to Expand Gold Mineralization in Several Zones; Record Gold Production in October and November from the Fekola Complex; Re-affirms 2022 Total Gold Production Guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 Ounces

 B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Fekola Complex in Mali . In addition, the Company is pleased to re-affirm its 2022 total gold production guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 to 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre")) following consecutive monthly gold production records at the Fekola Mine in October and November 2022 .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources NL

Appointment of Executive Director & CEO – Samuel Smith

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) is pleased to advise that Mr Samuel Smith has been appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with an effective date commencing 1 January 2023. Mr Smith has held the position of the group’s Chief Operating Officer since 1 June 2022.
Keep reading...Show less
gold coins with stock chart

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2023

Click here to read the previous gold forecast.

Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Empress Royalty and Falcon Gold. This article is not paid-for content.

Gold had highs and lows in 2022, breaking US$2,000 per ounce in March before shedding over 20 percent to hit an 18 month low of US$1,619 in Q3. The yellow metal is now on course to end the year near its start value at US$1,805.

Various factors converged to cancel out many of the traditional tailwinds that aid the yellow metal. As investors sought gold as a hedge against decade-high inflation, a strong US dollar prevented it from locking in large gains.

However, as Junior Stock Review’s Brian Leni explained, the story was different for gold in other currencies.

Keep reading...Show less
Pasofino Gold Strategic Advisor Ian Stalker

Pasofino Gold Aiming Toward Mine Operation by 2024, Company Exec Says

Pasofino Gold Aiming Toward Mine Operation by 2024, Company Exec Saysyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
gold bull with blue stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Fed Anticipation Builds, Saxo's "Outrageous" US$3,000 Gold Prediction

After breaking the US$1,800 per ounce mark last week, gold has had ups and downs this week.

It traded as low as US$1,766 on Monday (December 5), but staged a steady recovery to reach a high point of US$1,804 on Friday (December 9) morning. At the time of this writing on Friday afternoon, gold was sitting at US$1,796.

Analysts are looking to next week's US Federal Reserve meeting for clues on where the yellow metal may go next. The Fed has hiked rates six times so far this year, with the last four boosts being 75 basis points each. However, Chair Jerome Powell recently said smaller interest rate hikes are coming and could start as early as this month.

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Flow-Through Offering") of flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares"). Each Flow-Through Share will be offered at a price of $0.08. In addition, a one-half common share warrant will be issued for each Flow-Through Share issued under the Flow-Through Offering ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share in the Company ("Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Flow-Through Offering at an exercise price of $0.12 per Share, subject to acceleration (as set out below).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Winter Drill Program at Buda Lithium Project

Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) – Trading Halt

Appointment of New Canadian Director

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

×