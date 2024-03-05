Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has signed, with the Government of Ecuador, an investment agreement ("the Agreement") for its 100% owned La Plata mining project located in Ecuador (the "La Plata project").

During the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention in Toronto, Canada (PDAC), and in alignment with his strategic initiative to foster the creation of high-quality employment opportunities for the youth and to entice responsible mining investments within Ecuador. The President of Ecuador, Mr. Daniel Noboa, alongside Mrs. Andrea Arrobo, Minister of Energy and Mines, Sonsoles Garcia, Minister of Production, External Commerce, Investments, and Fisheries, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabriela Sommerfeld, engaged in a pivotal meeting with a consortium of institutional funds, investors, and eminent mining corporations. In the context of this event, the Ecuadorian administration, through the agency of Minister Sonsoles Garcia, formalized this agreement with Atico Mining Corporation.

This agreement, representing a commitment exceeding USD $157 million, signifies the confluence of interests between the Ecuadorian State and Atico Mining Corporation in pioneering new ventures within the mining sector. Specifically, this agreement encompasses most previous and future exploration, development, construction and initial sustaining investment phases of the La Plata mining project. The document further delineates the Ecuadorian State's commitment to assist and expedite the progress of the La Plata mining project. This includes the facilitation in securing all requisite approvals, licenses, and permits, ensuring adherence to both Ecuadorian legal frameworks and international standards. This agreement lays the foundational groundwork for the execution of a formal Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in the forthcoming period, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the Ecuadorian State and Atico Mining Corporation.

" Today marks a milestone in Ecuador's mining industry, underscored by the distinguished presence of President Noboa at the PDAC. This attendance unequivocally signals the paramount importance that the current administration places on responsible mining investment as a cornerstone of its economic revitalization strategy, a commitment further exemplified by the tangible measures enacted by the Ecuadorian authorities. Ecuador is steadfast in its ambition to emerge as a key player in the global transition to clean energy, endeavoring to establish itself as a premier source of copper by fostering investments in responsible mining initiatives, " commented Alain Bureau, President of Atico Mining Corporation.

Atico Mining's success and culture stem from investing in sustainable development in communities where it operates through responsible mining with a meticulous emphasis on protecting the surrounding environment.

La Plata Project

Gold-bearing sulphide mineralization at La Plata occurs as compositional banding composed of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite laminae with barite occurring as clasts and also as layers. The mineralised lenses have also been dislocated by a few faults and dolerite dikes cutting the body.

The La Plata project is amongst the highest-grade gold-copper VMS deposits in which base and precious metal mineralization is interpreted to have formed as part of multiple volcanic episodes that created a stacked volcanic-exhalite hydrothermal sequence considered favorable for hosting additional VMS lenses. The recent drilling results in the southern portion of the deposit have encountered deeper mineralisation, and an extension of mineralisation to the north has been discovered by recent trenching results.

The La Plata independent Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") dated March 30th 2019, was prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and reports the La Plata inferred resources at 1.9 million tons at an average grade of 4.1 g/t Au, 49.4g/t silver, 3.3% Cu, 4.5% Zn, 0.6% Pb as available on SEDAR.

The La Plata project consists of two concessions covering a total area of 2,300 hectares along its 9-kilometer length, which contains known mineralization in two VMS lenses and nine priority exploration targets.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act''), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com


atico mining
ATY:CA
Atico Mining
