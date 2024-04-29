Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

RM Research Outlines Potential Rerating of Culpeo Minerals Driven by Chilean Copper Projects

Description

Australian market analyst firm RM Research projects a potential rerating of Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO,OTCQB:CPORF), a copper exploration and development company, to more than $100 million market capitalization, driven by potential success in either of the company’s high-grade copper projects in Chile.

ASX-listed Culpeo Minerals maintains two copper projects in Chile - Lana Corina and Fortuna - both located in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera, targeting district-scale, underexplored mineralised systems.

“RM Research maintains a speculative buy on the back of the potential to outline high-grade copper-molybdenum at Lana Corina which we believe has potential for mineral resources of +80Mt (million tons) @ >0.80 percent CuEq (copper equivalent,” RM Research stated in its analyst report dated April 16, 2024.

Culpeo recently increased its ownership of Lana Corina to 50 percent, earning 80 percent to 100 percent. Recent drilling at Lana Corina showed copper-molybdenum mineralization over a strike length of 2 to 3 kilometres.

“The return of a drill rig to Lana Corina is imminent with extensions of breccia/porphyry hosted mineralisation being targeted as well as deeper copper and molybdenum associated with the silica cupola. Further surface geochemical results are also due this quarter from the La Florida Prospect,” the analyst report cited as near-term catalysts.

The Fotuna property is 10 kilometres north of Lana Corina, comprising three prospects along a 3-kilometre strike length. Results of recent drilling at Fortuna include 26 metres @ 0.81 percent copper equivalent, with elevated surface channel and rock chip samples up to 1.3 percent copper and 2.4 grams per ton gold.


Report highlights:

  • Culpeo has increased its ownership of Lana Corina, where recent drilling returned impressive results of copper and molybdenum, over a 2 to 3 kilometre strike length. Near-term drilling will likely target extensions of the wide high-grade copper mineralisation hosted within the outcropping breccia pipes and associated porphyry intrusion.
  • Achieving success in either the Lana Corina or Fortuna projects may lead to a rerating of Culpeo Minerals to more than $100 million market capitalization.
  • RM Research maintains a speculative buy for Culpeo, driven by the potential to define the high-grade copper-molybdenum at Lana Corina, with a possible mineral resource of more than 80 million tons @ more than 0.80 percent copper equivalent.


Read the full report here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

Lanthanein Resources Ltd

Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

Lanthanein Resources Limited (ASX: LNR) (“Lanthanein” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the gold and base metal results from the recent tenement wide soil sampling programme at the Lady Grey Lithium Project (“Lady Grey”) directly adjacent to Covalent Lithium’s (SQM & Wesfarmers) Earl Grey Mine, 189Mt @1.53% Li2O¹ at Mount Holland in the Forrestania Greenstone Belt. The programme collected 1,893 samples and has identified multiple coincident gold, copper and nickel anomalies (Figure 1, 2 and 3).

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit Presentation

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Miramar Secures EIS Funding for Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful in securing funding under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned district-scale Bangemall Projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to report on its activities for the Quarter ended 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Inside of a copper mine with BHP and Anglo American logos.

Anglo American Rejects BHP's "Undervalued" US$38.8 Billion Bid

London-based Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) has rejectedmining behemoth BHP's (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) US$38.8 billion bid to acquire the company.

"The BHP proposal is opportunistic and fails to value Anglo American's prospects, while significantly diluting the relative value upside participation of Anglo American's shareholders relative to BHP's shareholders," said Anglo Chairman Stuart Chambers in a Friday (April 26) statement. BHP's offer for the company was made public on Thursday (April 25).

The proposal, whose aim is to create the world's largest copper miner while divesting Anglo's iron ore and platinum assets in South Africa, has been met with mixed reactions from market watchers.

Keep reading...Show less

×