Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches gold–silver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Antler Hill’s second project is a copper-gold-molybdenum property that was previously drilled, revealing copper porphyry mineralization. Historical drill results have returned 20 meters grading 0.47% copper, 0.21 g/t gold and 248 ppm molybdenum, as well as 10 meters grading 0.65% copper, 0.26 g/t gold and 246 ppm molybdenum. Antler Hill is lead by Chairman Matthew Wood, who has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry.

Antler Hill’s company highlights include the following:

Operating in mining-friendly San Juan Province in Argentina.

In the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province.

Amiches project is 95 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s Veladero gold mine.

Amiches is underexplored, offering discovery potential.

Cerro Blanco is a copper/gold porphyry target with previous drilling success.

Exploration programs for both properties are planned.

Family, friends and insiders hold 40 percent of Company shares.

