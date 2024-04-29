Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

Lodgement of Bidder’s Statement

Brightstar Resources Limited (ACN 100 727 491) (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has today lodged with ASIC and sent to Linden Gold Alliance Limited (ACN 643 313 722) (Linden) a bidder’s statement (Bidder’s Statement) in relation to its off-market takeover for all of the fully paid ordinary shares and options on issue in Linden (Takeover Offer). A copy of the Bidder’s Statement is attached.

The Takeover Offer will open on 29 April 2024 and is scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 30 May 2024 unless extended in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The Takeover Offer is subject to a number of conditions as set out in the Bidder’s Statement. These include a 90% minimum acceptance condition, so as to ensure the merger will only proceed if Brightstar becomes entitled to acquire all of Linden’s issued securities.

This ASX announcement has been approved by the Managing Director on behalf of the board of Brightstar.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×