Atico Reports Multiple High Grade Intercepts up to 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 g/t Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results for the latest 49 drill holes being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for sixteen diamond drill core holes (see first table below), which included 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 gt Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 gt Au. Ore grade intercepts in another fourteen drill holes are also reported over narrower widths of approximately 1 to 2 meters in areas with limited drilling which highlights the possibility of further extending the ore body with additional drill programs.

"We continue to see very encouraging results with high grade intercepts from our mine vicinity drill campaign aimed at infilling known areas of mineralization while at the same time looking for extension of the main historic massive sulphide bodies at the El Roble deposit. This area was mined by operators previous to Atico obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "These strong assay results continue to increase confidence in our view that additional high-grade copper and gold mineralization remains both within the historically defined bodies and beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell and are open at depth and along strike. The drill campaign is planned to continue throughout 2024 while in parallel the Company is working on an updated resource estimate and will make this available shortly."

Exploration Drilling Results Include:

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t)
ATD-0224 222.00 226.00 4.00 5.33 5.92
ATD-0225 30.40 34.90 4.50 5.24 6.77
ATD-0228 136.70 139.00 2.30 17.15 3.19
ATD-0229 25.50 37.90 12.40 4.45 1.55
ATD-0231 29.70 33.10 3.40 4.31 5.11
ATD-0235 27.50 35.40 7.90 5.07 4.18
ATD-0238 42.10 47.80 5.70 5.61 9.97
ATD-0240 104.80 114.10 9.30 6.09 5.51
ATD-0240 124.00 125.80 1.80 16.97 2.20
ATD-0249 46.15 52.30 6.15 4.57 3.04
ATD-0250 48.20 64.70 16.50 2.66 4.11
ATD-0251 53.90 57.40 3.50 0.59 12.95
ATD-0252 38.60 50.10 11.50 8.16 8.09
ATD-0253 43.40 45.65 2.25 6.36 10.39
ATD-0260 41.20 48.70 7.50 2.71 9.57
ATD-0261 59.10 66.20 7.10 4.16 8.53
ATD-0261 46.20 52.00 5.80 5.71 6.05
ATD-0262 58.15 78.85 20.70 5.76 4.46

True widths are dependent on uncertainties in the local strike and dip of the mineralization and are estimated to be between 90% and 95% of the drill intercept.

Exploration Drilling Program

The goal of the current surface and underground drilling program at the El Roble mine is to define zones of mineralization within the extent of main historic massive sulphide body that were not exploited by previous operators and also to expand the historically identified resource. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company began this drill infill program to test the main mineralized body and the immediately adjacent area with a total of 7,880 meters of drilling in 77 holes. The drill campaign will be continued during 2024 and results for the drill holes will be reported as the assay results for mineralized intercepts are received.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has Proven and Probable reserves of 1.00 million tonnes grading 3.02% copper and 1.76 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 1.3% copper equivalent with an effective date of September 30, 2020. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit.

On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Garth Graves, P. Geo.

Garth Graves, P. Geo., consultant geologist for Atico Mining Corporation and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act''), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com


Atico MiningATY:CATSXV:ATYBase Metals Investing
ATY:CA
Atico Mining
Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has signed, with the Government of Ecuador, an investment agreement ("the Agreement") for its 100% owned La Plata mining project located in Ecuador (the "La Plata project").

During the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention in Toronto, Canada (PDAC), and in alignment with his strategic initiative to foster the creation of high-quality employment opportunities for the youth and to entice responsible mining investments within Ecuador. The President of Ecuador, Mr. Daniel Noboa, alongside Mrs. Andrea Arrobo, Minister of Energy and Mines, Sonsoles Garcia, Minister of Production, External Commerce, Investments, and Fisheries, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabriela Sommerfeld, engaged in a pivotal meeting with a consortium of institutional funds, investors, and eminent mining corporations. In the context of this event, the Ecuadorian administration, through the agency of Minister Sonsoles Garcia, formalized this agreement with Atico Mining Corporation.

Atico Reports High Grade Intercepts up to 4.45m of 5.17% Cu, 10.47g/t Au and 4.90m of 9.35% Cu, 2.94 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Reports High Grade Intercepts up to 4.45m of 5.17% Cu, 10.47g/t Au and 4.90m of 9.35% Cu, 2.94 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive results for the exploration program initiated in 2023 being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for seven diamond drill core holes (see first table below), which included 4.45m of 5.17% Cu, 10.47gt Au and 4.90m of 9.35% Cu, 2.94 gt Au.

"We are pleased to report that our mine vicinity drill campaign continues to intercept new mineralization and extend the main historic massive sulphide body at the El Roble deposit. While, this area was mined by operators previous to Atico obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, these results are intercepting additional high-grade mineralization beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell which remains open at depth and along strike," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "These strong assay results continue to increase confidence in our view that additional high-grade copper and gold mineralization remains both within the historically defined bodies and beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell and are open at depth and along strike. Final results for the remaining drill holes from the current exploration program initiated in 2023 will be available within following weeks at which time the Company plans to update the resource estimate. A new drill program is planned to continue exploration in this vicinity during 2024."

Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 4.37 million pounds of copper with 2,578 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2023") and 13.24 million pounds of copper with 10,149 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year 2023.

"Operationally the Company had a challenging first half of the year. The team turned things around in the third quarter and continued to improve all metrics to finish the year delivering just under our production guidance. At the same time, we saw very prospective drill results from our El Roble mine vicinity drill program which could point towards an extension of the current life of mine," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the upcoming year, we continue to have significant milestones ahead of us yet to achieve. In the first half of the new year, our main focus will be on the El Roble mine resource update, completion of the La Plata Feasibility Study and delivering on all requirements to receive the environmental permit for the La Plata project."

The Government of Ecuador Approves Atico's Concession Extension Until 2049

The Government of Ecuador Approves Atico's Concession Extension Until 2049

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador, through the Central Coordination Zone, has authorized the extension period for the La Plata mining concession.

This new period of validity for the concession is extended until 2049. This time frame will allow for the advancement of engineering activities, construction, operation, and closure of mining operations within the concession, as well as allowing the integration of any future exploration success within the mining concession that could potentially add to the currently estimated resources.

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the brownfield exploration program being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage and extend mine life at the El Roble mine has continued to returned positive results. In addition, the Company reports the results for five diamond drill core holes targeting the main massive sulfide body Cuerpo Principal (ATD-0182, ATD-0190, ATD-0193, ATD-0194, ATD-0195) and several adjacent lenses called Cuerpos Norte (ADT-0197 through ADT-0200 and ADT-0203 through ADT-0207). Results included 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11gt Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 gt Au.

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update of the Company's projects at the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 23, 2024. Located in Thunder Bay, the Exploration Showcase focuses on Northwestern Ontario exploration activities. Bold's discussion will center on its gold and critical minerals properties. Bold's exploration work on these projects over the past three years has positioned them for multiple drill programs

Having focused on critical and precious metals, Bold's management believes that these commodities offer the best opportunities while navigating the future of mineral exploration.

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the creation of a Technical Advisory Committee (" TAC ") to provide guidance to FPX's management regarding the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The TAC includes representatives of FPX's three strategic investors, each holding an approximate 9.9% interest in the Company's issued and outstanding shares – Sumitomo Metal Mining, Outokumpu Oyj, and the confidential corporate strategic investor first announced in November 2022 .

The TAC will benefit from the contribution of members from each of the strategic investors with diverse experience covering mineral exploration, mine project development and operations, sustainability and external relations. The group will review project materials and meet with FPX management on a quarterly basis to address risks and opportunities pertaining to the development of Baptiste. Consistent with the terms of the Company's investor rights agreements with each of its three strategic investors, the mandate of the TAC is strictly of an advisory nature; decisions regarding the Project will be subject to the sole determination of FPX's management and board of directors.

"We are grateful for the engagement of our three strategic investors in supporting the development of Baptiste," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Each of the three strategic investors brings unique technical capabilities, collectively covering the key aspects of mining, processing and downstream nickel consumption in the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains. The FPX management team looks forward to benefiting from this technical collaboration as we continue to advance Baptiste."

Market Maker Services

On March 1, 2024 , FPX retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies. As disclosed in the Company's March 1, 2024 news release, in consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company is paying PI a monthly fee for a minimum term of three months. For additional clarity, the agreement provides an initial term of 12 months, which after three months may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days' written notice‎. After the initial 12-month term, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis for an unspecified period. As of March 1, 2024 , PI did not have any interest, directly or indirectly in FPX or its securities, and did not possess any right to acquire such interest.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/04/c5838.html

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that our 2024 Exploration Program has officially started on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The 2024 Exploration Program will begin with a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM") as overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G..

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844"), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit"). At closing, the Company issued 14,117,500 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $282,350 (the "Unit Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Unit Offering.

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,935,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.155 per share.

About Osisko Metals

Atico Mining
